I’m always trying to acquire Katie Holmes’s eye for style — but especially so when it comes to her taste in tote bags. Whether it’s a travel tote bag or an everyday style, she knows what’s going to be the next big thing in bags. Her latest style is no different — and now I absolutely need this $100 lookalike from Amazon.

The Dawson’s Creek actress was recently spotted on the streets of New York City in her usual attainable-meets-luxury style, wearing a pair of sage green sweatpants, a Mejuri sweatshirt and some Adidas sneakers. Her Amelia tote bag by Khaite was the stand-out accessory to me, unfortunately so was its $2,400 price tag. Thankfully, I was able to find a $99 lookalike on Amazon to get her off-duty style as well.

Get the Generic Genuine Leather Oversized Tote Bag for just $99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Generic Genuine Leather Oversized Tote Bag looks similar to Holmes’s pricey Khaite bag, but is 96% less! It has the same rounded straps, oversized look and open top design. It’s made of a premium synthetic leather that comes in a brown shade similar to Holmes’s, but also black, blue, rose and yellow as well.

Seeing that the bag is 22 inches long, it’s a true carry-all. A great everyday tote or work tote, I can carry everything from my laptop, makeup, an umbrella, snacks and even a change of clothes when needed. And for extra security of my things, it has a zipper pocket opening to keep it closed.

Usually anything leather is elevated, but Holmes is proof that this bag can go with so much more. I can pair it with sweatpants and a sweatshirt to achieve a similar model-off-duty outfit vibe, the same way I can with yoga pants and leggings. But of course, I can pair it with various dressier outfits as well, such as jeans and a bodysuit, a flowy boho dress and even a blazer and trousers for work too.

I’m a sucker for anything with a slightly vintage vibe, and I’m excited for the modern-yet-retro feel this bag will bring to all of my fits. Sound like a winner for you too? Shop the Katie Holmes-approved style along with me for $99 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Generic Genuine Leather Oversized Tote Bag for just $99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

