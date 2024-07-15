Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Katie Holmes is our go-to girl when it comes to style. She always finds ways to elevate outfits in ways most of Us wouldn’t have thought of, especially when it comes to shoes. Holmes is known for rocking comfy sneakers, ballet flats and espadrille wedges on the daily, pairing them with all sorts of ensembles.

Her style is one of a kind, of course, but we love to recreate it when we can! She stepped out in a pair of black and beige espadrille wedges this spring and we’ve been eyeing them ever since. The Franco Sarto wedges typically go for $115, but they’re on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, putting them in the double-digit — not triple-digit — price range. Hooray!

These sandals have a three-inch wedge heel, a one-inch platform and soft eco-conscious linings that them suitable for all-day wear. They also have a cushioned footbed for extra comfort! The upper is made of a woven material while the ankle strap has shiny silver hardware, perfectly combining boho and luxe flairs into one shoe. An adjustable hook and loop closure gives these sandals a custom-feeling fit, too!

The design is ultra-versatile, especially if you opt for the black and beige variety as Katie Holmes did. The sandals can dress any summer rotation outfit up or down, pairing beautifully with sundresses, flowy pants, skirts and shorts alike. Holmes wore hers with a boxy crewneck sweater, trouser pants and a leather tote bag, so if you want to snag her exact style, try that! It’s ideal for transitional weather which — although we don’t want to think about it — is just around the corner.

We love the look of these sandals with flowy maxi dresses and skirts for birthdays, baby showers and reunions this summer. You can also try wearing them with a tank and shorts for a casual beachy aesthetic! In case you can’t tell, the styling opportunities are endless with this trendy sandal.

Some of the other colors and materials are even more discounted, so you can snag the style for even less! There are 25 different varieties to choose from, some made of leather and others made of fabric. Regardless, you’ll fall in love with this go-with-everything shoe . . . we sure did!

Get the Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal for $92 (originally $115) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other espadrille wedges on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!