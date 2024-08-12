Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s fashion news when Katie Holmes wears something even once, but when she wears a piece on repeat? It essentially deserves its own college degree-earning dissertation. As our fashion guru, we’re always looking to the actress for cool-girl, attainable style — and this year she’s got her sights set on fisherman sandals.

Holmes has been nailing the ugly shoe trend all summer long, mostly with an understated but luxe pair of neutral fisherman sandals. Just like in this instance, she mainly wears them as a cozy, everyday sandal while seemingly out running errands, like a Whole Foods run.

In a similar vibe, she was recently spotted wearing them again — this time with a striped button-up, white wide-leg jeans, an oversized tote from Khaite and a suede pair of sandals from Cos. While her shoes are decently affordable, coming in at $125, why not save your wallet some extra cash and get this $30 pair with the convenience of Amazon?

Get the Wonderway Closed Toe Flat Fisherman Sandals for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Wonderway Closed Toe Flat Fisherman Sandals will give you the exact same lazy luxury style as Holmes, just for a fraction of the cost. They have a similar fisherman style, made with a rounded toe, woven front and a buckle ankle strap closure. They’re made of a leather-looking microfiber outer that comes in both black and white and a rubber sole for durability.

With her styling, Holmes has shown Us how to incorporate the sandals into everyday looks. She’s proved they can pair with everything from jeans to denim shorts to trousers, and even a pair of elevated sweatpants. But we think they could go with so much more.

When styled properly, we think they could also go with long, flowy maxi skirts, floral dresses or rompers. So the options are really endless! Plus, Holmes has proved they also make a great transitional weather shoe too, able to be worn in the fall as well.

A fashion rule of thumb: If Holmes has worn something on multiple occasions, it’s undoubtedly a great wardrobe staple. Find the lookalike for her fisherman sandals here for just $30 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Wonderway Closed Toe Flat Fisherman Sandals for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

