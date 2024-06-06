Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Move over, sandals — I’m naming espadrilles the official shoe of summer! The chic, rope-soled footwear exudes a coastal energy that was made for warm, breezy days. I consider them to be much more versatile than sandals because there are casual styles, dressy options and more that can be worn to literally any summer event.

Are you ready to embrace the ultimate summer shoe style? Keep reading to find top espadrilles for every occasion, including dressy nights, office days, casual hangouts and even fun vacation-worthy picks!

Casual Espadrilles for Everyday

1. Replace Your Sandals: You’ll completely forget about your go-to slip ons once you break in these Toms espadrilles that will become your everyday staple.

2. Lace It Up: These espadrilles give off ballerina vibes thanks to the dainty-lace up ankle design!

3. Best Seller Alert! Shoppers can’t stop raving about how comfortable these Naturalizer espadrilles are — many say they can walk for miles in them!

4. Designer Slides! Get brand name espadrilles without the high prices — these embroidered Karl Lagerfeld espadrilles are 49% off for a limited time!

Dressy Espadrilles for Special Events

5. Date Night Ready: The 3-inch heel and open-toe design create a gorgeous easy-to-walk-in espadrille that will feel special for date nights and other special occasions.

6. Sparkle & Shine: You don’t necessarily need to wear heels to dressy occasions — these blinged-out Charles by Charles David Ovation espadrilles prove that fact!

7. Flat Form Stunner: Flatforms give you the height your after without the aches and pains of actually wearing heels, which means you’ll be able to dance all night in these Tory Burch Cage Wedge Espadrilles!

8. Bridal Shoe! Getting married this summer? You’ll want to add these pretty ivory wedges to your vision board (and closet) stat!

Fun Espadrilles for Vacations

9. Pop of Color! While many espadrille designs veer neutral, this pair from Franco Sarto incorporates all the colors of the rainbow into one vibrant shoe. Purchase soon to get 32% off!

10. Barbie Girl in a Barbie World: I’m a big fan of keeping summer outfits simple and letting your shoes and accessories shine. Just imagine wearing a simple white frock with these pink and orange Marc Fisher wedge espadrilles. Psst, they’re currently on sale!

11. Denim Dreams: I’m a big fan of incorporating denim into my footwear, so these Toni Pons Iliana Espadrilles are an immediate add to cart!

12. Stay Wavy: Between the raffia upper and the fun waved design, these Sam Edelman espadrilles will become the talk of your vacation, no matter where you go!

Classy Espadrilles for the Office

13. Compliment-Getter: All of your colleagues will be asking you where you got these LifeStride Espadrilles . . . Amazon strikes again!

14. Trendiest of All: What happens when you combine the ballet flat trend with the classic espadrille style? You get these unique Kelly & Katie Flats!

15. Summer Sling Back: Trade in your leather pointed toe slingback for a summer upgrade. You’ll be wishing it was summer year round once you own this Easy Spirit design!

16. Fashionista: I didn’t even know loafer espadrilles existed until I came across this pair from Coach. I now want a pair in all three colors!