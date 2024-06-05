Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, we love sandals here at Us. Whether you’re running the kids to their summer extracurriculars or want to relax while on vacation, having a durable, breathable pair of sandals is essential. We found a relaxed, fashionable pair of sandals that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re only $49 at Walmart!

The Madden Girl Women’s Bodie Two Strap Flat Footbed Sandal is a stylish, affordable take on the popular footbed, two-strap silhouette. These sandals are comfortable and have adjustable straps for added support and accessibility. Also, you can slip them on and off easily, and we’re sure they’ll become your new favorite warm-weather shoes.

Get the Madden Girl Women’s Bodie Two Strap Flat Footbed Sandal for $49 at Walmart!

To style these sandals, you could lean into their relaxed nature and pair them with a T-shirt and shorts. Or, you could rock them with an adorable midi dress that allows for breathability and comfort. We love that these shoes are super comfortable and they’re versatile enough to wear with everything already in your closet. Further, these sandals come in four colors — we love the white patent and black patent variants — and have a 6 to 11 size range.

In regards to these functional, cute sandals, a happy Walmart customer noted, “These are cute and comfy. It’s great that you’re able to adjust them for fit.” While another added, “They look way more expensive than they are. Great quality!”

Additionally, summer is almost here. So, if you need a new pair to reinvigorate your wardrobe, this pair of two-strap sandals from Madden Girl could do the trick!

