It’s time to rub some heavy-duty moisturizing lotion all over those dry, irritated patches. If you’ve been wandering around the grocery store lotion aisle and examining the shelves but still haven’t found the right fit, that may be because you’re looking in the wrong place.

Our list of the 24 best face moisturizers for dry, sensitive skin includes the best products available, and a lot of them won’t be found at your local grocery store. From issues like flakiness to redness or even bumps and irritation, we’ve included something for every skin type and concern.

Roll up your sleeves and take notes because you’ll likely fall in love with more than one face moisturizer. Be on the lookout for ingredients that work well with your skin type and any skin concerns you may have.

Get skin satisfaction with the best face moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin—Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. It’s unlikely you’ve missed this upstart that made its splash onto the self-care scene in recent years. But we’ll fill you in if you’ve been hibernating and getting your deep REM beauty sleep.

Blu Atlas is a premium skin- and hair-care brand that turns grooming rituals into a clean, safe practice. Most popular beauty brands, especially those from grocery or drug stores, contain harsh or toxic chemicals, but Blu Atlas is breaking the habit. The brand’s ethos of clean products and honesty came from their desire to cut out the 120 common filler ingredients that can have nasty side effects for humans.

The Face Moisturizer from Blu Atlas is 100% free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. Keeping things simple, they use clean, premium ingredients that soak into the skin for skin-boosting benefits.

With extremely hydrating and nourishing ingredients, the lotion is the perfect fit for those with dehydrated or sensitive skin. Smooth, calming ingredients like mango seed butter and moringa oil helps with sensitivities like inflammation, redness, dryness, and bumps.

When you use Face Moisturizer from Blu Atlas, you no longer have to worry about dry spots or patches or prep for another round of irritation. Blu Atlas makes the best face moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin.

Butter up those creaky, dry elbows and give yourself an intensely hydrating facial with one of the beauty industry’s best-selling products. You’ve likely seen this all-purpose tub on your great aunt Edith’s bathroom counter. That’s because it works.

Moisturizing Cream from CeraVe is a multitasking son of a gun who takes dry skin and turns it into expletives like, “Holy cow! Are my elbows really that soft? I thought I would feel like a dinosaur forever.”

If you’ve been dealing with dry or sensitive skin for a hot minute, you know how hard it can be to find a product that actually works. Three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid treat your face with a moisturizing lotion you’ll have to use to believe.

MVE technology—a unique feature of CeraVe’s products—provides a timed release of hydrating ingredients. That means your face and any secret spots you apply the cream will stay oh-so-soft and hydrated.

Ultra Repair Cream from First Aid Beauty gives “I will run into a fire to save you” vibes. Basically, it’s your new winter BFF and the perfect antidote to your midsummer sunburn.

We love multipurpose lotions because they can be used all over the body and give you the most bang for your buck. When used on the face, Ultra Repair Cream soothes the skin while giving it an extra barrier to keep it safe and satiated.

The tub is so cute you can even give it as a gift at the next birthday party you attend or as a Secret Santa gift. Keep this fat, fabulous tub stocked on your bathroom counter to counteract dry, flaky skin or to soothe redness and inflammation.

While the cream is an incredible product, some users note that it’s a bit too thick for their liking. You’ve been warned—it’s only for thick gods and goddesses.

Drunk Elephants Protini Polypeptide Cream is a heavenly moisturizer for your face from the brand that makes best-selling products free from harmful chemicals. It’s a skin-boosting treatment that supports the skin’s natural barrier, which protects you from environmental stressors.

Apply it in the morning or evening to soak in all of the skin-loving ingredients. This face moisturizer is a straight-up blessing for anyone dealing with dry or sensitive skin. See a visible improvement in your skin’s moisture levels, texture, and brightness with this cream.

Delight your dry, sensitive skin with a hydrating blanket that puts out all the fires. Whether you’re struggling with bumps, flakiness, redness, or dryness, the naturally healing ingredients will dive into the skin to restore it asap.

Men and women with dryness and irritability often deal with flakiness and severe irritation. That’s where thick, soothing lotions like Weleda Skin Food come in handy. It covers the skin in a soothing balm and works into the skin to counteract irritation.

It’s a gold star winner for many folks with perpetually dry or irritated skin.

Cozy up with a good night cream that turns your beauty sleep into healthier, brighter skin. Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream is a gentle face moisturizer that’s just begging to be added to your evening skincare routine.

With 72 hours of hydrating benefits—I mean, gosh, what gal could want more?—your skin will enjoy an all-night symphony of hydration.

The cream is perfect for guys and gals with dry patches, itchiness, or other types of irritation, making it an excellent pick for folks with sensitive skin.

Safe enough to pat on your baby’s cheeks—whichever cheeks you prefer—and gentle on sensitive or dry skin, Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion is an effective moisturizer for all ages.

Get more bang for your buck with this all-over-the-body moisturizer that feels like a gentle caress on your skin. Instead of wasting money on ineffective lotions, you can spend your hard-earned cash on things you care about, like your baby’s first birthday or your favorite treats from the grocery store.

Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion is the perfect pick for men and women who want an easy lotion for the face that can handle skin sensitivities and dryness throughout the year.

Deep, nourishing ingredients work their way into the skin with Intense Moisturizer from EltaMD. Sometimes, you’re looking for a thick moisturizer that means business. A no-nonsense bad boy that intensely moisturizes the skin without holding it back. Intense Moisturizer does all that and more.

With fast-absorbing technology and ingredients that penetrate the skin’s barrier, it’s a great pick for guys and gals who want to treat pesky dry or sensitive skin. EltaMD claims that the moisturizer helps the skin retain 90% of moisture for up to 12 hours. That’s a whole lotta moisture for your pretty little face.

Put it on your face. Put it on your belly. Put it, gosh darn anywhere you want to treat dry, sensitive skin. Moisturizing Cream from Cetaphil is a legend in the game of skincare and beauty products. If your face has been begging for moisture, then answer the call with this multipurpose bad boy that offers your skin everything it needs.

While we know this large tub is labeled “body,” it’s an out-in-the-open beauty secret that folks with sensitivities use this lotion on their face, and it works well. It’s a gentle, nourishing face moisturizer that does exactly what you want, and you won’t have to worry about your skin.

If you like it thick, creamy, and maybe a bit sticky, then grab your running shoes and race to the store to snag a collector-sized tub of Aquaphor Healing Ointment.

While many folks won’t love this dense lotion, it’s a miracle worker for dehydrated skin. Slap on some of the goop to rehydrate your skin and cure any dry or rough patches. Because the occlusive is so thick (in a good way), it’s also a great support for the skin’s protective barrier. Which, as you might be thinking, is an incredible bolster and support for skin sensitivities and irritation.

Your skin won’t know what hit it when you rub Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer from Aveeno all over. Aveeno formulated a lightweight, cooling moisturizer that soothes the skin while keeping it hydrated and happy.

Oat is a well-known soothing treatment for skin conditions like eczema and is known to help with dryness, itchiness, and irritation. The Oat Gel Moisturizer helps strengthen and fortify the skin while ensuring it stays perfectly hydrated.

La Roche-Posay produces high-quality, trusted skincare products for men, women, and children. The brand takes this trust seriously, forming safe-for-skin self-care products that offer real results.

Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer contains broad spectrum SPF 30 to provide relief and protect you from the sun’s rays. Prebiotic thermal water, ceramides, and niacinamide are gentle, effective ingredients that boost the skin without causing irritation.

The gentle formula is one of the best face moisturizers for dry, sensitive skin. Its unique ingredients, like thermal water, treat the skin without causing harm.

Dealing with eczema is no walk in the park. It can lead to painful cracks or just good ‘ole dry, itchy patches and flaky skin. Eczema Honey is a soothing treatment for folks with eczema. Colloidal oatmeal, organic honey, beeswax, almond oil, and organic olive oil are a few of the magic ingredients that help treat eczema.

While it’s not strictly speaking a “face moisturizer,” you can use the salve anywhere you want on your body, including the face. While we don’t recommend smearing it all over your face on the reg, it’s a great spot treatment for the face, especially if you deal with flare-ups.

Accepted by the National Eczema Association, the Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer is a skin-softening buttery cream for dry and sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a nourishing treatment that turns irritation into a thing of the past, you’ll need a tub of this jelly lotion.

Squalane, probiotics, red seaweed, and other rich hydrators penetrate the skin to clear dry spots and patches. The natural ingredients work together to soothe irritation and help your face feel fresh daily.

You don’t have to buy a flight to Japan to enjoy one of the country’s best face moisturizers (but hey, if you’ve got a hankering for the land of sushi and rice, then book that flight jet setters!). The Dewy Skin Cream is a masterclass in moisturizing bliss.

She’s an antioxidant-packed, nutrient-dense face moisturizer for all skin types. Ingredients like Japanese purple rice make it an excellent choice for dry or sensitive skin. With a rich, creamy texture, the lotion absorbs into the skin and offers incredible skin benefits.

Put your trust in a brand that’s been caring for sensitive skin for decades. Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer is the one-stop-shop, all-you-need moisturizer for folks with skin sensitivities like dryness, flakiness, redness, bumps, inflammation, and more. The formula is 100% free from common harsh chemicals and irritants like parabens, sulfates, dye, fragrance, lanolin, formaldehyde, and botanical extracts. Instead of worrying about what ingredients are in the lotion, you can smear it all over your face for high-quality, skin-loving benefits.

The lotion that sets you back a pretty penny, The Cream from Augustinus Bader, is a luxury-level face moisturizer. If you’re looking for a triple-whammy product that treats dryness, sensitivity, and signs of aging, then your search ends here. High-quality ingredients soak into the skin and offer a balmy, gentle moisturizing treatment.

Every day should start with a little love from your favorite SPF. Our top pick for cowboys and cowgirls with dry or sensitive skin is the Daily Moisturizer from Cetaphil.

SPF 50+ protects your gorgeous face from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Using SPF daily is the best way to prevent signs of aging like wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots.

Keep that pretty little complexion clean and clear. No need to worry about clogged pores because the formula is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and non-irritating for most skin types. Although if you do have sensitive skin, we recommend patch testing before applying it all over your face.

You don’t have to fight signs of aging on your own. Grocery store champion Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is a fragrance-free face moisturizer for men and women who want to see fewer fine lines and wrinkles.

Dealing with sensitive or dry skin can be a tedious process of applying lotion and reading the ingredient list. Olay’s face cream offers a solution for folks who want to treat mature skin and diminish signs of aging.

While the moisturizer does contain materials that may be irritating to some folks—read the ingredient list to see if you’re one of them—this well-known moisturizer may be your face and neck-saving grace.

There’s nothing like a dip in Neutrogena’s best-selling gel moisturizer to soothe dry, sensitive skin. If you’re looking for one of the best moisturizers for dry, sensitive skin, then stop drop and roll, baby—and run straight to your laptop to order this bombshell.

She’s a gorgeous Mediterranean blue tub that turns every frustrated grunt of “I don’t know what lotion to use, but my skin won’t stop flaking” into sighs of bliss. We’d go so far as to say ecstasy, but hey, we don’t know what floats your boat.

Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer is an intense moisturizer with hyaluronic acid that soaks into the skin quickly. It glides smoothly over the skin and acts as a balm to reduce inflammation or irritation. Use the cream overnight to get some deep skin-loving action from the gel for the best results.

Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment is a multipurpose face lotion that treats more than dryness and sensitivities. It’s also a top treatment for mature skin and folks who want to reverse signs of aging, such as age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. The lightweight formula soaks into the skin without causing irritation and is the perfect addition to your skincare routine.

Get yourself into a sticky situation with one of the thickest occlusives on the block. We know what you’re thinking, “Excuse me, ma’am, I do not need that goopy, sticky nightmare all over my gorgeous face.” But that, my friend, is where you’re wrong.

Vaseline has been an out-in-the-open beauty secret for decades. As it’s more than 150 years old, it has a never-ending list of beauty and healing solutions. While you may not want to rub Vaseline all over your face, it’s the perfect face moisturizer and spot treatment to treat dry patches and irritation like inflammation or redness.

Do you have rapidly aging skin that you want to stop in its tracks? This expensive face moisturizer tub is the solution you’re looking for. Essential skin lipids and other fast-acting ingredients dive into the skin to plump and boost your skin’s natural health and moisture levels. It’s a gentle, lightweight cream with premium ingredients to keep your face healthy and happy.

While we don’t love the price tag on this moisturizer, we do love the effectiveness of the product. It’s perfect for guys and gals willing to splash a little extra cash on skincare products.

Rich ingredients like antioxidants and grapeseed oil soak into the skin to hydrate the face. Collagen Cream is a skin-boosting face moisturizer that works well for all skin types. It’s a night cream that treats your skin as you dream, and you don’t have to lift a finger to have brighter-looking skin. Just apply it before you hit the hay and soak in the many skin-loving benefits.

The Complete Guide to Face Moisturizers for Dry, Sensitive Skin

Saddle up your horses because it’s time to take a ride through the fields of face moisturizers, treatment methods, and how to lock down the best products for your skin.

How to choose a face moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin

Time to gussy up, gals. If you’re a no-frills type of shopper, you’ll love our key features that highlight exactly what you need to know to choose the best face moisturizer.

Understand your skin type and concerns

Before you start narrowing down products, you’ll need to identify your exact skin concerns and needs. Self-care products used to treat wrinkles will have different ingredients than those that prevent acne.

While most items come with a label that states what they treat, it’s best to understand your skin before you buy.

Ingredients the skin loves

It’s easier than you think to shop for “safe” ingredients for dry or sensitive skin. Keep an eye out for items labeled vegan, organic, and natural. While these buzzwords aren’t always a dead giveaway for the ideal lotion for your skin, they’ll lead you in the right direction.

While shopping, always look for natural ingredients that support your overall skin health. A few safe ingredients include aloe vera, mango seed butter, seaweed extract, shea butter, tea tree oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, honey, moringa oil, turmeric, olive oil, and squalane.

Ingredients to avoid

Nothing irritates dry, sensitive skin faster than harsh, toxic chemicals. Most popular drugstore face lotions come loaded with “filler” chemicals, aka those harmful chemicals that you don’t want soaking into your hair or skin.

Common ingredients to avoid include parabens, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, artificial fragrances, formaldehyde, and PEGs. Not only do these ingredients frustrate the skin and cause irritation, but they also can have adverse effects on the body.

Top tips and tricks to use face moisturizer

Want to get more bang for your buck? Our top tips and tricks will have you using your face moisturizer like a pro in no time.

Always patch test

Thinking of incorporating a new product like a face moisturizer into your skincare routine? Well, if you have dry or sensitive skin, you should always patch test before slathering it all over your skin. Following a simple patch test can save you a lot of time and grief by showing you if a product is a good fit for your skin.

Doing a patch test is easy. Start by cleaning an area of the skin that is visible and easy to check, like your inner arm—the wrist is great. Apply a small amount of product onto the test site and gently rub it in. Check for signs of irritation on the spot. If the area is free from irritation, it’s likely safe to apply it all over your face and body.

Be aware that sometimes patch tests don’t reflect how your whole body will react to a product. You may still experience different signs of irritation due to a new product.

How to apply face moisturizer

When your face is squeaky clean and ready for action, you can apply your face moisturizer. Squeeze or scoop a dime or pea-sized amount of product onto the fingers. Gently rub the lotion in small, upward, circular motions. Keep massaging it into the skin until it’s absorbed.

How often to use face moisturizer

When it comes to dry or sensitive skin, there’s one golden rule. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. If your skin doesn’t look greasy or feel weighed down by the lotion, then you’re not overapplying.

How often you apply face moisturizer will be unique to your skin. If you have extremely dry skin, try to use lotion two to three times per day. If you’re dealing with skin sensitivities, use a thick occlusive in the morning that creates a strong skin barrier. This will lock in moisture and keep out any irritants.

Those dealing with irritation and sensitivity should be careful to only apply moisturizer to fresh, clean skin. Applying lotions over debris and irritants will trap them next to the skin, which is not what you want!

Basic skincare routine for dry, sensitive skin

Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to be an overcomplicated game of chess where you’re trying to apply 12 products every morning. For most folks, a simple three-step skincare routine is all you need to see results.

Use a gentle cleanser: Always start your facial skincare routine with a gentle cleanser. Fragrance-free, organic, natural cleansers are best for dry, sensitive skin. Use a dime or quarter-sized amount of product with a bit of lukewarm water. Gently massage it all over the skin in circular motions. Try to use gentle, light pressure when applying items to a product.

Smear on that moisturizer: After washing your face, allow the face to dry before applying lotion. Put a dime-sized amount of product onto your fingertips, then rub it into you in circular upward motions (again, don’t push or pull the skin as this causes wrinkles and signs of aging).

Follow up with SPF or sunscreen (daytime routine): If you prefer a morning skincare routine, don’t forget to apply SPF or sunscreen. It’s an essential part of an anti-aging, protective skincare routine.

Don’t overlook the impact of your diet

Every time you get your grub on, you’re creating an impact on your skin. While it won’t be immediate, like eating a bag of Doritos and getting acne all over your face, it will cause changes over time.

Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet can go a long way in reducing inflammation and irritation that impacts the health of your skin. Curious about the role your diet may be playing in your skin health? Schedule an appointment with your dermatologist to learn more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use body lotion on my face?

While we don’t recommend using a body lotion on your face, you could certainly use it if you’re in a bind and that’s all you have. Body lotion formulas use different ingredients and materials that may clog pores. If you can, use a non-comedogenic body lotion, as these lotions won’t cause breakouts or clog pores. Also, be careful of heavy occlusives as they can be sticky and intense and may be too moisturizing for your face.

What are the benefits of face moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin?

Skincare routines are incredibly beneficial for dry or sensitive skin (and every other skin type). Keeping the skin hydrated and full of moisture boosts your natural skin barrier, which protects you from environmental stressors and irritants. Folks with dry, sensitive skin need extra-strength moisturizers to bolster the skin barrier, which reduces overall irritation and inflammation.

What’s the best face moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin?

Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer is the best face moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin. If you need a heavy-duty moisturizer that takes its job seriously, it’s the only face moisturizer that you should consider. Use it first thing in the morning and the last at night to have softer, more plump skin that fights irritation and inflammation like a champ. No more grocery store face lotion for your rough and tumble skin—it’s time to upgrade to something a little more soothing and a lot safer.

