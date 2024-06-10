Father’s Day is coming up! For 2024, we’ll honor the best guys in our lives on Sunday, June 16. That means the time to shop is now. But what can you grab for Dad that isn’t basic, boring or repetitive?

Fathers can be notoriously hard to shop for, often falling into the dreaded “I don’t know what I want” or “I don’t want anything” categories. But still, we aim to impress. Let’s make this Father’s Day his favorite one yet with our varied selection of the best gifts for Father’s Day below!

Best Father’s Day Gifts 2024

For the Dad With Whiskers: Bristly beard, no more! Whether he has full facial hair, a trimmed goatee or has been slowly working up the courage to grow out his five o’clock shadow, this elevated set of beard balm, wash, serum and conditioner will be a much appreciated gift. Here’s to softer, smoother, stronger beards!

Pros:

Great for dry or coarse facial hair

Warm spice and powdery musk scent

Non-toxic ingredients

Cons:

No other scent options

For the Active Dad: Protein is so important in supplementing an active lifestyle — but finding one that keeps you moving and tastes good is rare. This “premium protein” is packed with 25 of protein isolate (not concentrate) to maximize its effects. Grab it in creamy vanilla or Dutch chocolate (or both)!

Pros:

Also contains 6.9 g BCAAs and 1000 mg added L-leucine for lean muscle and workout recovery

Two bag sizes

Gluten-free

Cons:

Some shoppers may prefer a bottle

For the New Dad: Shopping for a dad with a new baby either in his arms or on the way? He’ll truly adore you for grabbing him this lightweight, compact stroller. The safety features, the smooth ride and the one-touch foot brake are just a few reasons why he’ll love this “ultimate stroller for families on the go.”

Pros:

Extendable hood with anti-UV fabric

Five-point safety harness

Generous storage basket

Cons:

Can’t use once baby has reached 50+ pounds

For the Dad Who Lives for Summer: Finding the perfect gift for a dad who loves fishing? Going to the beach? Hosting barbecues? Attending local sports games? Sitting outside and reading? This collapsible chair will be his new BFF. It takes about one second to open up or collapse back down!

Pros:

Four color options

Integrated cup holder and shoulder strap

On sale!

Cons:

300 pound weight limit

For the Dad Who’s Always Checking the Weather Maps: Nerdy weather dads will lose their minds over this unique gift! This special 80th anniversary bundle includes a weather sensor, color display and golden holiday ornament he can display come December. This comprehensive sensor can display many types of real-time weather conditions!

Pros:

Readings on indoor/outdoor temperatures, humidity, wind speed and more

Can set up custom alerts

On sale!

Cons:

Lightning sensor is sold separately ($25)

For the Dad Whose Comfort Is Key: If you’re shopping for a T-shirt type of guy, let’s upgrade his collection. Ditch the scratchy grocery store tees and elevate his everyday life with this high-quality pick, made with premium fabrics and “meticulous attention to detail”!

Pros:

Bundle and save on any three tees

37 color choices

Long-lasting color retention

Cons:

Some sizes may be sold out

For the Cold Brew Connoisseur: Many dads are coffee fiends, but if you’re shopping for one with cold crew coursing through their veins, this is the best gift out there — especially for under $50. This kit comes with a café-quality brewer and roast of your choice!

Pros:

Very easy too use

Available in light, medium, dark or decaf roasts

Compact brewer is easy to store

Cons:

May have to guess which roast he’d like best

For the Security-Obsessed Dad: We love dads for keeping us safe, but let’s make it a little easier on them. Ring doorbells are pretty much a need-to-have these days, so let’s make sure he feels his home is secure even when he’s on vacation!

Pros:

Lets you see, hear or speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet or computer

Built-in rechargeable battery

On sale!

Cons:

Less tech-savvy dads may need a little help with setup

For the Dad Who’s All About Convenience: Not everyone wants to spend an hour in the shower — for some dads, it’s more of a necessity than an indulgence. They might even use their shampoo as their body soap and face wash too. We can’t stop them — but we can give them a high-quality product that’s actually meant for all of the above!

Pros:

Two sizes available

Sulfate-free

Citrus, mint and oakmoss scent

Cons:

Pricier than drugstore brands (though may ultimately save him money as a three-in-one product)!

For the Achy Dad: Sometimes, the best gift is the most practical one. If you’re shopping for a dad with back and body aches, arthritis and joint pain, sprains and strains or sore muscles, Advil’s new targeted relief cream could become his new holy grail. Apply directly to painful spots for up to eight hours of relief!

Pros:

Massage applicator

May start feeling relief in seconds

Super affordable

Cons:

Not a “fancy” gift

For the Dad Who Shines: A designer watch can be just the thing to make or break a man’s look (and confidence). This stainless steel beauty will complement both his everyday outfits and fancier ensembles. Such a stunner!

Pros:

Water-resistant up to 50m

Three-hand analog display

On sale!

Cons:

Not real gold

For the Dad Whose Car Is His Other Baby: We all know a “car guy.” While some of us may go months without a car wash, car guys make sure their ride is pristine, inside and out, 24/7. Grab this number one bestseller for the car guy dad in your life!

Pros:

Over 43,000 ratings

Works on dashboard, glass, navigation screen and more

Our most affordable gift pick

Cons:

No unscented options

For the Dad Who Could Use Some Relaxation: We continue to list this eye massaging mask on our gift guides because it continues to be a top pick. Even the busiest of dads will make time to slow down and enjoy the calming comfort of this unique gift!

Pros:

Built-in heating pads

Can be folded up for compact storage

On sale!

Cons:

Not suitable for those who have had eye operations

For the Dad Who Doesn’t Like Showy Gifts: Socks may be a cliché Father’s Day gift, but it’s for good reason that they’ve become tradition in many households. Sometimes, a dad just wants some nice socks. Let’s grab him the best!

Pros:

Wearable, versatile colors

Machine wash, tumble dry

Fits sizes 6-12.5

Cons:

Won’t fit feet sizes 13+

For the Music-Obsessed Dad: Everyone wants a pair of AirPods Max, but not everybody wants to commit to the splurge. This is what makes them such a good gift idea. Surprise your dad with the most-wanted headphones on the market!

Pros:

Five color options

Comes with case and charging cable

Option to upgrade with AppleCare+

Cons:

Our priciest pick

