Fireworks aren’t the only things that will be popping off this Fourth of July. Our favorite major retailers made sure the deals you can shop this holiday are absolutely on fire(works) too. To help you sift through all of the madness, we took the liberty of rounding up 70 of the very best Independence Day deals on the internet so that you can snag them in between enjoying all of the holiday’s festivities. Not to mention, they go up to a whole 70% off.

Spanning across all categories such as fashion, beauty and home, retailers and brands have made sure the sales for this Fourth of July holiday go out with a bang. Some of the best overall sales include things like the Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote at 60% off and the lululemon Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Shorts at 33% off. And per usual, Amazon is also offering some unmissable deals on things like the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, the L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion and the bestselling tiered and flowy midi dress from Zesica. However, our advice is to act fast if you want something, because these sales will only last limited time and are likely to be the last big markdowns until Labor Day.

Best Fourth of July sales overall

Amazon never fails to shine when it comes to holiday deals. Score discounts on the little things like everyday beauty essentials or the big things like furniture. The best place to keep an eye out for them is on the Daily Deals page. Best Buy: From the 3rd through the 7th Best Buy will be offering steep discounts on must-have tech gear, like $200 off the Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV.

Best 4th of July clothing, shoes and accessories sales

J.Crew: One of summer’s chicest sales, you can now shop up to 50% off both men’s and women’s fashion staples at J. Crew.

One of summer’s chicest sales, you can now shop up to 50% off both men’s and women’s fashion staples at J. Crew. Levi’s: Feeling the heat? Nab 30% off all shorts through July 4 at Levi’s!

Feeling the heat? Nab 30% off all shorts through July 4 at Levi’s! Everlane: A Katie Holmes -approved brand, Everlane is offering up to 60% off on select styles from classic denim to the best of basics and more.

A -approved brand, Everlane is offering up to 60% off on select styles from classic denim to the best of basics and more. Universal Standard: Enjoy 25% off sitewide on body-inclusive, summer fashion essentials, ranging from size 00 to 44 from 6/29 through July 7.

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on body-inclusive, summer fashion essentials, ranging from size 00 to 44 from 6/29 through July 7. M.M.LaFleur: From work slacks to chic dresses and cozy knits, get them all for a deal during M.M.LaFleur’s 25% sitewide sale.

From work slacks to chic dresses and cozy knits, get them all for a deal during M.M.LaFleur’s 25% sitewide sale. Old Navy: Save on a Fourth of July outfit while stocking up on summer wardrobe essentials at Old Navy’s Red, White and Woah! sale with up to 60% of steals.

Save on a Fourth of July outfit while stocking up on summer wardrobe essentials at Old Navy’s Red, White and Woah! sale with up to 60% of steals. Adidas: Enjoy saving $30 when you spend $100 or more at Adidas when you use code SAVEMORE .

Enjoy saving $30 when you spend $100 or more at Adidas when you use code . BaubleBar: From bracelets to customizable phone cases and more, shop an extra 20% off sale items at BaubleBar’s 4th of July savings event.

From bracelets to customizable phone cases and more, shop an extra 20% off sale items at BaubleBar’s 4th of July savings event. ban.do: From June 27 to July 5, save 25% off all of your favorite pieces from ban.do.

From June 27 to July 5, save 25% off all of your favorite pieces from ban.do. Marshalls: Load up on summer essentials from Marshalls clearance section, which offers major discounts on everything from home, fashion, beauty items and more.

Load up on summer essentials from Marshalls clearance section, which offers major discounts on everything from home, fashion, beauty items and more. T.J.Maxx: Snag everything from discounted summer clothing essentials to designer items on a deal in T.J.Maxx’s clearance section.

Snag everything from discounted summer clothing essentials to designer items on a deal in T.J.Maxx’s clearance section. Dr. Scholl’s Shoes: Make your footwear collection comfier with the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes sale, which offers up 50% off select style sitewide from June 28 July 5.

Make your footwear collection comfier with the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes sale, which offers up 50% off select style sitewide from June 28 July 5. ASTR The Label: Take your wardrobe up a notch with ASTR The Label’s stylish selection of clothes during their 4th of July sale which offers 25% off sitewide from July 3 to July 8.

Take your wardrobe up a notch with ASTR The Label’s stylish selection of clothes during their 4th of July sale which offers 25% off sitewide from July 3 to July 8. Vionic Shoes: Take up to 50% off select styles at Vionic from July 4 to July 7.

Take up to 50% off select styles at Vionic from July 4 to July 7. Abercrombie & Fitch: For a limited time, save 20% on any order sitewide from Abercrombie and get free shipping when you spend over $99.

For a limited time, save 20% on any order sitewide from Abercrombie and get free shipping when you spend over $99. Banana Republic: Now through July 4, Banana Republic is offering an extra 50% off all of their refined and sophisticated styles from their sale section.

Now through July 4, Banana Republic is offering an extra 50% off all of their refined and sophisticated styles from their sale section. Lulus: With code FIREWORKS , take an extra 30% off all sale dresses at Lulus, from wedding guest styles, to vacation picks, to everyday dresses as well.

With code , take an extra 30% off all sale dresses at Lulus, from wedding guest styles, to vacation picks, to everyday dresses as well. Hollister: For a limited time, get 20% off everything at Hollister and free shipping when you spend at least $99.

For a limited time, get 20% off everything at Hollister and free shipping when you spend at least $99. Gap: Now through July 4, Gap is offering an extra 50% off sale items, so you can get their wardrobe classics at a discount.

Now through July 4, Gap is offering an extra 50% off sale items, so you can get their wardrobe classics at a discount. Torrid: During the semi-annual clearance event, you can shop an extra 60% off clearance items at Torrid and 40% off all dresses.

During the semi-annual clearance event, you can shop an extra 60% off clearance items at Torrid and 40% off all dresses. Kate Spade: Save big on some of your favorite designer styles from Kate Spade during the end of season sale, which lasts through July 7.

Best 4th of July beauty, health and wellness sales

Isle of Paradise: The viral self-tanning brand will be offering sales on select products at Amazon from July 1 to July 4 and Sephora from June 30 to July 4.

The viral self-tanning brand will be offering sales on select products at Amazon from July 1 to July 4 and Sephora from June 30 to July 4. TAN-LUXE: This Hailey Bieber and Paris Hilton -loved self tanner brand is offering 25% off on select products on Amazon from July 1 to July 4 and Sephora from July 4 to July 10.

This and -loved self tanner brand is offering 25% off on select products on Amazon from July 1 to July 4 and Sephora from July 4 to July 10. Dermstore: Score an extra 10% skincare sale products with code EXTRA10 and get two free gifts with any purchase over $275.

Score an extra 10% skincare sale products with code and get two free gifts with any purchase over $275. Kosas: Shop the clean makeup brand celebrities like Hilary Duff and Kate Hudson love during their 20% off sitewide sale.

Shop the clean makeup brand celebrities like and love during their 20% off sitewide sale. Kitsch: The haircare and accessory brand beloved by the likes of major A-listers like Lady Gaga and Kerry Washington is offering 20% off sitewide with code SUMMER20 .

The haircare and accessory brand beloved by the likes of major A-listers like and is offering 20% off sitewide with code . Beautyblender: Score 20% off everyone’s favorite Beautyblender with the code FIREWORKS that works sitewide, now through July 7. Plus, you can shop all of the brand’s color complexion products for 30% off and their Limoncello Makeup Sponge for 50% at Sephora’s Summer Sale as well.

Score 20% off everyone’s favorite Beautyblender with the code that works sitewide, now through July 7. Plus, you can shop all of the brand’s color complexion products for 30% off and their Limoncello Makeup Sponge for 50% at Sephora’s Summer Sale as well. Bliss Skincare: The brand’s Kathy Hilton -loved ​​Block Star SPF 30 sunscreen will be 84% ($4) for just 24 hours on the 4th only.

The brand’s -loved ​​Block Star SPF 30 sunscreen will be 84% ($4) for just 24 hours on the 4th only. Charlotte Tilbury: Charlotte Tilbury is offering an exclusive sale and up to 40% off its famous makeup and skincare products on its app only from July 3 to July 22.

Charlotte Tilbury is offering an exclusive sale and up to 40% off its famous makeup and skincare products on its app only from July 3 to July 22. IT Cosmetics: To ring in the brand’s 16th birthday, IT Cosmetics is giving shoppers a 25% off discount on everything sitewide from June 27 to July 10th, with an additional 16% off discount on July 4 and 5 with the code sweet16.

To ring in the brand’s 16th birthday, IT Cosmetics is giving shoppers a 25% off discount on everything sitewide from June 27 to July 10th, with an additional 16% off discount on July 4 and 5 with the code sweet16. Kiehl’s: Enjoy 25% sitewide on all Kiehl’s products from July 1 to July 5, exclusions such as gift sets may apply.

Enjoy 25% sitewide on all Kiehl’s products from July 1 to July 5, exclusions such as gift sets may apply. Laura Geller: The brand that has Kyle Richards ‘ favorite palette is hosting a 55% sitewide sale from June 27 through July 7, with an additional 15% off when you use code JLY15 .

The brand that has ‘ favorite palette is hosting a 55% sitewide sale from June 27 through July 7, with an additional 15% off when you use code . Moroccanoil: Become a rewards member with Moroccanoil and secure a discount of 15% off sitewide.

Become a rewards member with Moroccanoil and secure a discount of 15% off sitewide. Morphe: From June 30 to July 6, take 30% off setting sprays and lightform foundation on Morphe and 40% off all Meredith Duxbury collaboration items, brow kits and more from July 7 to July 13.

From June 30 to July 6, take 30% off setting sprays and lightform foundation on Morphe and 40% off all collaboration items, brow kits and more from July 7 to July 13. Kylie Cosmetics: The brand’s 4th of July celebration is offering 25% off sitewide from July 3 to July 7 and a free mini matte lip kit or jade face roller with orders over $50.

The brand’s 4th of July celebration is offering 25% off sitewide from July 3 to July 7 and a free mini matte lip kit or jade face roller with orders over $50. Heat Healer: Embrace heat therapy with Heat Healer during its 25% off sitewide sale, which will go from July 1 to July 7.

Embrace heat therapy with Heat Healer during its 25% off sitewide sale, which will go from July 1 to July 7. Glamnetic: Stock up on your favorite lashes and press-on manicures while they’re still 25% at Glamnetic’s 4th of July sale, which lasts from July 3 to July 8.

Stock up on your favorite lashes and press-on manicures while they’re still 25% at Glamnetic’s 4th of July sale, which lasts from July 3 to July 8. Act+Acre: Invest in your hair and scalp health for less with Act+Acre’s July 4th sale, which offers 30% sitewide from July 1 to July 7.

Invest in your hair and scalp health for less with Act+Acre’s July 4th sale, which offers 30% sitewide from July 1 to July 7. Korres: Save on the best in Greek skincare during Korres’ 40% off sitewide sale from July 1 to July 10.

Save on the best in Greek skincare during Korres’ 40% off sitewide sale from July 1 to July 10. Nuface: In a rare sale, you can score 25% off all of the celebrity-loved skincare devices in Nuface’s Friends and Family sitewide sale.

In a rare sale, you can score 25% off all of the celebrity-loved skincare devices in Nuface’s Friends and Family sitewide sale. Beachwaver: Make it a beach wave hair summer summer by shopping Beachwaver’s 4th of July sale, which is offering 30% off everything sitewide now through July 5.

Best 4th of July home, furniture and kitchen sales

Purple Mattress: Purple Mattress will be offering up to $800 on mattress and base sets, plus 10% off pillows, bedding and more up until July 9.

Purple Mattress will be offering up to $800 on mattress and base sets, plus 10% off pillows, bedding and more up until July 9. Castlery: Depending on the amount you spend, you could save up to $450 on your order from Castlery and you can save 30% on sale items too.

Depending on the amount you spend, you could save up to $450 on your order from Castlery and you can save 30% on sale items too. Outer: Now’s the chance to invest in outdoor furniture with Outer’s 4th July sale, which offers 10% off sitewide, 20% off seating and lounge and 20% off backyard bundles.

Now’s the chance to invest in outdoor furniture with Outer’s 4th July sale, which offers 10% off sitewide, 20% off seating and lounge and 20% off backyard bundles. Lulu and Georgia: Score 20% off everything sitewide — from furniture, to kitchen items, to home decor — during Lulu and Georgia’s sale, going from July 1 to July 7.

Score 20% off everything sitewide — from furniture, to kitchen items, to home decor — during Lulu and Georgia’s sale, going from July 1 to July 7. Albany Park: Take up to 35% off things like sofas, sectionals and ottomans during their 4th of July sale.

Take up to 35% off things like sofas, sectionals and ottomans during their 4th of July sale. Mitzi: Using code SUMMER20 , you can save 20% sitewide at Mitzi from June 26 to July 7.

Using code , you can save 20% sitewide at Mitzi from June 26 to July 7. The Shade Store: From blinds, to shades, to drapery, save on them all during The Shade Store’s sale, which offers 15% off sitewide from June 27 to July 10.

From blinds, to shades, to drapery, save on them all during The Shade Store’s sale, which offers 15% off sitewide from June 27 to July 10. GreenPan: Now’s the time to invest in sustainable cook and bakeware with GreenPan’s sitewide sale that offers up to 60% off.

Now’s the time to invest in sustainable cook and bakeware with GreenPan’s sitewide sale that offers up to 60% off. Brooklinen: Save on everything from down comforters to cozy bath towels during Brooklinen’s 20% off sale using code SUMMER20 now through July 7.

Save on everything from down comforters to cozy bath towels during Brooklinen’s 20% off sale using code now through July 7. Casper: Sleep better at night with a new mattress, knowing you saved on it during Casper’s sale, which offers up to 35% off all mattresses.

Sleep better at night with a new mattress, knowing you saved on it during Casper’s sale, which offers up to 35% off all mattresses. Cozy Earth: Score 25% off everything sitewide — from cozy pajamas to soft sheets sets — during Cozy Earth’s 4th of July sale.

Score 25% off everything sitewide — from cozy pajamas to soft sheets sets — during Cozy Earth’s 4th of July sale. Pottery Barn: Take up to 60% off select items like home decor, kitchen necessities and furniture during Pottery Barn’s 4th of July sale.

Take up to 60% off select items like home decor, kitchen necessities and furniture during Pottery Barn’s 4th of July sale. RugsUSA: Now’s the time to find a new rug during RugsUSA’s 4th of July sale, which offers up to 75% off select rugs and an extra 25% off everything when you use code FIREWORKS .

Now’s the time to find a new rug during RugsUSA’s 4th of July sale, which offers up to 75% off select rugs and an extra 25% off everything when you use code . Lovesac: Take 30% off all furniture of Lovesac, including sectionals and sacs, through July 4.

Take 30% off all furniture of Lovesac, including sectionals and sacs, through July 4. Ashley: Ashley’s annual Stars and Stripes sale puts major discounts on several pieces of their designer furniture.

Ashley’s annual Stars and Stripes sale puts major discounts on several pieces of their designer furniture. Crate & Barrel: Crate & Barrel’s 4th of July sale is offering up to 60% off select pieces throughout the site from couches, to dining sets, rugs and more.

Crate & Barrel’s 4th of July sale is offering up to 60% off select pieces throughout the site from couches, to dining sets, rugs and more. Macy’s: With the lowest prices of the summer, you can shop 20% to 60% off all furniture at Macy’s, now through July 7.