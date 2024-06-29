Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s summer, and we can practically hear the beach calling our names! If you’re heading to a beach or a resort for an upcoming vacation, we have you covered. Moreover, we found a blend of fashion essentials that will make your trip feel together and easy.

From sleek bikinis to flowy dresses, there is a beach fashion essential that will keep you looking and feeling stylish without breaking the bank. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 easy beach fashion essentials to wear for a seamless vacation that are $40 and under. Read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This button down maxi dress will look sleek with sandals and a jumbo tote bag — just $39!

2. Boho Queen: We love this crochet cover up because it’s on trend — thanks to its crochet design — and it has billowing sleeves – was $40, now just $34!

3. Covered: These retro aviator sunglasses have a polished, oversized look that will add a luxe touch to your outfits — was $20, now just $15!

4. Blocked You: If you need a new hat to help you block the sun, this beach hat is great for doing just that— just $10!

5. Cheeky Girl: You’ll love this crochet bikini set if you like to show off a little skin and halter styles — just $29!

6. Monokini Vibes: This one-piece bathing suit has a cute cutout for a fashionable flair – just $34!

7. Baggy Essence: We can’t get enough of this swiss dot cover up because it’s roomy and has pockets – just $37!

8. Sweet Set: This two-piece outfit comes with a button-down and shorts for an easy take — just $32!

9. Rich Mom Energy: This sun visor hat is foldable and has velcro in the back — was $23, now just $20!

10. Ruffled Refinement: This one shoulder dress has a darling floral print that’s eye-catching but not too bold — just $54!

11. Flip-Flops, Please: These flip-flops are perfect for vacationing or running errands — just $13!

12. Tiered Elegance: If you love airy, boho-inspired pieces, try gravitating towards this tiered dress — was $28, now just $14!

13. Hipster Chic: This scoop neck swimwear set is a trendy, neutral option we’re sure you’ll love. It has a ribbed fabrication and skinny straps — just $27!

14. Comfy Casual: This maxi tent dress has a tiered skirt and comes in 20 colors — just $60!

15. Widely Sleek: These linen palazzo pants pair well with T-shirts and flouncy blouses — just $36!