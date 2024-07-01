Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is officially underway! You know what that means — beaches, bonfires and barbecues, yes, but more importantly, new product testing! We’ve been busy trying out a slew of new releases (and older fan-favorites) in the fashion and beauty realm for the season, and we’ve rounded up our top picks below, all available online now.

You’ll find recommendations on beauty buys and fashion finds we think you’ll love, including the T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Styler and Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Glow Lip & Cheek Glow. Ready to shop? Let’s go!

Tercius Bufete, Executive Editor: Abercrombie and Fitch Crochet-Style Button-Through Sweater Polo

I’ve always struggled with what to wear during summer. For the longest time, my wardrobe consisted of a monochrome sea of blacks, dark grays and, you guessed it . . . very dark grays. This year, I made it my mission to start wearing more fun, colorful pieces and my first step in this journey was this crochet-style sweater number from Abercrombie and Fitch. This piece comes in a wonderful array of patterns and colors, plus thanks to its construction, it’s a delight to wear in the summer months. I love this piece and I’ve never received as many compliments as when I wear it.

$100.00

Lauren Anderson, Shopping Editor: Vitality Daydream Stitch Racer Tank & Volley Short in Starlit Night

Workout clothes used to be biker shorts and an oversized T-shirt, but I’ve fallen in love with matching sets like this one from Vitality. They have some of the most butter-soft compression clothing I’ve ever worn! Matching sets make me feel like I’m wearing a put-together look whether I’m on the mat, in a virtual meeting or running errands. I also love all of the functional features Vitality includes in their clothing, like the built-in bra in the tank and the Glute Contour Seam™ in the shorts.

$58.00

Suzy Forman, Junior Commerce Editor: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Glow Lip & Cheek

I have always been a blush fan, but the recent rise of pop princess Sabrina Carpenter has further fueled my obsession. While many brands’ blush offerings seem to magically disappear into my (super, super) pale skin, this new release from Charlotte Tilbury is bringing a new kind of stunning magic to my summer glam. The creamy formula is perfect for my dry skin — and the fact that I can swipe it on my lips too for an easy, monochromatic radiance? I’m keeping every color in my purse. It goes on “chiffon-sheer,” but it’s buildable, and most importantly, it actually lasts! As expected from Charlotte Tilbury, it’s made with skin-softening ingredients like vitamin E as well. I’m going to need a second vanity just for blush, aren’t I?

$40.00

Hannah Kahn, Lead Commerce Creator: Dibs Beauty Status Stick

My beauty secret weapon in the summer is this Dibs Status Stick. Whether I’m prepping for a beach day or a night out on the town, I love gliding this highlighter over my skin for the most gorgeous glow. Get ready for all of the compliments!

$38.00

Savannah Born, Commerce Writer: T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Styler

I spend a lot (and I mean a lot) of time trying to find damage-free ways to get bouncy, beachy waves and curls . . . that includes going to bed with my hair wrapped around wool socks, hoping for the best! I’ve tried a bunch of different hair tools that claim to curl without heat, but I’ve never had a successful run until I used this brand-new Aire 360 ceramic air styler. It uses only air to create long-lasting salon-quality curls. The number of compliments I’ve gotten on my hair lately is uncanny! Beachy hair every day is my new motto!

$300.00

Savannah Born, Commerce Writer: Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit

If you love a long-lasting shiny manicure like I do, you’re going to love this DIY gel manicure kit. I used to get my nails done every three weeks, but it started to drain my bank account, giving me a complex and making me feel guilty for every subsequent purchase. In pursuit of an alternative, I tried a bunch of different gel and dip nail kits — this one is by far a winner! It comes with everything you need (including a lamp!) and takes no more than 15 minutes. When I tell you it lasts, I mean it lasts. I recently did a pedicure with this kit . . . it lasted for almost a month!

$38.00

Olivia Hanson, Commerce Writer: Cécred Hydrating Shampoo

As a commerce writer who’s constantly testing tons of new haircare products, it’s a rarity that I test one that I can see truly makes a difference in my hair. Even rarer is getting a compliment from my hair stylist on how healthy my thin hair has been looking lately, which just happened recently. Immediately when she said that, my mind went to Cécred, Beyoncé’s newly launched haircare brand, since that’s the newest thing I’d been incorporating into my hair routine. I’ve been using the shampoo for about a month now and my hair felt infinitely silkier and stronger after just the first use — and it seems to have gotten better with every wash since. It’s hyaluronic acid-infused formula is especially useful throughout the summer after days spent out the sun or at the pool, which inevitably dry out my hair. Plus, it comes in a decent price point for such a quality haircare brand — just $30 a bottle.

$30.00

Olivia Hanson, Commerce Writer: EcoTools Start The Day Beautifully 6-Piece Makeup Brush Set

I’m a beauty writer who’s always trying out the latest and greatest when it comes to makeup, so having tools that apply it well is an absolute essential for me. I’ve tried some of the most expensive makeup tools on the market, but TBH, this $10 set from EcoTools does the job just as well. The set covers all of the bases you need for makeup, including a foundation brush, a powder blush, a concealer-applying one and an eyeshadow one as well. It’s also great for travel, as it comes with a small travel tin that easily slips into a bag or suitcase.

WAS $13 You Save 23% On Sale: $10

David Traver Adolphus, Editorial Lead: Ecco Soft 7 Casual Slip-on Sneaker

I wear a men’s version of the classic Ecco Soft 7 Casual Slip-on, and it is my absolute favorite go-anywhere, all-occasions shoe. Eccos are famously comfortable — last fall, I walked more than 10 miles in a day around Modena, Italy in mine, then gave them a quick shine and wore them to a Michelin-starred restaurant the next night. Available for women in black, white on white and gray rose Nappa leather, all with the powder beige Nubuck strip up the back, it’s hard to think of something more versatile for the money. If you like the fit and style, there are more than two dozen versions of the shoe in lace-up, sneaker, chukka, loafer and more, all of which are ready for comfortable, all-day and all-night wear. I’ve heard they run a little wide and large, so try a half-size down.

WAS $175 You Save 43% On Sale: $100

Mary Honkus, Part-Time Commerce Writer: Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

If you haven’t hopped on the Hill House nap dress train, it’s about time you did. This dress has everything you’d ever want in a solid summer dress: It’s breezy and lightweight, can be dressed up or down, looks amazing on all body types, has pockets (!!) and is incredibly comfortable (yes, you can even take a nap in it!). I wear mine at least once a week and always get compliments. Since my first purchase two years ago my dress still looks pristine and I’ve gone on to purchase multiple silhouettes. I’ll die on the Hill House hill.

$168.00

Brittany Vincent, Evening Commerce Writer: Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo

I’ve never been one to rely on one particular contour palette, but now that I’ve seen celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber create swoon-worthy looks using the same product, I’m a believer. This contour duo may be a bit on the pricier side, but it’s one of the only products I’ve tried that goes on like a gorgeous, creamy concealer and blends in flawlessly with the rest of my look for chiseled cheekbones and absolutely gorgeous highlights. I’ve never seen a contouring palette tie my look together so effortlessly, and now I’m thinking I’ll never trust another to get the job done so beautifully. There’s a reason Carpenter and Bieber love this product so much, and I’m officially a believer. I just can’t believe it took me this long to see the light.

$90.00

Jacorey Moon, Weekend Commerce Writer: Béis The Summer Tote

When it comes to vacationing, especially in summer, I’m all about easy tote bags. What I love most about this Béis Summer Tote is that it’s perfectly striped and evokes feelings of summer without being too bulky or bright. So far, I’ve taken a few trips to the beach, and this bag — thanks to its top zip closure, adjustable, removable strap, exterior slip pocket, interior zip and wall pockets — lets me carry all of my essentials without worrying about the infamous sunscreen spill happening on the inside of it. Everything has a place, and it allows me to be hands-free when I bask in the sun!

$128.00