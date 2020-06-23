Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’re always in the market to upgrade our shoe game. There’s nothing better than a pair of tennis shoes that goes beyond just adding a casual touch to your outfit! Shop With Us spotted cool kicks that hundreds of reviewers adore that belong on your feet ASAP. These sneakers are making a serious case for trading in your pumps for feel-good footwear just a little more often.

The Ecco Soft 7 Sneakers aren’t your average pair of low tops. The smooth leather design is just dressy enough to wear to work, yet still relaxed enough to rock with a more casual getup on the weekends. These shoes will look just as snazzy with a matching blazer set for the office as they will with a staple shirtdress. Given how much time we’ve been spending at home lately, they will instantly elevate our errand-running outfit.

Grab the Ecco Soft 7 Sneakers in tons of colors — currently marked down at the Amazon Big Style Sale!

If you’re planning on being on your feet for a long period of time (or if you just need additional arch support), these Ecco kicks have removable comfort insoles meant to prevent foot pain and discomfort. This is a dream for anyone who works in retail or finds themselves having to run around all day! The design is currently available in a whopping 38 colorways on Amazon — including a trendy pale pink, a metallic and even a fabulous floral.

Don’t just take our word for it! Reviewers who already snagged the shoes revealed the perfect fit made them buy it in additional colors. Many even claimed they were so comfortable out of the box, they didn’t even need to be broken in. This is music to our ears, and we may just have to gift these to our closest family and friends. There’s nothing like an amazing sale to put Us in an incredible mood!

Grab the Ecco Soft 7 Sneakers in tons of colors — currently marked down at the Amazon Big Style Sale!

Not your style? Shop sneakers and so much more for a limited time at the Amazon Big Style Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!