In case you missed it, the Amazon Big Style Sale is underway — and so far, we’re seriously impressed. With Prime Day postponed, we’ve all been itching to get our shop on, so this couldn’t have come at a better time. The top of our list right now? Summer essentials, of course.

But don’t get it twisted: We’re not just talking about swimwear and sandals (though those are certainly holding court in our carts at the moment — hello, beach season!). We need a full revamp of everything — and that means upgrading our running gear. In addition to the major markdowns across some of our favorite categories, Amazon is also offering up daily flash sales, including up to 58% off on New Balance sneakers today only! See our three top picks below, and shop the whole sale here!

Best For Running

When it comes to exercise, finding the right footwear is half the battle. Pounding the pavement or even jogging on the treadmill in the wrong shoes can only lead to disaster — which is why it’s crucial to invest south of the ankles. That’s exactly where the New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker comes in. It was designed with endurance in mind (specifically for long-distance runners), and the Fresh Foam midsole offers increased stability and feels like “walking on a cloud.” Reviewers who sought extra arch support met their match with this New Balance sneaker, which is deeply discounted for a limited time. Scoop up a pair now before your size sells out!

Best For Casual Strolls

Not all of Us are perpetually training for the next marathon — and that’s quite alright. We should still be able to strut our stuff in complete comfort, which is why this top-rated sneaker dominates the market. It’s amassed so many five-star ratings thanks to the sturdy, supportive design that’s especially beloved by those suffering from feet issues such as plantar fasciitis and poor blood circulation. Whether your job requires a full-day of standing or you’re simply looking to ease everyday aches and pains, these shoes were made for walking — and that’s just what they’ll do!

Best For Street Style

When the “dadcore” trend took the fashion world by storm, many were perplexed. But a few years in, it’s clear that it’s here to stay. Chunky, casual sneakers are a mainstay on the street-style circuit, and the New Balance 574 is one of the most popular models around. Even stars like Rihanna and Halsey have been snapped rocking a pair, so you know these are the real deal. Just like the brand’s other offerings, these are known for comfort and an optimal fit. With a slew of fresh colorways, they are a must-have — it’s as simple as that!

