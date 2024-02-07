Beyoncé wants Us to “mark” our calendars because her new haircare line is “coming.”

After months of speculation, Beyoncé, 42, announced the line of products called Cécred via Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, alongside a promotional trailer that emphasizes the power hair holds.

“Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb. 20. Visit CECRED.COM,” read the social media caption shared via Beyoncé’s personal Instagram as well as the official Cécred account.

The teaser opens with what appears to be throwback footage taken at Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles’ hair salon in Houston, Texas. The video then transitions to show women and men with different hair textures getting their strands washed, cut and styled before Beyoncé herself is seen at a shampoo bowl with her tresses soaked with product. The video then cuts to black, directing viewers to visit the Cécred website.

In a follow-up post, Beyoncé shared a video compilation of fan reactions over her May 2023 Instagram post that initially teased the beauty venture. “The rumors are true. Cécred is coming. Mark your calendars,” read the social media caption, which concluded with a Tuesday, February 20, release date.

When Beyoncé first hinted at the project, she posted a carousel that included a photo of her sitting at a beauty vanity, holding a curling wand in her hand. Elsewhere in the snap, an array of unlabeled products could be seen on a counter. The jars, which appeared to be spray bottles, were filled with a golden liquid.

In the second slide, a young Beyoncé is photographed getting her hair done with curling rods. In the final post of the slideshow, Beyoncé opened up about the mysterious project.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé began. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

Beyoncé added: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Beyoncé’s longtime colorist Rita Hazan previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the line when discussing the singer’s post-Renaissance hair refresh. (Before her current platinum era, Beyoncé donned a warm blonde mane following the “sun-washed” crown she sported throughout her world tour.)

“We speak about it all the time. She’s asked me a lot of questions, so I’m sure it’s going to be phenomenal,” Hazan told Us of Cécred in October 2023. “She’s got the knowledge already from her mom, who was previously a hairstylist.”