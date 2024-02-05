Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Forget Valentine’s Day — I like to celebrate Galentine’s Day, because my best friends are my soul mates! I celebrate my gal pals year-round, but it’s nice to have a special holiday dedicated to the power of friendship. If you share the same sentiment and want to shower your ladies with love and appreciation this year, there are a ton of affordable gifts that will light up their day.

From cute LED mirrors, to home fragrances and thoughtful books, you’ll find the best Galentine’s gifts below for every member of your girl gang. Who knows, you may even want to treat yourself too!

1. Riki Loves Riki Sweetheart LED Mirror and Phone Light: The key to capturing the perfect selfie is all in the lighting — with this adorable heart-shaped LED light, you and your gal pals will look flawless in every snap. It also has a built in mirror to make touch-ups a breeze — just $50!

2. Stilip Gratitude Journal: Show your girls’ how grateful you are to have them in your life by gifting them this gratitude journal. The thoughtful prompts give anyone an opportunity to sit, reflect and cultivate appreciation for the little moments in life — just $10!

3. Uno Go! Having a pocket-sized deck of Uno makes for impromptu fun wherever you and your girls go — just $7!

4. Pixi Beauty FortifEYE Firming Hydrogel Under-Eye Patches: Under-eye patches are a quick way to indulge in a self-care moment. These ones are infused with collagen to energize and tone — just $24!

5. Ettika Long Zodiac Charm Necklace: Any astrology obsessed friend will adore this gleaming zodiac charm necklace. The gold-plated pendent features an intricate symbol for each sign — just $45!

6. Chillhouse Bath Soak: Give the gift of relaxation with these stress relieving bath soaks soothe and soften the skin while also soothing mental and physical tensions — just $16!

7. Homecourt Steeped Rose Candle: This candle from Courteney Cox‘shome line envelops any room in a lush rosewater and vanilla scent, making the space feel more inspiring — just $65!

8. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm: This nourishing lip balm-gloss hybrid is so addictive, your bestie will want one in every scent. Be sure to pick one up for yourself too — because you also deserve a little treat this Valentine’s Day — just $24!

9. Osea Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist: The best gifts are the things people would never to think to buy for themselves, like this pillow mist relaxing pillow mist that calms the body and makes it easier for you to drift to sleep — just $38!

10. Emi Jay Big Effing Clip: With this rhinestone-studded claw clip, your bestie will be able to pin her hair up in style every day of the week — just $34!

11. lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag: This spacious bag is about to become your recipients most-used item… like, ever — just $38!

12. Beis the Cosmetics Case: The jet setter in your life will appreciate this cosmetics case that ensures every makeup and skincare necessities have a specific place while traveling — just $68!

13. Glen Mila Heart Coffee Mug: Spread the love this Galentine’s day with this fun coffee mug that’s covered in cute little hearts — just $18!

14. Shoprotik Badass Affirmation Cards: These daily affirmations remind your friends that they’re amazing and can accomplish anything they set their minds to — just $12!

15. OTOTO Mon Cherry Measuring Spoon Set: The aspiring chef will love these whimsical measuring spoons that look like ripe cherries — just $20!

16. Sugarfina Strawberry Hearts Set of 4 Candy Cubes: Nothing says “I love you” more than some sugar! These delectable gummy hearts will add a little joy to your friend’s day — just $36!

17. 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter: Keep dry, cracked hands at bay with this rich cream. The lavender + mint scent is an instant mood booster too — just $12!

