It may seem harder to shop for mothers and fathers-in-law than for your own parents, but that’s why we’re here. Whether your in-law has everything, you don’t know him/her that well, niche interests are in the cards or neither wants anything at all, we found gifts across all budgets and interests — both broad and specific — that can be found on Amazon.

So quit stressing, grab a cup of tea and get comfortable — you’re about to have too many ideas! The best 33 gifts are below!

Best Gifts For Mothers-in-Law

Our Absolute Favorite: Show your mother-in-law how much she means to you with this beautiful necklace. Not only is this necklace sentimental, but it’s stunning too! Whenever she wears it, she will be reminded of your love, appreciation and connection. You just might make her cry! (In a good way, of course!)

Best Gifts For Fathers-in-Law

Our Absolute Favorite: For the father-in-law who is helpful in the kitchen (or on the patio), a personalized cutting board will warm his heart. Simply choose from nine designs to find the most applicable to your father-in-law, write his name and add to cart! Whether he loves grilling, barbecuing or roasting, there’s a design for that!