If you have a world traveler in your circle, we’re here to help you secure the perfect present. Yep, you’re going to want to check out this hard-case luggage set immediately. It’s one of the most practical and thoughtful gifts for the leisure or business traveler who is always on the go. Better yet, maybe that person is you — in which case it’s time to treat yourself!

With this 5-star luggage set, you’ll score a deal so impressive, it almost feels wrong. The popular set comes with three airplane-compliant sizes, ideal for a sunny seven-day cruise or an overnight trip to New York City to check out the holiday sights and sounds. The luggage is known for being extra lightweight, so the lucky recipient won’t be weighed down by the bag — only their (many extra, if you pack like me) belongings.

Get the FVSA Luggage Set for just $106 (originally $390) at Walmart!

A hard case makes this luggage extra-durable, but the real stars of the show are the wheels. They rotate 360 degrees to glide easily over most surfaces: gravel, grass, carpet, pavement and hardwood. If you’re trudging through grass in the rain, you bet that your luggage won’t be what’s stopping you! Indoors, the wheels won’t leave any scuff on floors — a major plus, if you ask Us!

Each luggage’s top handles are adjustable with three gears which allow travelers to control the height of the anti-shake handle. Meanwhile, the side handles are also reinforced to be extra sturdy. Another benefit of the set is security: near the side handles of each luggage are built-in locks to protect against theft. Simply make a three-digit code, and you’re good to go. While some luggage on the market may not go the distance in terms of these fantastic features, you can rest easy knowing this set is practically as good as it gets (especially at this wildly affordable price point).

And don’t just take our word for it: this set has received a near perfect 5-star rating on Walmart with more than one thousand reviews at publishing time. Users specifically highlight the durability, with one stating that his luggage has lasted 10 years already — and counting. Considering how often we stress over having to potentially replace a suitcase due to scuffing, a broken zipper or a faulty wheel, this feels like a win!

For small trips, large trips and everything in between, this reliable find will get your belongings from point A to point B safely. But the luggage itself can’t protect against getting lost, so always include luggage tags on all of your bags!

