Gold hoops are one of the most classic earrings to have on rotation in your wardrobe. Not only can they tie any look together, but they also add instant elegance. Hoops are also popular since they’re versatile enough to wear on their own, in a stack or to decorate your cartilage. Whether you’re looking for a new pair to replace your favorites that got lost or you want to add to your collection, there’s no going wrong with the best gold hoop earrings.

Before you start your shopping excursion, here are a few things to remember when looking for a good pair of gold hoops. First, seek ones made from quality materials. This helps them to stand the test of time and not tarnish, even if you wear them to shower. Next, you want the earrings to have a sturdy clasp to keep them safe and secure on your ears. Lastly, if you want the earrings to make a statement, opt for one with added details to capture your eye. Ahead, we compiled a list of eight of the best gold hoops.

Ana Luisa Gold Hoop Earrings: These hoops cost only $55 and look more expensive than their affordable price tag. They have a lightweight feel, which doesn’t add unnecessary weight to your ears. The hoops are also tarnish-proof and have 14K gold plating — $55 at Amazon!

Midi Hoops: If you're looking for a pair of everyday earrings, consider Quince's Midi Hoops. The earrings come handcrafted from gold vermeil and are responsibly sourced and produced in Thailand. The hoops have a 16-millimeter circumference that's dainty on the ears and are just the right size to catch everyone's attention — $40 (originally $58) at Quince!

Gorjana Crew Helium Hoops: Spice up your everyday pair of earrings with this pair from Gorjana. Made with a stunning twist texture and lightweight helium design, they're the perfect day-to-night hoops — just $68 at Gorjana!

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Hoops: Over 3,000 shoppers have purchased these gold hoops this past month. They've also earned over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The small hoops boast a chunky silhouette that is classic and elegant — $16 at Amazon!

Jenny Bird Slim Doune Hoops: Even though the Jenny Bird Slim Doune Hoops are over $100, they're worth every penny. They have a polished finish, crafted from gold-plated brass, and stay put with a post closure — $130 at Jenny Bird!

Ana Luisa Nate Bold Huggie Hoops: Huggie hoops are a must-have pair of earrings to keep in your jewelry box. They're a version of a classic hoop and are still simple enough to wear daily — $65 at Nordstrom!

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops: This iteration of the gold hoop adds a pretty freshwater pearl to the hoop part of the earring. Each pearl is hand-picked, so each pair is unique — $88 at Mejuri!

This iteration of the gold hoop adds a pretty freshwater pearl to the hoop part of the earring. Each pearl is hand-picked, so each pair is unique — $88 at Mejuri! Studs Micro Slim Huggie: Hoops don’t just have to be the star of the show ; they can also play a supporting role, like decorating your cartilage. The Studs Micro Slim Huggie is the most adorable pair to wear in your ear — $18 at Studs!