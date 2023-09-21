Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As responsible pet owners, we understand the crucial role that nutrition plays in our furry friends’ overall wellbeing. Did you know that approximately 56% of dogs in the United States are overweight or obese? With such alarming figures, it becomes imperative to choose the right diet for our loyal companions. In this article, we’ll explore the top 30 vet-recommended, nutritionally balanced and wholesome dog foods that will keep tails wagging and ensure a long, vibrant life for your four-legged family member. Let’s embark on this journey to give our dogs the healthy and happy lives they truly deserve!

30 Best Healthy Dog Foods

Finding healthy dog foods can be a challenge for pet owners. If you’re looking for a nutritious and delicious option for your furry friend, Pupper Fuel’s Chicken Dog Food may be the perfect choice. Made with high-quality ingredients, including real chicken, this dog food is sure to provide your pet with the necessary nutrients for a healthy and happy life. Pupper Fuel’s focus on balanced nutrition means that your dog can enjoy their meal without any added fillers or artificial flavors. Give your pup the fuel they need to thrive with Pupper Fuel’s Chicken Dog Food.

As dog owners, we all want the best for our furry friends. That’s why Sunday’s Fresh Dog Food is worth considering when it comes to choosing healthy dog foods. Made with all-natural ingredients and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, Sunday’s Fresh Dog Food is a great option for pet owners who are looking for a convenient yet nutritious meal plan for their dogs. Sunday’s Fresh Dog Food is delivered straight to your door, so you don’t have to worry about running out of food or making frequent trips to the store. Try Sunday’s Fresh Dog Food today and see the difference in your dog’s health and happiness!

As pet owners, we strive to keep our furry friends healthy and happy. One way to do this is by feeding them quality dog food. The Farmer’s Dog offers a unique approach to healthy dog food, providing customized meal plans based on your dog’s individual needs. Their meals are made with fresh, whole-food ingredients and are free from preservatives and artificial flavors. By offering healthy, nutritious meals tailored to your dog’s specific needs, The Farmer’s Dog has become a beloved brand amongst pet owners who want to provide the best possible care for their furry companions.

Spot & Tango is redefining the way we feed our furry friends, with their line of healthy dog foods. This brand understands the importance of nourishing our pets with quality ingredients, and they take it one step further by creating personalized meal plans for each individual dog based on their breed, weight, age and more. This attention to detail ensures that each dog is getting exactly what they need to thrive. Spot & Tango’s meals are crafted with human-grade ingredients, including fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins, all cooked in small batches to maintain their integrity. Not only are these meals delicious and nutritious, but they also come conveniently packaged and delivered straight to your door. Give your dog the gift of a healthy diet with Spot & Tango.

Ensuring that our furry companions are receiving the proper nutrition they need is a top priority for dog owners. With the wide variety of dog food brands available on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one. Thankfully, NOM NOM has emerged as a leader in providing healthy dog foods. Their recipes are made with real ingredients, carefully selected to provide a balanced and complete diet for your pup. Unlike other brands that may use fillers or artificial flavors, NOM NOM dog food is made with the health of your pet in mind. Choosing NOM NOM will not only provide your dog with delicious meals but also the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are receiving the nutrients they need to thrive.

Choosing healthy dog food for our furry family members can be quite challenging. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to determine which products truly offer the best nutrition for our pups. That’s where Ollie comes in. Ollie dog food is a fresh, human-grade dog food company that crafts high-quality meals for your pet. Their dishes are prepared to meet your dog’s specific nutritional needs, using only the finest, healthy ingredients. With Ollie, you can be confident that your dog is receiving the proper nourishment they need to stay healthy and happy. Say goodbye to the endless aisles of dog food options and say hello to Ollie.

Pet Plate is a new player in the dog food industry and it’s already making waves. If you’re looking for a healthy dog food alternative, then this is definitely one to consider. Pet Plate uses only high-quality, human-grade ingredients in its recipes, so you can be sure your pup is getting the absolute best. They even personalize each meal to fit your dog’s unique nutritional needs. Plus, they offer a convenient subscription service to make sure your furry friend never runs out of their favorite meals. Give Pet Plate a try and see the difference it can make in your dog’s health and happiness.

Open Farm Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food is quickly rising to the forefront of healthy dog foods and for good reason. This premium, Canadian-made pet food is carefully crafted with your dog’s health in mind. Unlike other pet foods that are heavily processed and filled with artificial ingredients, Open Farm uses only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in their freeze-dried raw dog food. This not only results in a tastier meal for your furry friend but also provides them with the nutrients they need to live an active, healthy lifestyle. With Open Farm Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food, you can trust that you’re feeding your pet the best of the best.

As pet owners, we know how important it is to keep our furry companions healthy and happy. This is why choosing the right food for our dogs is crucial. A Pup Above has gained a reputation for providing high-quality, healthy dog foods that pet owners can trust. Made with human-grade meat and vegetables, their recipes are packed with nutrients and free from fillers, synthetic preservatives and artificial flavors. A Pup Above’s dog food options are not only nutritious but also healthy and tasty for our dogs to enjoy. Opting for A Pup Above means giving our dogs the best fuel for their active lives.

When it comes to our furry best friends, keeping them healthy and happy is at the forefront of our minds. One way to ensure this is by choosing the right food for them. RedBarn Grain Free Dry Dog Food is an excellent option for those who prioritize their pup’s health. Formulated without any grains, this dog food is perfect for those canines with sensitive stomachs or allergies. What’s more, it’s made with high-quality ingredients such as real meat and vegetables, ensuring your dog gets the protein and nutrients they need to thrive. Not only is it a healthy choice, but it’s also a tasty one that your dog is sure to enjoy.

When it comes to the health of our furry friends, we want to ensure that they receive the best possible nutrition. This is where Royal Canin comes in, offering a wide range of healthy dog foods for different breeds and sizes. From puppyhood to senior years, Royal Canin uses research-based formulas and ingredients to support your dog’s overall wellness. Their foods are tailored to meet specific dietary needs, such as sensitive digestion or weight management. With Royal Canin, you can trust that your dog is getting the necessary nutrients for a long and healthy life.

As pet owners, we all want our furry friends to be healthy and happy. That’s where Hill’s Science Diet comes in. This brand of dog food is well-known for its commitment to producing high-quality, healthy dog foods that meet the specific needs of our four-legged companions. Whether you have a puppy, an adult dog or a senior dog, Hill’s Science Diet has a variety of options to choose from, all of which are made with the finest ingredients. With a focus on nutrition and a long-standing reputation for excellence, Hill’s Science Diet is a brand you can trust to help keep your dog healthy and thriving for years to come.

If you’re looking for healthy dog foods, look no further than Purina Pro Plan. This brand is dedicated to providing dogs with the nutrients they need to lead a happy and active life. From puppy food to adult options and even specialized diets for dogs with health concerns, Purina Pro Plan has it all. Their recipes are carefully crafted with high-quality proteins, complex carbohydrates and other vital nutrients to support your furry friend’s overall health. Plus, with options for all life stages and breed sizes, you’re sure to find the perfect food for your pup. Give Purina Pro Plan a try and see the difference in your dog’s health and happiness.

If you have a furry friend at home, you know how important it is to provide them with the best possible nutrition. That’s why JustFoodForDogs is worth checking out. This company specializes in healthy dog foods made with only the freshest ingredients, so you can feel confident that your pup is getting the nutrition they need to thrive. Whether your dog has a specific dietary requirement or you simply want to give them the best possible start in life, JustFoodForDogs is a great choice. With a range of delicious flavors to choose from, your dog will love their healthy meals just as much as you love knowing they’re getting the very best.

Merrick Grain Free is a brand that a lot of dog owners trust. With more and more dog owners becoming conscious about their pet’s health, it’s essential to choose healthy dog foods. Merrick Grain Free is known for being a brand that offers high-quality, nutritious food for dogs. The brand is dedicated to providing balanced meals that are free from grains that can cause allergies and digestive problems. Merrick Grain Free dog food is made using real meat as its primary ingredient and features vegetables, fruits and other wholesome components as well. As a result, Merrick Grain Free is one of the healthiest and most trustworthy dog food brands in the market today.

As pet owners, we want nothing but the best for our furry companions. Their health and well-being are top priorities, and it starts with their diet. While there are plenty of options on the market, not all dog foods are created equal. That’s why Jinx Dry Dog Food stands out as a top choice for those looking for healthy options for their pups. With high-quality ingredients and a commitment to crafting balanced and nutritious meals, Jinx provides pet owners with peace of mind knowing they are feeding their furry friends the best possible food. Say goodbye to fillers and artificial preservatives and hello to a happier, healthier pup with Jinx Dry Dog Food.

Wellness Complete Health Dry Dog Food is a top choice for pet owners looking for healthy dog foods. This nutrient-packed formula is created with a balanced blend of proteins, whole grains and vegetables to provide your furry companion with a complete and balanced meal. The ingredients are carefully selected to ensure optimal health for your dog, and this dry dog food contains no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. With a focus on natural, wholesome ingredients, Wellness Complete Health Dry Dog Food will help your pet maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat, while also supporting their overall well-being. Give your dog the best with this nutritious and delicious dog food.

Pet owners want to make sure their furry friends are getting the best nutrition possible, and that’s where Nature’s Logic Dry Dog Food comes in. This brand’s mission is to provide healthy dog foods that prioritize whole-food nutrition derived from nature. Their formulas utilize high-quality protein sources to support muscle development and maintenance, while also including nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables to provide essential vitamins and minerals. Nature’s Logic also avoids including any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives in their dog food, making it a wholesome and trustworthy option for pet owners who prioritize their pet’s wellbeing. With Nature’s Logic Dry Dog Food, you can feel confident that you are providing your dog with the nutrition he deserves.

As a pet owner, you strive to provide your furry friend with the best possible nutrition. This is where Taste of the Wild dry dog food comes in. This brand is a popular choice among pet owners looking for healthy dog foods. Made with high-quality, natural ingredients, Taste of the Wild dog food offers a balanced diet for dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes. With a range of flavors to choose from, you can find the perfect recipe to suit your dog’s taste preferences. What’s more, this brand is free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, making it a great option for dogs with food sensitivities. So if you want to ensure your canine companion enjoys a nutritious and tasty diet, give Taste of the Wild dog food a try.

Pet owners know that their furry friends deserve the best when it comes to their daily diet. As a result, many are turning to healthy dog foods that offer essential and nutritious ingredients that promote better overall health. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Dry is a choice that many pet parents favor. Its ingredients include real meat, fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains, making it an exceptional choice for dogs of all breeds and sizes. What’s more, this dry food is formulated with all the vitamins and minerals your dog needs to maintain optimal health. This choice of healthy dog food is an excellent way to ensure that your furry family member is getting all of the nutrients it needs to lead an active and healthy life.

As pet owners, few things are more important than the health and well-being of our furry friends. When it comes to feeding our dogs, we want to ensure that we’re providing them with nutritious and healthy meals that will keep them in good health for years to come. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Dry Dog Food is a great option for those looking to give their pups the very best in healthy dog foods. With carefully selected ingredients and a focus on quality nutrition, this dry dog food offers a balanced and complete meal that’s free from common allergens like wheat, soy and corn. Plus, the grain-free formula means that dogs with sensitivities to grains can still enjoy a delicious and wholesome meal.

When it comes to our furry companions, we only want to give them the best possible nutrition. In recent years, the market for healthy dog foods has grown significantly and Orijen Dry Dog Food is a name that stands out amongst the rest. Their food formulas are packed with nutritious, high-quality ingredients like free-range chicken, wild-caught fish and farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. Dogs can benefit from this protein-rich diet that is free from any fillers, grains or artificial preservatives. Orijen prides itself on using biologically appropriate ingredients that are specifically designed to nourish dogs just as nature intended. If you’re looking to give your four-legged friend a meal that is both balanced and full of flavor, Orijen Dry Dog Food may just be the perfect choice.

When it comes to our furry friends, we all want to give them the best possible nutrition for a healthy and happy life. That’s where Diamond Naturals Dry Kibble comes in. This premium dog food is made with real, whole-food ingredients that deliver balanced and complete nutrition to support your dog’s overall health and well-being. With no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, Diamond Naturals Dry Kibble is a great choice for pet owners who prioritize healthy dog foods. Whether your dog is a puppy or an adult, there’s a Diamond Naturals formula that’s tailored to meet their specific nutritional needs. Give your furry friend the love and care they deserve and choose Diamond Naturals Dry Kibble.

As dog owners, we all want what’s best for our furry friends. One of the biggest ways we can contribute to our dog’s overall health is through their diet. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to find healthy, high-quality dog food that your pup will actually enjoy. Enter Nulo Freestyle Dry Dog Food. Made with real meats, wholesome ingredients and absolutely no artificial preservatives, this food is designed to help your dog thrive. Whether you’re looking to support a specific dietary need or simply seeking out the best possible nutrition for your pup, Nulo Freestyle Dry Dog Food is a great option to consider.

Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food is a top choice for pet owners who are looking to provide their furry friends with a balanced, high-quality diet. This premium dog food is made with only natural ingredients, including real chicken and salmon, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, making it one of the healthiest and most nutritious dog foods on the market. Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food is also free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with sensitive stomachs or allergies. With a variety of formulas tailored to different life stages and specific nutritional needs, Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food offers a complete and satisfying meal for dogs of all ages and sizes. Give your dog the best possible start to a healthy and happy life with Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food.

As pet owners, we always want what is best for our furry friends. And one way to show how much we care is by providing them with healthy dog foods. Introducing Go! Carnivore Dry Dog Food – a protein-rich and nutritionally complete kibble that will keep your dogs happy and healthy. Made with premium-quality, cage-free chicken, turkey and duck, this dog food also contains fruits, vegetables and other wholesome ingredients that provide the necessary vitamins and minerals for your pet. Plus, it is grain-free, gluten-free and GMO-free, making it an excellent choice for dogs with sensitivities or allergies. Give your canine companion the gift of good health with Go! Carnivore Dry Dog Food.

When it comes to keeping our furry companions healthy, choosing the right food is essential. Enter Eagle Pack Dry Dog Food, a popular option that pet owners can trust. Offering a wide variety of flavors and formulas, Eagle Pack delivers balanced nutrition to ensure your dog stays healthy and energetic. Made with high-quality ingredients like whole grains, vegetables and proteins, each bite is packed with the nutrients your pet needs. With Eagle Pack, you can rest assured that your dog is getting a meal that not only tastes great but also supports its overall well-being.

If you’re looking for healthy dog food that mimics the ancestral diet of your furry friend, Blue Buffalo Wilderness may be the way to go. This brand of pet food boasts high-quality protein sources, such as real meat and fish, without the use of any artificial preservatives or fillers. With a focus on all-natural ingredients and a grain-free formula, Blue Buffalo Wilderness aims to provide optimal nutrition for dogs of all ages and sizes. Not only does this food promote a shinier coat and stronger muscles, but it also offers functional benefits like improved digestion and joint health. If you’re ready to give your pup a taste of the wild, consider Blue Buffalo Wilderness as a smart and healthy choice for their diet.

When it comes to our beloved pets, we want nothing but the best for them. That’s why it’s important to give them healthy food that will meet their nutritional needs. The Honest Kitchen is a brand that specializes in creating dehydrated, real-food dog foods that are just as nutritious as they are delicious. Made with farm-fresh ingredients, their meals are designed to keep your furry friend happy and healthy. Plus, their commitment to transparency and honesty means that you always know exactly what you’re feeding your pet. As a result, The Honest Kitchen is a great choice for pet owners who want to provide a balanced and holistic diet for their furry family members.

Ensuring the optimal health of your furry companion is every dog owner’s top priority. One of the key ways to achieve this is by providing healthy dog foods that cater to their nutritional needs. This is where Holistic Select comes in, a brand that emphasizes holistic nutrition in its pet foods. Their products are specially crafted to meet the needs of dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds, using high-quality natural ingredients. Holistic Select’s approach to pet nutrition emphasizes the importance of maintaining balanced and healthy lives, not just for our dogs but for the entire family. With their range of dog food options, from dry kibble to wet food, and even grain-free recipes, Holistic Select provides pet parents with the means to provide the best possible care for their furry friends.

Conclusion

In conclusion, providing your dog with the best nutrition is essential for its overall health and longevity. As we’ve seen throughout this article, an alarming 80% of dogs suffer from dental issues by the age of three, emphasizing the significance of choosing dog foods that promote dental health. Additionally, with 44% of dogs experiencing allergies, opting for hypoallergenic options among the 30 best healthy dog foods becomes imperative. By prioritizing ingredients that cater to their specific dietary needs, you can ensure a happy, active and thriving life for your furry companion. Remember, investing in their well-being through a balanced and nutritious diet will undoubtedly repay you with unconditional love and loyalty, making it a truly rewarding journey for both you and your furry friend.

