Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, time is flying like it has somewhere to go. The summer seemed to fly by before we knew it and now we’re in the throes of fall. Just as fast as summer gave way to fall, we’re gearing up for fall to transition into the most wonderful time of the year, aka the holiday season. While the season for gift wrapping and giving is months away, there’s nothing like getting a head start in the present. With that in mind, we rounded up the best holiday gift sets of 2024.

From travel-approved skincare sets to steaming hot collections for spice enthusiasts there are so many holiday gift sets to check out. Best of all? You can snag them on Amazon ahead of the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days, which takes place from October 8-October 9. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Jetsetter-Approved: Do you have a friend or a family member that’s always on the go? Make sure their skin is nourished and hydrated from head to toe when they’re traveling with this Burt’s Bee’s five-piece set — was $13, now just $11!

2. Chill Vibes Only: This five-pack Patchology set is perfect for shoppers who love to relax and unwind with refreshing eye patches — was $11, now just $11!

3. The Force: Is one of your loved ones obsessed with all things Star Wars? They won’t thank you enough after pulling this Star Wars-themed gift set out of their stocking stuffer. It comes with cool toys and games that they can use as keepsakes — $17!

4. Dream Team: There’s no denying it. Laneige is an it-girl approved beauty brand. Upgrade your friends and family’s skincare routine with this hydrating trio — was $24, now just $23!

5. Mane Maintenance: Maintaining luscious locks is important year-round, but especially during the holiday season, where many of Us have jam-packed calendars. This travel-sized Ouai set features a detoxifying shampoo, anti-frizz cream, leave-in conditioner and body and scalp scrub — $42!

6. Skin So Soft: Do you experience dryness during the winter? Keep your skin hydrated and butter-soft with this nourishing L’Occitane set — $35!

7. Seasonal Scents: If you love notes that remind you of winter, you’ll love this Hempz Mini set. It features vanilla caramel and crushed peppermint lotions — $12!

8. Tree Topper: This holiday set comes with a ribbon so you can use it to decorate your tree. It features a colorful assortment of scrunchies — was $10, now just $6!

9. Cozy Cups: As the classic holiday song goes, “Baby, it’s cold outside,” so treat your loved ones to this hot cholate variety pack — $20!

10. Festive Treats: Nothing says hostess with like yummy treats to keep your guest satiated. This charcuterie board comes equipped with a full cheeseboard — was $80, now just $40!

11. Spicy Holiday: Everyone knows someone who lives for spicy hot sauce. Make their dreams come true this holiday season, courtesy of this Smokehouse by Thoughtful Gourmet Hot Sauce set — was $25, now just $20!

12. Nourished Locks: Whether you plan to spend the winter on fun ski trips or jet setting to the Caribbean, this Sol de Janeiro Kit will help your tresses flourish — $25!

13. Beauty Enthusiast: Make sure your makeup stays in tip-top shape with this Real Techniques Brush Set — $37!

14. Pucker Up: The weather outside may get a little frightful, but your lips don’t have to pay the price. Keep them nice and supple with this eos Holiday Lip Balm set — $54!

15. Feet First: Don’t forget about your toesies. This Live Green Pedicure set comes with a foot scrub, peppermint foot lotion and cozy socks — was $20, now just $18

16. Skincare Savior: If you’re a love of clean beauty, you can’t go wrong with this gentle yet effective skincare set from Honest Beauty — was $25, now just $18!

17. Last but Not Least: Prepare to shimmer and shine, with the help of this essence Extreme Shine Volume Gloss Kit — was $16, now just $14!