Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Time is ticking. We’re officially in the fall, so that means we’re one step closer to the holiday season. That means the most wonderful time of the year is near. If you ask Us, now is the perfect time to channel the holiday spirit. For weeks, we’ve been raving about getting a head start on holiday shopping. You’ve probably snagged wellness gifts for your health-conscious loved ones and fun beauty finds for the makeup maven in your life. Not to mention, sentimental gifts for your dad and luxurious ones for your mom. If your list is winding down and you can’t decide what gift to snag next, why not load up on fun and festive advent calendars?
Take it from Us, advent calendars are gifts everyone in your family would love. They deliver childhood nostalgia, but they make Us even more thankful when we get to unwrap a new gift every day leading up to the big day! Plus, you can use them to bond with your loved ones. With that in mind, we compiled a roundup of advent calendars that will make the countdown so much fun. From Hanukkah-themed sets to ones inspired by shows like Stranger Things, there’s something for everyone on your holiday wish list. There are adorable sets for newly minted beauty enthusiasts and calendars for your precious pups. Is there anything better than everyone in your family having a fun gift to unwrap while counting down to the big day? We don’t think so. Check out our top picks ahead!
LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar
- Description
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2024
- Description
Deliver the gift of flawless skin, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar. This 12-day set features everything from the brand's coveted skincare essentials to trusted beauty staples!
BARK Season’s Sweetings Advent Calendar for Dogs
- Description
Don't forget about your pooches. This calendar includes dog-friendly toys and treats!
Holiday Wow Makeup Advent Calendar
- Description
This advent calendar is perfect for beauty-obsessed tweens and teens. It comes with an assortment of goodies like hair clips, eyeshadow, eyeliner and lip balm!
Funko Pop! Stranger Things Advent Calendar
- Description
Are you a fan of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things? Count down to the holidays in style with fun figures based on the show's characters!
Revolve 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar
- Description
Beauty mavens, this one's for you. Revolve crafted an advent calendar with this year's bestselling products, including full-sized hair and beauty essentials from Color Wow, O'SEA, Elemis and more!
The Escape Room Advent Calendar
- Description
Ready for an adventure? This puzzle book features 24 immersive riddles to solve during the Christmas countdown!
Bobbi Brown Dazzle & Glow 12-Day Bestsellers Advent Calendar
- Description
Are you ready to glow? Bobbi Brown's Dazzle & Glow 12-Day Advent Calendar features the trusted makeup brand's bestselling skincare and makeup essentials.
Happy Socks Assorted 24-Pack Advent Calendar
- Description
If you prefer to rock cozy vibes during the holiday season, you'll love this advent calendar. It features an assortment of cheerful crew socks with festive themes!
Wine Advent Calendar
- Description
Don't be surprised, but there are boozy calendars, too. This edition features 24 delicious wines in elegant glass mini bottles. They feature a variety of wines, including reds, dry whites, refreshing rose wines and Prosecco!
Kiehl’s Since 1851 12 Mini Advent-Ures Gift Set
- Description
Ready to glow? This 12-day set features bestselling Kiehl's products to keep your skin in tip-top shape during the holiday season!
Beekman 1802 There’s No Place Like Home Advent Calendar
- Description
Not only does this advent calendar come with 16 full-size products, but it helps tell the "Kindest Story Ever Told." Over the course of the 24-day countdown, shoppers help Goatie find his way home for the holidays!
FabFitFun Advent Calendar
- Description
FabFitFun is known for offering everything from skincare to wellness essentials. The brand is back for another year filled with full-sized goodies from Fenty Beauty and Tower 28!