Time is ticking. We’re officially in the fall, so that means we’re one step closer to the holiday season. That means the most wonderful time of the year is near. If you ask Us, now is the perfect time to channel the holiday spirit. For weeks, we’ve been raving about getting a head start on holiday shopping. You’ve probably snagged wellness gifts for your health-conscious loved ones and fun beauty finds for the makeup maven in your life. Not to mention, sentimental gifts for your dad and luxurious ones for your mom. If your list is winding down and you can’t decide what gift to snag next, why not load up on fun and festive advent calendars?

Take it from Us, advent calendars are gifts everyone in your family would love. They deliver childhood nostalgia, but they make Us even more thankful when we get to unwrap a new gift every day leading up to the big day! Plus, you can use them to bond with your loved ones. With that in mind, we compiled a roundup of advent calendars that will make the countdown so much fun. From Hanukkah-themed sets to ones inspired by shows like Stranger Things, there’s something for everyone on your holiday wish list. There are adorable sets for newly minted beauty enthusiasts and calendars for your precious pups. Is there anything better than everyone in your family having a fun gift to unwrap while counting down to the big day? We don’t think so. Check out our top picks ahead!

LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar Price: $45 Description Calling all Potter heads! You'll want to get your hands on this Harry Potter-themed Lego advent calendar. Take a trip through Hogwarts with 16 mini builds, including a table, festive items and a gargoyle for each of the four Hogwarts houses and more! Buy at Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 Price: $220 Description Deliver the gift of flawless skin, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar. This 12-day set features everything from the brand's coveted skincare essentials to trusted beauty staples! Buy at Charlotte Tilbury

Holiday Wow Makeup Advent Calendar Price: $27 Description This advent calendar is perfect for beauty-obsessed tweens and teens. It comes with an assortment of goodies like hair clips, eyeshadow, eyeliner and lip balm! Buy at Amazon

You save: 20% Funko Pop! Stranger Things Advent Calendar Price: $40 $50 Description Are you a fan of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things? Count down to the holidays in style with fun figures based on the show's characters! Buy at Amazon

Revolve 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar Price: $150 Description Beauty mavens, this one's for you. Revolve crafted an advent calendar with this year's bestselling products, including full-sized hair and beauty essentials from Color Wow, O'SEA, Elemis and more! Buy at Revolve

Happy Socks Assorted 24-Pack Advent Calendar Price: $260 Description If you prefer to rock cozy vibes during the holiday season, you'll love this advent calendar. It features an assortment of cheerful crew socks with festive themes! Buy at Nordstrom

Wine Advent Calendar Price: $150 Description Don't be surprised, but there are boozy calendars, too. This edition features 24 delicious wines in elegant glass mini bottles. They feature a variety of wines, including reds, dry whites, refreshing rose wines and Prosecco! Buy at WSJ

You save: 56% Beekman 1802 There’s No Place Like Home Advent Calendar Price: $179 $403 Description Not only does this advent calendar come with 16 full-size products, but it helps tell the "Kindest Story Ever Told." Over the course of the 24-day countdown, shoppers help Goatie find his way home for the holidays! Buy at Beekman 1802

FabFitFun Advent Calendar Price: $90 Description FabFitFun is known for offering everything from skincare to wellness essentials. The brand is back for another year filled with full-sized goodies from Fenty Beauty and Tower 28! Buy at FabFitFun