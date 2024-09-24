Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

13 Holiday Advent Calendars That You’ll Actually Enjoy

By
Advent Calendar
Photo by Karetoria/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Time is ticking. We’re officially in the fall, so that means we’re one step closer to the holiday season. That means the most wonderful time of the year is near. If you ask Us, now is the perfect time to channel the holiday spirit. For weeks, we’ve been raving about getting a head start on holiday shopping. You’ve probably snagged wellness gifts for your health-conscious loved ones and fun beauty finds for the makeup maven in your life. Not to mention, sentimental gifts for your dad and luxurious ones for your mom. If your list is winding down and you can’t decide what gift to snag next, why not load up on fun and festive advent calendars?

Related: The 25 Best Holiday Beauty Gifts — From Makeup Essentials to Luxurious Skincare Devices

Take it from Us, advent calendars are gifts everyone in your family would love. They deliver childhood nostalgia, but they make Us even more thankful when we get to unwrap a new gift every day leading up to the big day! Plus, you can use them to bond with your loved ones. With that in mind, we compiled a roundup of advent calendars that will make the countdown so much fun. From Hanukkah-themed sets to ones inspired by shows like Stranger Things, there’s something for everyone on your holiday wish list. There are adorable sets for newly minted beauty enthusiasts and calendars for your precious pups. Is there anything better than everyone in your family having a fun gift to unwrap while counting down to the big day? We don’t think so. Check out our top picks ahead!

Related: The 25 Best Holiday Beauty Gifts — From Makeup Essentials to Luxurious Skincare Devices

Harry Potter
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar

$45
  • Description
Calling all Potter heads! You'll want to get your hands on this Harry Potter-themed Lego advent calendar. Take a trip through Hogwarts with 16 mini builds, including a table, festive items and a gargoyle for each of the four Hogwarts houses and more!
Buy at Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

$220
  • Description

Deliver the gift of flawless skin, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar. This 12-day set features everything from the brand's coveted skincare essentials to trusted beauty staples!

Buy at Charlotte Tilbury
Bark Calendar
Walmart
You save: 11%

BARK Season’s Sweetings Advent Calendar for Dogs

$80$90
  • Description

Don't forget about your pooches. This calendar includes dog-friendly toys and treats!

Buy at Walmart
Makeup Calendar
Amazon

Holiday Wow Makeup Advent Calendar

$27
  • Description

This advent calendar is perfect for beauty-obsessed tweens and teens. It comes with an assortment of goodies like hair clips, eyeshadow, eyeliner and lip balm!

Buy at Amazon
Stranger Things
Amazon
You save: 20%

Funko Pop! Stranger Things Advent Calendar

$40$50
  • Description

Are you a fan of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things? Count down to the holidays in style with fun figures based on the show's characters!

Buy at Amazon
Revolve Cal
REVOLVE

Revolve 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar

$150
  • Description

Beauty mavens, this one's for you. Revolve crafted an advent calendar with this year's bestselling products, including full-sized hair and beauty essentials from Color Wow, O'SEA, Elemis and more!

Buy at Revolve
Escape Room
Amazon
You save: 6%

The Escape Room Advent Calendar

$17$18
  • Description

Ready for an adventure? This puzzle book features 24 immersive riddles to solve during the Christmas countdown!

Buy at Amazon
Bobbi Brown
Ulta Beauty

Bobbi Brown Dazzle & Glow 12-Day Bestsellers Advent Calendar

$195
  • Description

Are you ready to glow? Bobbi Brown's Dazzle & Glow 12-Day Advent Calendar features the trusted makeup brand's bestselling skincare and makeup essentials.

Buy at Ulta Beauty
Socks
Nordstrom

Happy Socks Assorted 24-Pack Advent Calendar

$260
  • Description

If you prefer to rock cozy vibes during the holiday season, you'll love this advent calendar. It features an assortment of cheerful crew socks with festive themes!

Buy at Nordstrom
Wine Advent Calendar
WSJ

Wine Advent Calendar

$150
  • Description

Don't be surprised, but there are boozy calendars, too. This edition features 24 delicious wines in elegant glass mini bottles. They feature a variety of wines, including reds, dry whites, refreshing rose wines and Prosecco!

Buy at WSJ
Kiehl's
Ulta Beauty

Kiehl’s Since 1851 12 Mini Advent-Ures Gift Set

$99
  • Description

Ready to glow? This 12-day set features bestselling Kiehl's products to keep your skin in tip-top shape during the holiday season!

Buy at Ulta Beauty
Beekman
Beekman 1802
You save: 56%

Beekman 1802 There’s No Place Like Home Advent Calendar

$179$403
  • Description

Not only does this advent calendar come with 16 full-size products, but it helps tell the "Kindest Story Ever Told." Over the course of the 24-day countdown, shoppers help Goatie find his way home for the holidays!

Buy at Beekman 1802
FitFabFun
FabFitFun

FabFitFun Advent Calendar

$90
  • Description

FabFitFun is known for offering everything from skincare to wellness essentials. The brand is back for another year filled with full-sized goodies from Fenty Beauty and Tower 28!

Buy at FabFitFun

Related: 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad — From Practical Picks to Perfect Splurges

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.