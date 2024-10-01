Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’ve entered October territory, fall is in full swing . . . as is holiday shopping season. Many people wait until Black Friday or even later (eek!) to start compiling gifts, but if you’re reading this, chances are you prefer to be ahead of the game like Us.

Whether you’ve had a bad experience with a gift that didn’t show up on time, want to take a load off your holiday thinking plate or simply fall on the type-A side of the spectrum (hello!), we’re happy you’re joining the early shopping crew. You will be, too!

Amazon has a boundless selection of items that are suitable for every person on your list. From the tech enthusiast and beauty queen to the fashionista and wellness guru, there’s truly something for everyone. And if you want to get ahead but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered!

In between drinking cider at the pumpkin patch and watching scary movies, we found ultra-giftable items on Amazon to stock up on for loved ones, friends, coworkers and neighbors alike. The only “catch” is that we’re pretty sure these picks will sell out before November even hits. What’s one to do?

Hop on these bestselling Amazon finds before the masses get to it! You’ll thank Us come December.

You save: 8% Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker Price: $230 $250 Description Anyone who says they don't like ice cream is lying. This fun kitchen gadget is easy to use, easy to clean and really good at making everything from sorbet to ice cream and milkshakes. See it!

Intelligent Change Get Closer Table Talk Conversation Cards Price: $20 Description These conversation cards make starting a thought-provoking conversation easy. Set them atop the dining room table, coffee table, nightstand or even better, bring them to your next girls' night! See it!

Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set Price: $40 Description Spill the tea! The tea lover in your life will be obsessed with this gift set that contains 12 classy-looking pyramid bags of tea. The set contains herbal, black and green teas for all flavor preferences. See it!

You save: 17% Conair Steam Stylist 3-in-1 Price: $50 $60 Description A steamer, iron and press all in one, this gadget will make your working friend's hectic morning much easier . . . fun, even! See it!

Tan Fan Self Tan Sleep Sac Price: $46 Description Everybody wants to be tan during the winter months! This sleep sack prevents self tanner from transferring to (and ruining) sheets. It's breathable and soft! See it!

You save: 40% Homvana Bedroom Humidifier Price: $30 $50 Description Cold weather means cozy vibes, but it also means dry skin. This quiet humidifier has TurboMist technology to fill even large rooms! Seven color options, BPA-free lining and four days of mist are just a few highlights. See it!

Deconovo 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Price: $59 Description The gift of sleep is the greatest gift of all! This silk pillowcase is made with 100% real Mulberry silk, giving it an ultra-cooling feel. It's great for hair and skin, too, so they'll wake up looking like a million bucks! See it!

You save: 15% Hoka Bondi 8 Sneaker Price: $140 $165 Description Whether they're a walker or a runner, a good pair of sneakers is absolutely essential! These Hoka bestsellers will support their step goals no matter the weather. See it!