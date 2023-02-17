Cancel OK
10 of the Best Infrared Sauna Blankets for All Budgets

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket. Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you been looking into the possibility of buying an infrared sauna blanket for yourself, or is this the first time you’re actually hearing about them? They’ve been quickly growing in popularity, and even celebrities have been getting into using them!

So, what are the potential benefits of using an infrared sauna blanket? Of course, you can expect comforting, warm coziness and a relaxing self-care moment for the mind, but these blankets could majorly benefit your body and physical health too. According to Dr. Casey Kelly for The Healthy, these blankets could detox your body and normalize mercury levels, soothe sore muscles and even improve your heart health. “Evidence suggests that when used frequently, these treatments can aid heart function by helping to normalize blood pressure,” she said. Many people use them for burning calories or better sleep too!

Interested? We’ll show you 10 of our favorite infrared sauna blankets on Amazon below, including budget-friendly options under $150 up to luxury picks around $600!

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket

HigherDOSE

Pros:

  • Arguably the most well-known brand for infrared sauna blankets
  • Layers of amethyst, tourmaline, charcoal and clay
  • Nine temperature settings
  • Non-toxic materials
$599.00
See it!

LifePro Sauna Blanket

LifePro

Pros:

  • Under $200
  • Number one bestseller
  • Comes with two disposable wraps to improve results
$170.00
See it!

MiHIGH Infrared Portable Sauna Blanket

MiHIGH

Pros:

  • Used by athletes like UFC fighter Michael Chiesa and MMA fighter Sophia Magana
  • Waterproof liner for easy cleaning
  • Portable design
$450.00
See it!

Ete Etmate Fir Sauna Blanket

ETE ETMATE

Pros:

  • Inexpensive
  • Two-zone temperature control
  • Security settings
$130.00
See it!

InLoveArts Upgraded Far-Inrared Ox-Ford Sauna Blanket

INLOVEARTS

Pros:

  • Comes with smart remote control
  • Heats up in five minutes
  • Under $200
$165.00
See it!

Happy Sol Infrared Sauna Blanket

Happy Sol

Pros:

  • Large size
  • Comes with travel bag
  • 10 layers
$325.00
See it!

Reviiv Far Infrared Sauna Blanket

REVIIV

Pros:

  • 100% cotton insert towel is machine washable
  • Uses EMF-blocking technology
  • Long cable so you can change the temperature without getting up
$379.00
See it!

Reloive Far Infrared Sauna Blanket

RELOIVE

Pros:

  • Arm holes with sleeves so you can use your hands
  • Adjusts from 95℉ to 176℉
  • Comes in three colors
$135.00
See it!

Helios Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket

HELIOS HEALER

Pros:

  • Comes with storage box and carry bag
  • PU leather outer layers
  • On sale!
Was $400On Sale: $350You Save 13%
See it!

Pinjaze Sauna Blanket

PINJAZE

Pros:

  • Our most affordable pick
  • Two-zone heating
  • One-year warranty
$115.00
See it!
Looking for something else? Check out more infrared sauna blankets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

