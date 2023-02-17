10 of the Best Infrared Sauna Blankets for All Budgets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you been looking into the possibility of buying an infrared sauna blanket for yourself, or is this the first time you’re actually hearing about them? They’ve been quickly growing in popularity, and even celebrities have been getting into using them!

So, what are the potential benefits of using an infrared sauna blanket? Of course, you can expect comforting, warm coziness and a relaxing self-care moment for the mind, but these blankets could majorly benefit your body and physical health too. According to Dr. Casey Kelly for The Healthy, these blankets could detox your body and normalize mercury levels, soothe sore muscles and even improve your heart health. “Evidence suggests that when used frequently, these treatments can aid heart function by helping to normalize blood pressure,” she said. Many people use them for burning calories or better sleep too!

Interested? We’ll show you 10 of our favorite infrared sauna blankets on Amazon below, including budget-friendly options under $150 up to luxury picks around $600!

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Pros: Arguably the most well-known brand for infrared sauna blankets

Layers of amethyst, tourmaline, charcoal and clay

Nine temperature settings

Non-toxic materials $599.00 See it!

LifePro Sauna Blanket Pros: Under $200

Number one bestseller

Comes with two disposable wraps to improve results $170.00 See it!

MiHIGH Infrared Portable Sauna Blanket Pros: Used by athletes like UFC fighter Michael Chiesa and MMA fighter Sophia Magana

Waterproof liner for easy cleaning

Portable design $450.00 See it!

Ete Etmate Fir Sauna Blanket Pros: Inexpensive

Two-zone temperature control

Security settings $130.00 See it!

InLoveArts Upgraded Far-Inrared Ox-Ford Sauna Blanket Pros: Comes with smart remote control

Heats up in five minutes

Under $200 $165.00 See it!

Happy Sol Infrared Sauna Blanket Pros: Large size

Comes with travel bag

10 layers $325.00 See it!

Reviiv Far Infrared Sauna Blanket Pros: 100% cotton insert towel is machine washable

Uses EMF-blocking technology

Long cable so you can change the temperature without getting up $379.00 See it!

Reloive Far Infrared Sauna Blanket Pros: Arm holes with sleeves so you can use your hands

Adjusts from 95℉ to 176℉

Comes in three colors $135.00 See it!

Helios Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket Pros: Comes with storage box and carry bag

PU leather outer layers

On sale! Was $400 On Sale: $350 You Save 13% See it!

Pinjaze Sauna Blanket Pros: Our most affordable pick

Two-zone heating

One-year warranty $115.00 See it!

