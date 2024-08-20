Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re ready to stock your closet with some new denim trends and picks, head to Amazon. While this mega-retailer is known for being packed with daily essentials and home decor, it’s also a popular destination for affordable fashion finds and the best jeans — you can even find designer brands like Agolde if you want to splurge. But if you’re sticking to a budget, you can browse thousands of options under $100. To help save you time, we compiled a list of the best jeans on Amazon that cover all washes, styles and budgets. From Levi’s to newer brands that deserve a spot on your radar, there’s a pair of jeans for every need (even tummy control)!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The 18 Best Jeans to Flatter Your Curves — All on Amazon Finding jeans for curvy women is a continuous challenge. It involves trial and error, regardless of your size or body type. But fear not; we’re here to guide you. Choose a pair that suits you personally, no matter the style or design of the denim. We’ve handpicked the perfect pairs of jeans to fit your […]

Best Overall: Levi’s Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans — Levi’s have a classic fit that flatters all figures. They have a high-waisted, straight-leg silhouette paired with a button fly. Plus, this pair doesn’t offer a gap in the waist which others give — $98 at Amazon!

— Levi’s have a classic fit that flatters all figures. They have a high-waisted, straight-leg silhouette paired with a button fly. Plus, this pair doesn’t offer a gap in the waist which others give — $98 at Amazon! Best Baggy Jeans: Astylish High-Waisted Boyfriend Denim Pants — If you enjoy wearing jeans but don’t prefer a tight fit, opt for this loose-fitting option. The jeans feature a high-water shouter made from breathable fabrics. You can even roll the cuffs up for an “off-duty” look — $44 at Amazon!

— If you enjoy wearing jeans but don’t prefer a tight fit, opt for this loose-fitting option. The jeans feature a high-water shouter made from breathable fabrics. You can even roll the cuffs up for an “off-duty” look — $44 at Amazon! Best for Tummy Control: Tadium Tummy-Control Wide-Leg Trouser — Shoppers praise the “slimming and sexy” features of this pair of jeans. “They are snug in the butt, hips and tummy, but not too tight” one said —$40 at Amazon!

— Shoppers praise the “slimming and sexy” features of this pair of jeans. “They are snug in the butt, hips and tummy, but not too tight” one said —$40 at Amazon! Best Raw Hem Jeans: Allimy Frayed Hem Jeans — Raw hem jeans can be dressed up or down and look chic in any setting. The Allimy Frayed Hem Jeans offer moderate stretch, making them comfortable to wear all day. There are also five classic pockets and a classic front zip fly and button closure. The denim comes in 14 washes, all $36 at Amazon!

— Raw hem jeans can be dressed up or down and look chic in any setting. The Allimy Frayed Hem Jeans offer moderate stretch, making them comfortable to wear all day. There are also five classic pockets and a classic front zip fly and button closure. The denim comes in 14 washes, all $36 at Amazon! Best Barrel Jeans: Greaidea Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans — Over 300 shoppers have purchased these jeans, and for a good reason — they have the “perfect” barrel jean design, crafted from non-stretch denim. This pair of pants is detailed with four pockets, delicate pleats, a tapered hem and an intricate seam — $49 at Amazon!

— Over 300 shoppers have purchased these jeans, and for a good reason — they have the “perfect” barrel jean design, crafted from non-stretch denim. This pair of pants is detailed with four pockets, delicate pleats, a tapered hem and an intricate seam — $49 at Amazon! Best Relaxed Jeans: Lee Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight-Leg Jean — If you’re on the hunt for jeans that instantly slim, add the Lee Monroe Straight Leg Jean to your cart ASAP! They’re fitted through the hip and thigh, which elongates the legs and adds a slimming effect — $18 (originally $43) at Amazon!

— If you’re on the hunt for jeans that instantly slim, add the Lee Monroe Straight Leg Jean to your cart ASAP! They’re fitted through the hip and thigh, which elongates the legs and adds a slimming effect — $18 (originally $43) at Amazon! Best Flare Jeans: Levi’s 726 High-Rise Flare Jeans — Regardless of which wash you choose, these jeans look stunning. The brand says that this pair of denim is “high rise, tight through hip and thigh and flares at the leg.” — $49 (originally $70) at Amazon!

— Regardless of which wash you choose, these jeans look stunning. The brand says that this pair of denim is “high rise, tight through hip and thigh and flares at the leg.” — $49 (originally $70) at Amazon! Best Jegging: Democracy Ab Solution Jegging — This pair of jeggings has earned over 12,100 ratings from shoppers who praise the pants. They’re easy to get on and off. Reviewers also rave about their true-to-size fit, comfortable materials and snug fit that never loses its shape — $56 (originally $78) at Amazon!