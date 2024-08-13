Your account
The 18 Best Jeans to Flatter Your Curves — All on Amazon

By
Pretty young woman walking on the city street. Casual fashion, plus size model. xxl women on nature
Getty Images

Finding jeans for curvy women is a continuous challenge. It involves trial and error, regardless of your size or body type. But fear not; we’re here to guide you. Choose a pair that suits you personally, no matter the style or design of the denim. We’ve handpicked the perfect pairs of jeans to fit your thighs and waist without leaving a huge gap, helping boost your confidence and make wearing denim fun and hassle-free.

We’ve rounded the best jeans for curvy women that fit and flatters your curves.

  1. Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Curvy Skinny Jean: These jeans are a fan-favorite. Their elastane-kissed denim gives them plenty of stretch.
  2. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Modern Skinny Jeans: These stretchy jeans hug your waist and offer many colors to elevate your look. We’re adding more than one pair to our shopping carts.
  3. Kunmi Flare Bell Bottom Jeans: In need of bootcut flare jeans? This pair features distressed bottoms to take your look to the next level.
  4. Hdlte Wide-Leg Jeans: Sometimes, you just want to rock a pair of baggy jeans.
  5. Moda Xpress High-Waisted Jeans: These jeans feature stretch, lightweight denim to lift your butt.
  6. Lee Legendary Mid-Rise Flare Jean: You’ll feel like Beyoncé when you slip on these flare jeans.
  7. Sidefeel Stretchy Straight-Leg Jeans: These bestselling jeans can be added to your work wardrobe.
  8. Rhodanthe Ripped Boyfriend Jeans: There’s nothing like owning a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans to give you an edgy look.
  9. PajamaJeans High-Waist Jeans: These vintage-style jeans feel like pajama pants.
  10. Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super Skinny Jeans: This pair of Levi’s deserves another spot on our list because of its perfect amount of stretch for the hips, thighs and butt.
  11. Ettelo High-Waisted Stretchy Straight Jeans: These relaxed straight jeans are on trend, especially with the baggy look.
  12. Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans: This pair of jeans can make you look ready for a weekend in the Hamptons.
  13. Lee Legendary High-Rise Trousers: Trousers can make you look classy and sophisticated.
  14. Gap High-Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans: Gap deserves to be in your closet, and this pair of jeans will give you a timeless look.
  15. Iuga Bell Bottom Jeans: This pair features a cross-waist design to make your outfit stand out.
  16. Luvamia Wide-Leg Jeans: These trousers are ready for the next work day. 
  17. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Women’s Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans: These are the perfect summer jeans on sale. 
  18. Grapent Pull-On Jeans: These capri jeans feature five pockets to store all of your essentials.

