Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Finding jeans for curvy women is a continuous challenge. It involves trial and error, regardless of your size or body type. But fear not; we’re here to guide you. Choose a pair that suits you personally, no matter the style or design of the denim. We’ve handpicked the perfect pairs of jeans to fit your thighs and waist without leaving a huge gap, helping boost your confidence and make wearing denim fun and hassle-free.
We’ve rounded the best jeans for curvy women that fit and flatters your curves.
- Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Curvy Skinny Jean: These jeans are a fan-favorite. Their elastane-kissed denim gives them plenty of stretch.
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Modern Skinny Jeans: These stretchy jeans hug your waist and offer many colors to elevate your look. We’re adding more than one pair to our shopping carts.
- Kunmi Flare Bell Bottom Jeans: In need of bootcut flare jeans? This pair features distressed bottoms to take your look to the next level.
- Hdlte Wide-Leg Jeans: Sometimes, you just want to rock a pair of baggy jeans.
- Moda Xpress High-Waisted Jeans: These jeans feature stretch, lightweight denim to lift your butt.
- Lee Legendary Mid-Rise Flare Jean: You’ll feel like Beyoncé when you slip on these flare jeans.
- Sidefeel Stretchy Straight-Leg Jeans: These bestselling jeans can be added to your work wardrobe.
- Rhodanthe Ripped Boyfriend Jeans: There’s nothing like owning a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans to give you an edgy look.
- PajamaJeans High-Waist Jeans: These vintage-style jeans feel like pajama pants.
- Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super Skinny Jeans: This pair of Levi’s deserves another spot on our list because of its perfect amount of stretch for the hips, thighs and butt.
- Ettelo High-Waisted Stretchy Straight Jeans: These relaxed straight jeans are on trend, especially with the baggy look.
- Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans: This pair of jeans can make you look ready for a weekend in the Hamptons.
- Lee Legendary High-Rise Trousers: Trousers can make you look classy and sophisticated.
- Gap High-Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans: Gap deserves to be in your closet, and this pair of jeans will give you a timeless look.
- Iuga Bell Bottom Jeans: This pair features a cross-waist design to make your outfit stand out.
- Luvamia Wide-Leg Jeans: These trousers are ready for the next work day.
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Women’s Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans: These are the perfect summer jeans on sale.
- Grapent Pull-On Jeans: These capri jeans feature five pockets to store all of your essentials.