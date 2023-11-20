This $12 Amazon Find Will Help You Nail the Layered Necklace Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’ve seen the girls walk around with the perfect layered necklaces they have collected from shop to shop, creating an artfully crafted look. Covet no longer. Thanks to this pre-layered paperclip chainlink necklace, you can join the trend with minimal effort and personalized style — without learning the art form of pairing jewelry. Best of all, it’s under $12 thanks to this Black Friday deal. With over 43,000 ratings as a category bestseller, it’s worth taking a peek.

Get the M MOOHAM Dainty Gold Necklace for 20% off at Amazon right now — just $12! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This set includes two necklaces which can be worn separately or together with endless styling possibilities. The first is a fourteen-inch paperclip chain choker with a two-inch extension to allow a comfortable fit around the neck. The other is an eighteen-inch, thin paperclip chain necklace with an embellished hexagon personalized pendant on one side and a heart engraved on the back for only you to feel against your skin like a warm embrace. “I like that it’s two different necklaces, so it’s optional if you just want to wear one or both!” said a happy shopper, “It’s so beautiful! I would recommend it to anyone as a gift for themselves!”

Related: All of the Best Early Black Friday Deals — So Far Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday falls on November 24 this year — but there’s no need to wait! Many brands have already dropped their mega-sales. This is your chance to sneak in early and nab your picks before they’re gone! See […]

You can choose to place the initials of a lover, child or friend on the front to feel close to them, create a conversation starter — or even place the first or last initial of your name on the front. Even Kate Middleton has jumped on the trend, with three tiny pendants on a gold chain proudly displaying the first letters of her children’s names: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (without their titles, of course). It’s endearing and heartwarming to see her love on display.

Get the M MOOHAM Dainty Gold Necklace for 20% off at Amazon right now — just $12! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Made of brass metal, these layered necklaces come in gold, rose gold and silver hues. These necklaces complement every skin tone and make excellent gifts. At this price, they would even make great stocking stuffers. Some buyers were wary that they would possibly tarnish over time but have found they have truly held up, saying, “I love these necklaces; I’ve had mine forever. They don’t tarnish (I wear mine in the ocean, the shower, the gym, etc). Long lasting, good quality, and I’m amazed by the price,” while another confirmed, “I didn’t have high expectations but wow! It’s gorgeous, it has lasted a very long time without getting tarnished, and I always get compliments when I wear it.” You better hurry, the holidays are upon us — and this deal won’t last long.

Related: 22 Best Gift Deals Under $25 at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Not to sound the alarm or anything, but it’s that time of year again! You know, the festive season, when we rock out to our favorite holiday playlist while tree-trimming near the fireplace. Once you’ve placed your shiny […]

See it: Get the M MOOHAM Dainty Gold Necklace for 20% off at Amazon right now — just $12! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us