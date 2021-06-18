Duchess Kate Honors Her 3 Children With the Sweetest Necklace 

One proud mama! Duchess Kate announced her new initiative, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, on Friday, June 18. And she kept her own kiddies close during the launch.

The 39-year-old royal, who detailed her passion for the project via Twitter, looked gorgeous in the clip. Her hair was blown out to perfection and she rocked a ribbed lilac t-shirt. But, it was her bling that held a sweet message for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper, a handmade jewelry brand based out of England, which featured the initials of her three children.

Today I’m proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood — let’s embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society.https://t.co/KKE6QfX99c pic.twitter.com/CWFogp9NZ3 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2021

Retailing for approximately $1,500, the pendant is made from recycled yellow gold and is set with three diamonds. While it’s certainly stunning, the piece, which she first wore in 2020, also holds a special meaning.

“The moon is a universal symbol of ‘our inner world,’ hidden emotions, desires and dreams,” the brand’s website explains. “It represents our feelings and unconscious beliefs, offering us the ability to feel, learn from the past and creatively unlock our essence. The cycle of the moon is a subtle way to remind us that all things on Earth have a natural cycle.”

The description goes on to explain that the diamond is a meaningful stone as well, as it’s designed to “bring strength to its wearer, whilst symbolizing light, commitment and purity.”

This isn’t the only piece of jewelry the Duchess of Cambridge has to honor her children. In September 2020, she stepped out wearing a beautiful gold chain that featured three hanging pendants. Each disk was dedicated to one child, with the first initial of their first name etched in the center.

But whether she’s wearing a piece of tribute jewelry, spending time with her own kids or paying a visit to children in the community, it’s clear that the royal is passionate about childhood development.

In fact, it’s why she spent nearly 10 year working toward the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

“I wanted to understand what we could do to help prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges and what more we could do to help with the rising rate of poor mental health,” she explained in the video.

She continued: “Working closely with other, the center hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.”