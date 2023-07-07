Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sure, any savvy shopper can find the right low-cut bra to work with a plunging neckline — but not every bra is suited for every cup size. With that in mind, we wanted to find all of the best low-cut bras on the market, so we separated them into different categories based on cup size for your shopping convenience.

Some have less coverage, which is a better fit for smaller busts, while others offer more coverage — but can still function flawlessly with deep V-necklines. Best of all, there’s a solid selection of beauties to take your pick from, and they’re all available on Amazon — so you can expect your new bra on your doorstep in no time. Read on for the scoop!

A-B Cups

Our Absolute Favorite: Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra This bra is ideal for smaller cup sizes because of how low-cut the cups are and the push-up action to provide extra lift. With smaller chests, you don’t need to go for the full-coverage cup, and that’s why this is the perfect bra for anyone who has an A or B cup — or even a smaller C cup! Pros Affordable

Convertible adjustable straps

Lightweight material Cons Only 2 color options

May run small

Cups are a bit stiff $19.00 See it!

C-D Cups

Our Absolute Favorite: Wingslove Women's Push-Up Deep V Plunge Bra Shoppers are obsessed with the lift and support they get from this versatile bra! You can switch up the straps in the back to fit whatever dress or top you’re wearing, and the cups dip just low enough to give you great coverage. Best of all, it will look invisible underneath a deep V-neckline. Plus, you can customize how much push-up you display, which is very much appreciated! Pros Customizable fit

Fairly affordable

Multiple color options Cons Can run small

Hand-wash only is recommended

Thinner side straps Starting at $30.00 See it!

DD+ Cups

Our Absolute Favorite: DELIMIRA Women's Strapless Plunge Push-Up Bra Larger cup sizes need bras that offer a serious amount of support, which is exactly what this plunge strapless style accomplishes! Although it is very much low-cut in the cleavage area and at the cup, the thicker waistband and side straps which have silicone grips can keep this bra up and help it stay in place. And on top of that, the size range available is incredibly impressive! Pros Great size range available

Multiple colors to choose from

Supportive design Cons May run small

Hand-wash only

Doesn't come with attachable straps $30.00 See it!

