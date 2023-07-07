Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

The Best Low-Cut Bras for Every Cup Size From A to DD+

By
Bras-In-Underwear-Drawer-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sure, any savvy shopper can find the right low-cut bra to work with a plunging neckline — but not every bra is suited for every cup size. With that in mind, we wanted to find all of the best low-cut bras on the market, so we separated them into different categories based on cup size for your shopping convenience.

Some have less coverage, which is a better fit for smaller busts, while others offer more coverage — but can still function flawlessly with deep V-necklines. Best of all, there’s a solid selection of beauties to take your pick from, and they’re all available on Amazon — so you can expect your new bra on your doorstep in no time. Read on for the scoop!

A-B Cups

Our Absolute Favorite: Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra

Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra, Bare, 34A
Calvin Klein
This bra is ideal for smaller cup sizes because of how low-cut the cups are and the push-up action to provide extra lift. With smaller chests, you don’t need to go for the full-coverage cup, and that’s why this is the perfect bra for anyone who has an A or B cup — or even a smaller C cup!

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Convertible adjustable straps
  • Lightweight material

Cons

  • Only 2 color options
  • May run small
  • Cups are a bit stiff
$19.00
See it!

More bra styles we love: 

C-D Cups

Our Absolute Favorite: Wingslove Women's Push-Up Deep V Plunge Bra

Wingslove Women's Push Up Bra Deep V Plunge Underwire T-Shirt Bra Multiway 2 Cups Up（Nude,32D
Wingslove
Shoppers are obsessed with the lift and support they get from this versatile bra! You can switch up the straps in the back to fit whatever dress or top you’re wearing, and the cups dip just low enough to give you great coverage. Best of all, it will look invisible underneath a deep V-neckline. Plus, you can customize how much push-up you display, which is very much appreciated!

Pros

  • Customizable fit
  • Fairly affordable
  • Multiple color options

Cons

  • Can run small
  • Hand-wash only is recommended
  • Thinner side straps
Starting at $30.00
See it!

More bra styles we love: 

DD+ Cups

Our Absolute Favorite: DELIMIRA Women's Strapless Plunge Push-Up Bra

DELIMIRA Women's Strapless Bra Plunge Push Up for Big Busted Lace Slightly Lined Support Lift Plus Size Black 40DD
DELIMIRA
Larger cup sizes need bras that offer a serious amount of support, which is exactly what this plunge strapless style accomplishes! Although it is very much low-cut in the cleavage area and at the cup, the thicker waistband and side straps which have silicone grips can keep this bra up and help it stay in place. And on top of that, the size range available is incredibly impressive!

Pros

  • Great size range available
  • Multiple colors to choose from
  • Supportive design

Cons

  • May run small
  • Hand-wash only
  • Doesn't come with attachable straps
$30.00
See it!

More bra styles we love: 

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related articles below:

Woman-Putting-On-Bra-Stock-Photo

15 Best Bras to Wear With Sundresses From Size A to DD

Read article
slimming maxi dresses

17 Slimming Maxi Dresses for Summer

Read article
Hot Girl Summer

11 Hot Girl Summer Essentials From Nordstrom

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!