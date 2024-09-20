Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Not to toot my own horn, but I have one of the best footwear collections. And 99% of my shoes come from the Macy’s sale rack. The department store is always running sneaky deals on thousands of styles, and there’s no shortage of options for fall. Find our favorite picks for the season. We won’t be surprised if you want to buy them all!

White fashion sneakers are the cornerstone of any footwear collection. Up the style ante even more with Sam Edelman’s modern take on the classic. Neutral color block detailing give the shoes more personality than your basic white sneaks, while the leather sole makes them extra durable and the cushioned insole allows you to put in extra pain-free miles.

Was $100, now just $70!

Little details on these Mary Jane ballet flats transform the style from your basic school girl shoe to high fashion footwear. Where many ballet flat styles have a round toe, these feature a trendy square toe for fresh angles. Slight heel detailing shows the precision that went into making the shoe, and the sheer amount of color options make these stand out in a sea of flats.

Was $115, now just $74!

The chunky loafer look you know and love gets a fresh upgrade with the slingback buckle that gives the masculine shoe a feminine upgrade. These are plenty suitable for the office as well as casual days out, and compared to your typical loafers, you won’t experience the dreaded break in blisters. Talk about a win!

Was $79, now just $51!

A solid pair of black booties is non-negotiable for your fall wardrobe. We’re all about upgrading classics, and this chelsea boot from Marc Fisher is our latest favorite. The sturdy leather protects your feet from any unexpected rainstorms (functional!) and the patent faux leather toe adds a pop of personality to your basic black boots (fashionable!).

Was $149, now just $95!

There’s no fighting the western trend — cowboy boots are here to stay! This pair from Dolce Vita will have you embracing the wild west with the timeless silhouette that features unique embroidery, handy pull tabs and a sturdy block heel. We won’t be surprised when they become your new favorite footwear.

Was $99, now just $63!

Ready for a girl’s night out? Not until these booties are on your feet! While this faux leather style comes in eight colors, we’re partial to the fiery red hue. It’ll add a special spark to your outfit as you tear up the town with the gals.

Was $100, now just $64!