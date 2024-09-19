Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a shopping writer, if I could give you one hint for scoring fall fashion deals it would be this: do not sleep on Macy’s sale section! People don’t talk about it enough but I’m here to let you in on the internet shopping hidden gem. The retailer is filled with major sales on high-quality fashion finds — and we rounded up our top 21 picks for fall!

You can find so many good sales on top-tier fashion right now at Macy’s and from your favorite brands like Coach, Levi’s, Michael Kors and more. There’s deals on everything from elevated fall dresses for in-office days to more casual styles for brewery hopping. You can also make sure that your layer game will be on point this year with chic trench coats or cashmere cardigans. The best part? They go up to 49% off!

21 Fall-Perfect Fashion Pieces From Macy’s Sale Section — From Coach Bags to Levi’s Jeans

Fall-Style Dresses

One of our top favorites out of the sale dresses was this turtleneck midi sweater dress from Charter Club for its warm knit fabric but sleek and sexy appeal. You can score it now in colors like black, pink and orange for 20% off. A few of our other fall favorites were this trendy Vince Camuto paisley print dress and this versatile Donna Karan off-the-shoulder dress.

1. Charter Club 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress — was $229, now $183!

2. Donna Karan Puff-Sleeve Belted A-Line Dress — was $179, now $100!

3. Vince Camuto Paisley-Print Maxi Dress — was $109, now $70!

4. Karl Lagerfeld Paris Belted Midi Shirtdress — was $158, now $64!

5. Vince Camuto Belted V-Neck Blouson-Sleeve Dress — was $129, now $62!

6. Donna Karan Off-The-Shoulder Belted Jersey Dress — was $159, now $100!

7. Cece Collared Short-Sleeve Tiered Shirtdress — was $119, now $76!

8. Calvin Klein Faux-Leather Belted Shirtdress — was $139, now $64!

Designer (but Affordable) Bags

There’s nothing better than snagging a designer bag on a sale and these finds are so good! One of our most beloved styles is this Coach soft pebble bag in white, since its versatile and timeless design can be used for years on end. Plus, it’s now 40% off its original price!

9. Coach Soft Pebble Leather Carry Shoulder Bag — was $395, now $237!

10. Michael by Michael Kors Marilyn Medium Leather Satchel — was $298, now $179!

11. Brahmin Marissa Small Leather Satchel — was $345, now $241!

12. Donna Karan Valley Stream Buckle Crossbody — was $238, now $143!

13. Calvin Klein Fay Drawstring Hobo with Adjustable Web Strap — was $168, now $81!

The Most Flattering Jeans

One of our favorite parts about fall is wearing a pair of jeans that hit the hips in all of the right ways and these styles do just that! We love how these wide leg dark denim jeans slim out the legs and how this Levi’s straight-leg style can make you look taller. Get them both while they’re on sale!

14. I.N.C. International Concepts High-Rise Wide-Leg Denim Jeans — was $80, now $45!

15. Democracy “AB” Solution Wide Leg Jean — was $88, now $66!

16. Levi’s Ribcage High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans — was $80, now $70!

17. Lucky Brand Patch-Pocket Pull-On Jeans — was $129, now $83!

Stylish Sweaters and Jackets

Out of all of the fabulous sweaters on sale at Macy’s, one that stood out to Us is this cozy and versatile cashmere style that’s now 20% off! While you’re stocking up on your cashmere, make your you have the next fall layer of warmth with this classic Levi’s trench coat, now marked down 30%!

18. Levi’s Classic Relaxed Fit Belted Trench Coat — was $200, now $140!

19. Lucky Brand Classic Leather Moto Jacket — was $449, now $387!

20. Cece Textured Knit Patch Pocket Cardigan — was $119, now $76!

21. Charter Club 100% Cashmere V-Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater — was $119, now $95!