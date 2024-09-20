Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is on the horizon, so it’s time to stock up on a few staple basics to get you through the season. On your list should be a trusted sweater dress. While it’s too warm to wear one right now, you’ll be thrilled to find one waiting in your closet once the temperatures drop. Since we’re already in the mood for fall, we did the work for you to find the best sweater dresses to prep for fall.

The best sweater dresses pair well with anything—from boots to sneakers to cardigans and jackets. They also vary in length and style, like midi-length and mini-skirt versions. We love ones with ribbed textures to lean into fall. Regardless of your style, ahead find the best sweater dresses to shop now.

Best on Amazon: The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress is so sleek and causal that you won’t be able to resist adding it to your cart ASAP. We love the ribbed details and the slightly plush sleeves. The dress also has a side slit which highlights your shoes — $60 at Amazon!

The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress is so sleek and causal that you won’t be able to resist adding it to your cart ASAP. We love the ribbed details and the slightly plush sleeves. The dress also has a side slit which highlights your shoes — $60 at Amazon! Most Comfortable: If you love to mix comfort and design, consider the Quince Eco-Knit Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater Dress. It features an allover ribbed texture, mock neck and thigh-high slit. Better yet, it also includes a stretchy blend of materials, making it glittering for all figures. Shoppers also say the dress holds its shape even after multiple washes and wears — $60 (originally $118) at Quince!

If you love to mix comfort and design, consider the Quince Eco-Knit Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater Dress. It features an allover ribbed texture, mock neck and thigh-high slit. Better yet, it also includes a stretchy blend of materials, making it glittering for all figures. Shoppers also say the dress holds its shape even after multiple washes and wears — $60 (originally $118) at Quince! Best Maxi Sweater Dress: Affordable and full of character, don’t miss out on this sweater dress pick! It has a longer design, making it cozy for cooler days. We also love the scoop-back detailing, which looks chic. Plus, it’s best for pairing with boots — $30 (originally $50) at Old Navy!

Affordable and full of character, don’t miss out on this sweater dress pick! It has a longer design, making it cozy for cooler days. We also love the scoop-back detailing, which looks chic. Plus, it’s best for pairing with boots — $30 (originally $50) at Old Navy! Worth the Splurge: If you’ve been wearing the same sweater dress for a season or two, let’s upgrade it this season to something more “adult.” Anthropologie’s Long-Sleeve Belted Cardigan Sweater Midi Dress is perfect for staying cool but looking put together simultaneously. We love the subtle buttons that line the dress and the chunky belt that accompany them — $178 at Anthropologie!

If you’ve been wearing the same sweater dress for a season or two, let’s upgrade it this season to something more “adult.” Anthropologie’s Long-Sleeve Belted Cardigan Sweater Midi Dress is perfect for staying cool but looking put together simultaneously. We love the subtle buttons that line the dress and the chunky belt that accompany them — $178 at Anthropologie! A Rich Mom Sweater Dress: Dress in this ribbed midi sweater dress from Banana Republic all season. It looks great on its own, but toss on a cardigan and boots to complete this rich mom look — $65 (originally $148) at Banana Republic!

Dress in this ribbed midi sweater dress from Banana Republic all season. It looks great on its own, but toss on a cardigan and boots to complete this rich mom look — $65 (originally $148) at Banana Republic! Sporty Serve: Hear Us out: Yes, this sweater dress is over $200, but you can wear it multiple ways and for any occasion, including to branch or to play a leisurely round of tennis. You can actually move in this one — $259 at Athleta!

Hear Us out: Yes, this sweater dress is over $200, but you can wear it multiple ways and for any occasion, including to branch or to play a leisurely round of tennis. You can actually move in this one — $259 at Athleta! Sweater Dress Simplicity: Sometimes simple is best, and that’s the case with this sweater dress from Amazon. The dress is made with a turtleneck and midi length for warmth and comfort. It’s loose fitting throughout and slightly form hugging at the bottom — $38 (originally $50) at Amazon!

Sometimes simple is best, and that’s the case with this sweater dress from Amazon. The dress is made with a turtleneck and midi length for warmth and comfort. It’s loose fitting throughout and slightly form hugging at the bottom — $38 (originally $50) at Amazon! Made for Staying In: Make sure you have a sweater dress for staying in too. The Make sure you have a sweater dress for staying in too. The CozyUp Waffle Sweater Dress features the brand’s over-the-top soft and stretchy fabric, that’s paired with a ribbed-like texture — $49 at Aerie!