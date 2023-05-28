The Best Memorial Day Shoe Deals for Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

New shoes? New shoes! Memorial Day is the ultimate shopping holiday to kick off summer, which means this is the perfect time grab new warm weather shoes. Sandals, sneakers, heels — let’s go!

Below, you’ll find our favorite women’s shoe deals for Memorial Day 2023. Shop fast, before the prices rise back up (or you faves sell out)!

Bronax Pillow Slipper

We knew we had to feature these number one bestsellers first. They’re comfy, they’re trendy and they come in 17 colors. You’ll never want to take these slides off, whether you’re at home or at the pool!

Was $36 On Sale: $24 You Save 33% See it!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Haddley Sneaker

White slip-on sneakers are timeless, but a designer pair will certainly stand out above the rest. This shoe has subtle logo detailing at the heel, a grooved foam footbed with a padded insole for comfort and a breathable cotton upper. We could never skip over this find!

Was $85 On Sale: $51 You Save 40% See it!

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel

The Brilliant Blue Suede shade of this ballet-inspired block heel is simply perfect for this time of year. It’s bright, it’s beautiful and it will earn you so many compliments. Extra points for the elasticized backs!

Was $175 On Sale: $140 You Save 20% See it!

Dr. Scholl’s Once Twice Wedge Heel

These espadrille wedges are amazing dress-up, dress-down shoes for summer. The strappy design incorporates different shades to elevate the look, while the golden buckle lets you customize your fit. Obviously, because these are Dr. Scholl’s shoes, you can also expect superior comfort!

Was $95 On Sale: $47 You Save 51% See it!

Easy Spirit Mar Sandal

These huarache-style sandals feature a woven leather upper and an adjustable strap in back, plus great flexibility and multiple width options. You could wear these shoes with denim shorts and a crop top or a slip dress and an up-do!

Was $69 On Sale: $35 You Save 49% See it!

Nike Crater Impact Sneaker

We’ll always keep an eye out for cool pairs of Nike sneakers on sale. That watchful gaze paid off big time with these stretch-knit sneakers! The speckled midsole? The padded collar? We can’t get enough!

Was $105 On Sale: $84 You Save 20% See it!

Tory Burch Eleanor Slide Sandal

Do we even need to explain why we put these on our list? Four different colors of this Tory Burch slide sandal are marked down, some from $298 and another from $348. You could save over $100 on a single pair!

Was $348 On Sale: $209 You Save 40% See it!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below: