The Top 24 Best Moisturizers for Mature Skin: Best Picks for Ages 60 and Up

As soon as the early 20’s, subtle signs of aging begin to emerge. The production of the proteins collagen and elastin begin to slow down, and subtle changes like fine lines and wrinkles become more pronounced in the 30’s and 40’s. By the time a woman reaches her fifth decade, the aging process accelerates as factors like menopause produce thinning of the skin and sagging.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Knowledge is power, and understanding the various factors at play that contribute to the aging process can help you develop an effective skincare routine. While preventive care goes a long way, it’s never too late to start taking care of your body’s largest organ.

In my work as a fitness professional, I teach active older adults, and the ladies in my class never fail to amaze me with their dedication to keeping their minds and bodies in great shape at any age. As I’ve queried my class participants over the years about how they stay looking young, sure, they attribute much of their success to consistent exercise, but coming in at a close second is choosing an effective moisturizer.

How does one go about picking out the best moisturizer for skin after age 60? Various factors including skin type, hyperpigmentation, lifestyle, formulation, budget, and more must be considered. I polled my senior fitness class and did my own research and consulting to come up with the top 24 moisturizers for aging skin. Read until the end to arm yourself with everything you need to know as you shop!

Blue Atlas Face Moisturizer stands out for its high-quality formula designed specifically for aging skin, offering exceptional hydration and anti-aging benefits that help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Pros:

Gentle formula

Lightweight texture

Fragrance-free

Cons:

Might not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin

Key Features:

Lightweight and non-greasy

Natural and clean ingredients

Suitable for all skin types

Blu Atlas is a trusted brand, and it makes my list as the number one best moisturizer for aging skin over 60 due to its versatility and focus on comfort. I love that the company relies on input from an experienced medical advisory board consisting of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologists who approved of the 98.5% naturally-derived formula that eschews parabens, phthalates, and sulfates for plant-based ingredients backed by science. Here’s how some of the key ingredients get to work fighting back against the signs of aging skin:

Mango seed butter is loaded with vitamins E and C to fight oxidative stress and contains fatty acids that boost the skin’s suppleness.

Seaweed extract acts as a gentle exfoliant and antioxidant.

Ascorbic acid provides brightening and anti-aging effects.

Moringa oil contains anti-inflammatory properties to bring down any swelling.

If you’re looking for a daily moisturizer for sensitive skin and appreciate natural ingredients, look no further than Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. Aging skin needs gentle formulation, and that’s exactly what you get. But that doesn’t mean you compromise on effectiveness. In a two-week assessment, 94% of users found that their skin looked smoother, felt more hydrated, and flaked less. Eighty-four percent even claimed that their wrinkles improved with regular use, which is great if you’d like some added anti-aging benefits.

Active Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin C

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Provides lightweight hydration

Calms and soothes sensitive skin

Enhances skin’s natural glow

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 stands out with its cutting-edge formula that combines essential lipids to restore the skin’s natural barrier, improve texture, and enhance overall hydration, making it ideal for aging skin in need of rejuvenation and support.

Pros:

Rich, nourishing formula

Improves skin barrier function

Enhances smoothness and radiance

Cons:

Expensive

Heavy texture

Restoration of the skin barrier is essential after age 60. This is the body’s outermost layer, also known as the stratum corneum, and contains cholesterol, fatty acids, and ceramides that act as a sort of brick wall against external components that can damage the deeper layers.

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 contains these essential lipids to improve texture and radiance and keep skin protected and youthful. Other key components include:

Natural oils help the skin feel and look better than ever.

Sunflower seed oil floods the skin with moisturizing linoleic acid.

Rosemary leaf oil shields the skin with antioxidants.

Lavender provides non-comedogenic healing.

Peppermint oil prevents irritation and itching.

Tocopherol keeps your complexion even and binds moisture to the skin.

Although this particular formula from SkinCeuticals costs a pretty penny, it delivers an optimized ratio of ceramides to cholesterol and fatty acids, which has been shown to keep the moisture barrier intact and help skin heal. With additional radiance-improving and plumping ingredients, this moisturizer is also a great anti-aging product.

Active Ingredients:

Ceramides

Cholesterol

Fatty Acids

Key Benefits:

Restores essential lipids

Improves skin texture and radiance

Enhances skin barrier function

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is renowned for its rich, hydrating formula that includes essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, making it ideal for restoring and maintaining the skin’s natural barrier, especially for aging skin

Pros:

Affordable

Non-comedogenic

Contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid

Cons:

Basic formulation

May feel greasy on oily skin

I’m a big proponent of investing in the things that matter for positive, long-term results. As a personal trainer, I continually remind my clients of the costs to be saved down the road by investing in preventive measures today. That being said, I always take a little extra time into testing budget products before making recommendations. Many cheap moisturizers cut corners, and it can end up being a waste of money when you never see the results you intended.

For under $20, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream offers high-quality at a very affordable price. With three essential ceramides and a dermatologist-developed formula that’s safe on all skin types, this is certainly one of the top moisturizers for skin over 60. It keeps skin safe from harm and thoroughly moisturized with a combination of humectants and emollients, drawing moisture through the skin and forming a protective film to ensure it stays in place. It contains quality ingredients to keep skin hydrated and protected:

Dimethicone, petrolatum, and glycerin are important in keeping the skin moisturized.

Ceramide blend and sodium hyaluronate protect the skin barrier.

Tocopherol, a form of vitamin E, protects and hydrates.

Always take a little extra time before buying a skincare product under $20. Sometimes just going through the daily motions makes you feel like you’re making a difference, but the wrong products will become a waste of time and money. I do give two thumbs up to CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. If budget is a main concern, I’d give it a try while incorporating other steps to achieve proper skincare on a budget.

Active Ingredients:

Ceramides

Hyaluronic Acid

Glycerin

Key Benefits:

Provides long-lasting hydration

Supports skin barrier function

Non-irritating and suitable for all skin types

Caudalie Vinoperfect Moisturizer distinguishes itself with its blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid, designed to enhance radiance and deeply hydrate aging skin while improving texture and reducing the appearance of dark spots.

Pros:

Luxurious texture

Rich in antioxidants

Smooths and firms skin

Cons:

High price point

Fragrance may be irritating to some

If you won’t stand for anything less than pure luxury, The Cream from Claudalíe is definitely up your alley. Quite the opposite of the last product on today’s list, you have to pay a pretty penny, but the experience is one you’ll wonder how you ever went without. This rich cream is packed with firming and moisturizing ingredients with the ability to:

Dissolve wrinkles

Contour skin

Improve moisture

Reduce discoloration

Boost radiance

Help your skin retain elasticity

You’re not just paying extra for the experience. Each jar of The Cream contains years of research and scientific backing in its Vinergy® complex blend of ingredients specially formulated to revitalize aging skin and revitalize its natural luminosity. Development of this complex was achieved with the help of Dr. David Sinclair, genetics professor at Harvard Medical School. After a single treatment, the mitochondrial mass was shown to increase by an impressive 98%. This leads to better absorption and an increase in collagen production.

The Cream works against eight different signs of aging in the skin, and sugars pull the skin taut, reducing the appearance of wrinkles. If dryness is your main concern, rest assured that this cream will take care of that side of things, too. Shea butter, grape seed oil, and glycerin ensure your driest days are behind you. With a natural fragrance and 97% natural formula, you can count on this cream to be gentle on your mature skin as well.

Active Ingredients:

Viniferine

Hyaluronic Acid

Grape Seed Polyphenols

Key Benefits:

Provides intense hydration

Smooths fine lines and wrinkles

Rich in antioxidants to protect the skin

Beauty by Earth Hydrating Moisturizer sets itself apart with its potent combination of hyaluronic acid and natural ingredients, designed to provide deep hydration, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and support a youthful complexion.

Pros:

Deeply hydrating

Lightweight formula

Fast-absorbing

Cons:

Expensive

Limited availability

If you suffer from severe dehydration and have a hard time finding moisturizers that don’t continually need to be reapplied, I’d highly recommend you try Beauty by Earth Hydrating Moisturizer. It provides multi-level hydration with not one, not two… not even three or four… but five types of hyaluronic acid for the long-lasting hydration you need.

The brand’s proprietary HYDRA-SIREN technology helps by getting long-chain hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to the deeper layers of skin and where their benefits are most needed. Oat extract is included in this formula as a skin soother, shea butter works on the moisture barrier, peptides promote healthy collagen for firmer skin, natural oils like avocado and argan nourish skin, and antioxidants arrive in the form of vitamins E and B5.

Active Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid

Squalane

Peptides

Key Benefits:

Deeply hydrates and plumps the skin

Lightweight and fast-absorbing

Enhances skin’s moisture barrier

Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Time Defying Cream stands out for its advanced anti-aging formula, combining potent ingredients to firm, lift, and smooth the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Pros:

Firms and lifts sagging skin

Contains peptides

Non-greasy texture

Cons:

Pricey

Scent may not be suitable for everyone

One of the biggest concerns as skin ages is the inevitable sagging that comes with living an active and full life. As you well know, there is no way to turn back time—yet. When it comes to aging skin, however, there are certainly ways to defy it, like with this cream from Dr. Brandt. Its rich formula firms and replenishes the skin in all the right places, supporting you to look well under 60 even if you don’t always feel it. Its proven ability to boost collagen production means a noticeable boost in firmness with consistent use. Other ingredients at work include:

Shea butter, macadamia oil, glycerin, and tocopherol ensure ample hydration.

Brown seaweed extract delivers a dose of antioxidants while contributing to the moisturizing mission.

Tripeptides minimize sagging.

Camellia sinensis fights free radical damage that accelerates aging.

Linseed and grape seed provide nourishment.

Botanicals create a natural scent

Active Ingredients:

Peptides

Hyaluronic Acid

Amino Acids

Key Benefits:

Firms and lifts the skin

Provides moisture without greasiness

Supports skin’s natural elasticity

Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream is celebrated for its multi-action formula that targets key signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity, while providing comprehensive skin rejuvenation and a youthful glow.

Pros:

Multi-action formula

Smooths fine lines

Boosts radiance

Cons:

May be too rich for oily skin

High price point

I’m a big fan of killing two birds with one stone. Time is money, and we don’t seem to have enough of it in our busy world. If you’re looking for an effective moisturizer for aging skin over 60 that addresses multiple signs of aging in a single product, Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream may be what you’ve been looking for. Beech tree extract, jasmonic acid, and hyaluronic acid go to work lifting, firming, and smoothing for a rejuvenating feel after each use. Other ingredients are at work in the background providing a well-rounded facial:

Vitamin A blurs wrinkles and improves texture.

Chaga mushroom boosts tone.

Shea butter hydrates.

Botanicals nourish.

Not all products can be used on both face and body, but, as your all-in-one solution, Kiehl’s delivers. When you’re over 60, it’s not only your face that can benefit from a top-notch moisturizer but also your neck. Slather Super Multi-Corrective Cream over both face and neck for extra lifting power. My favorite aspect of this best moisturizer for aging skin over 60 is how fast absorbing it is, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, and hyperpigmentation without an uncomfortable, sticky residue.

Active Ingredients:

Jasmonic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid

Beech Tree Extract

Key Benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Improves skin texture and firmness

Enhances overall radiance

Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream is distinguished by its rich, hydrating formula featuring hyaluronic acid and thermal water, designed to deeply moisturize and revitalize aging skin while enhancing its natural radiance and resilience.

Pros:

Intense hydration

Lightweight and refreshing

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons:

May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin

Contains fragrance

There are various terms in skincare that are used interchangeably yet have slightly different meanings. “Hydrating” versus “moisturizing” is a perfect example. While both terms describe improving the skin’s hydration, they achieve this in different ways. While a moisturizer works to keep water in using occlusives like mineral oil, hydrating lotions for mature skin like Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream rely on humectants to increase your skin’s current water content. Let’s take a moment to differentiate specific needs and whether they’re better suited for hydrators or moisturizers:

Your skin needs hydrated if it’s Looking dry and dull, a sign of dehydration Oily or combination type Subject to a hot or humid climate

Your skin needs moisturizer if it’s: Flakey and rough, a sign it’s dry Aging Subject to a cold or dry climate



If you identify with the hydration symptoms, Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream could be a great solution. It’s designed for dull and dry skin, filling skin’s moisture stores with a cocktail of ingredients from 97% natural origins. With this product, you can count on safe and effective moisture for up to 48 hours, making it a great addition to your skincare regimen.

Pure hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient, as are the plant sugars that supply the skin with natural moisture. The brand’s volcanic water sourced from France comes with strengthening and protecting qualities from a whole host of minerals, and salicylic acid clears away dead skin from your face so the other ingredients can sink in deeper.

Active Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid

Thermal Water

Glycerin

Key Benefits:

Provides intense hydration

Lightweight and easily absorbed

Soothes and refreshes the skin

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Moisture Cream stands out with its advanced formulation, combining powerful antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients to enhance skin’s firmness, reduce wrinkles, and restore a youthful, radiant complexion.

Pros:

Enhances skin texture

Lightweight formula

Absorbs quickly

Cons:

May not be moisturizing enough for dry skin

Contains parabens

Skin texture issues come in many forms. Because of the very generalized nature of this particular problem, it takes a product capable of offering comprehensive treatment. Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Moisture Cream is perfect for those with uneven skin tone and texture with its retinol and antioxidants, and the lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it easy to fit into your daily routine. I love that it goes to work fighting all kinds of texture issues including:

Rough

Bumpy

Scaly

Uneven tone

Large pores

Scarring

Fine lines and wrinkles

Cracked

You better believe that this formula makes a visible difference! It works to remedy fine lines and crepey skin, providing your complexion with the moisture it needs to stay in great shape. While this product has fewer anti-aging benefits than some of the other top moisturizers for skin over 60 on this list, it’s powered by glycerin, squalane, olive oil, and allantoin, providing a satisfying surge of moisture that will help refine your skin’s texture.

Active Ingredients:

Retinyl Palmitate

Glycerin

Shea Butter

Key Benefits:

Smooths and refines skin texture

Provides lightweight hydration

Absorbs quickly into the skin

Alastin Ultra Nourishing Face Moisturizer excels with its rich, hydrating formula that supports skin rejuvenation and comfort, utilizing a blend of advanced ingredients to enhance moisture retention and improve skin texture.

Pros:

Supports skin repair

Non-irritating

Lightweight and non-greasy

Cons:

Expensive

Limited availability

Repairing damaged skin can be a difficult process, and it’s important that you’re willing to pay a little extra if you want to see noticeable results. Typically products with specialized technology like ALASTIN Skincare Ultra Nourishing Face Moisturizer Cream provide the formulation needed to repair and nourish aging skin. If you’re undergoing treatments and/or have a compromised skin barrier, the $90 investment is worth it.

This product contains unique TriHex Technology®. It employs the use of a three-point process to provide skin the level of rejuvenation needed:

Removes aged elastin and collagen Rebuilds healthy elastin and collagen Replenishes new elastin and collagen

The beauty in this process is that it encourages the body to naturally produce what it needs to repair itself. In addition to its proprietary technology, ALASTIN also uses oat kernel extract and silver mushroom for a natural product less likely to cause irritation. Since this aging skin moisturizer utilizes a recycling mechanism, it’s important to prepare the skin bed by thoroughly washing before and after each use as this helps remove the aged and damaged fragments.

Active Ingredients:

TriHex Technology®

Oat Kernel Extract

Silver Mushroom

Key Benefits:

Supports the skin’s natural repair process

Provides soothing and calming effects

Non-irritating and suitable for post-procedure skin

Odacité Green Smoothie Cucumber & Apple Quenching Crème stands out with its refreshing blend of cucumber and apple extracts, designed to provide intense hydration and revitalization while soothing and nourishing the skin for a youthful, radiant appearance.

Pros:

Made with natural ingredients

Lightweight and refreshing

Provides antioxidant protection

Cons:

May not be rich enough for very dry skin

Higher price point

Natural ingredients like those found in Odacité Green Smoothie are an excellent choice if you have combination to oily skin and are interested in organic ingredients less likely to cause irritation. This lightweight formula absorbs with ease, and it’s rich with antioxidants and vitamins to restore your youthful glow.

Cucumber is a great member of this formula’s ingredient list, keeping skin moisturized so it looks supple. Hyaluronic acid does the same, flooding the skin with moisture, and fruit extracts provide skin-brightening vitamins and plenty of antioxidants.

Algae and seaweed are in the mix, too, guaranteeing antioxidant protection while bringing a little marine moisture of their own. Kokum butter and kukui nut oil are just two of this formula’s pro moisturizers, ensuring that skin stays moisturized all day long.

Active Ingredients:

Aloe Vera

Green Tea Extract

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Hydrates and refreshes the skin

Provides antioxidant protection

Made with natural, skin-friendly ingredients

La Roche-Posay Substiane+ Replenishing Moisturizer is renowned for its ability to firm and restore aging skin, featuring a specialized formula that replenishes moisture and enhances skin density for a smoother, more youthful complexion.

Pros:

Plumps and firms the skin

Rich, creamy texture

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons:

May be too heavy for oily skin

Contains fragrance

When your skin is fuller and firmer, it looks more youthful. If you’ve noticed your skin seems dull and thin, it may be time to find a moisturizer made for deep nourishment like La Roche-Posay Substiane Riche. I’ve made this my top pick for a plumping moisturizer due to its Pro-Xylane and Linactyl content that works to restore volume. Let’s take a look at how the ingredients work to reverse the signs of aging:

Pro-xylane is an important plumping ingredient in this formula, single-handedly reversing signs of aging.

Shea butter and glycerin work to keep skin soothed and hydrated.

Silica gets to work on fine lines.

Thermal water provides antioxidants and skin-loving minerals.

Apricot kernel oil imparts its anti-inflammatory benefits.

Linseed extract is great for eczema or flaking

La Roche-Posay is a luxury French skincare brand, and this is their moisturizer designed specifically for beautiful maturing skin like yours. It works to replenish moisture, address sagging, and get your skin’s bounce back. Since this formula is incredibly gentle, it’s great for those with sensitive skin who are looking for some anti-aging benefits without irritation, redness, or itching.

Active Ingredients:

Pro-Xylane

Linactyl

Shea Butter

Key Benefits:

Plumps and firms the skin

Provides deep nourishment

Suitable for sensitive skin

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF stands out for its dual-action formula, combining powerful anti-aging ingredients with broad-spectrum sun protection to reduce wrinkles and improve skin firmness while shielding against harmful UV rays.

Pros:

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Lightweight and easily absorbed

Provides intense hydration

Cons:

High price point

Contains fragrance

The term “anti-wrinkle” implies not only that a product will reduce the appearance of current wrinkles but also fight against the development of new ones. Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is packed with Padina Pavonica and Chlorella, making it a prime candidate to succeed at both goals.

There’s mimosa in this cream, but not the brunch staple! It’s actually a bark extract used to repair damaged skin while soothing inflammation. In addition to mimosa, rose provides a pleasant natural fragrance while also keeping skin calm. Brown algae improves the skin’s hydration, shea butter provides feel-good moisture, and carrot root extract is moisturizing while also nurturing skin with a number of essential vitamins.

Active Ingredients:

Padina Pavonica

Chlorella

Ginkgo Biloba

Key Benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Provides intense hydration

Lightweight and easily absorbed

Kate Somerville is distinguished by its advanced formula that combines potent anti-aging ingredients to improve skin texture, diminish wrinkles, and restore a youthful glow, offering a comprehensive approach to skin rejuvenation.

Pros:

Repairs and strengthens the skin barrier

Rich, nourishing formula

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

Expensive

May feel heavy on oily skin

You don’t need to have a particular goal in mind when it comes to your skincare routine. If you just want overall healthy skin after 60 at a reasonable cost that covers the general issues most of us face, I’d recommend you take a look at Kate Somerville Total Repair Cream. It combines lauded moisturizing ingredients with a peptide-infused ceramide complex that works wonders on irritation, wrinkles, and that important moisture barrier. (Riley Keough touts KateCeuticals’s complementary anti-aging eye cream, so that might be worth a look while you’re at it!)

To help you get soft and radiant skin, this moisturizer goes to work using its key ingredients to provide numerous benefits:

Squalane boosts water retention.

Hyaluronic acid fights wrinkles.

Vitamin E staves off the effects of free radical damage.

Combination of hemp, babassu, jojoba, and macadamia oils provide backup for the moisture barrier

Reviewers consistently give this product five stars, raving about its quick and noticeable improvements.

Active Ingredients:

Ceramides

Peptides

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Repairs and strengthens the skin barrier

Provides rich nourishment

Suitable for all skin types

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream is celebrated for its innovative blend of polypeptides, amino acids, and growth factors, designed to strengthen and hydrate the skin while improving elasticity and reducing signs of aging for a revitalized, youthful appearance.

Pros:

Boosts collagen production

Lightweight, gel-like texture

Absorbs quickly

Cons:

High price point

Scent may not be suitable for everyone

Proteins are the building blocks of our boies. As time goes by, changes occur that negatively impact the way these proteins are processed, utilized, and stored. While adequate protein intake, a balanced diet, and proper supplementation can help bridge the ever-growing gap between your body and ideal protein synthesis, your fragile skin can use a boost in collagen production for protein enrichment in addition to the other recommendations.

Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream excels in its ability to boost the production of collagen, and the ample volume of polypeptides and amino acids found within its formula make it a perfect agent for firming and tightening aging skin.

To meet this tall order, the formula starts with a signal peptide complex made up of amino acids to help the skin produce more protein that keeps your face plump and well-formed. Pygmy water lily stem cell extract soothes with a number of antioxidants, soybean folic acid ferment filtrate gives skin what it needs to bounce back from sun exposure, and sodium hyaluronate lends a helping hand in both the plumping and moisturizing departments.

Active Ingredients:

Polypeptides

Amino Acids

Pygmy Waterlily Extract

Key Benefits:

Boosts collagen production

Firms and tightens the skin

Lightweight and quickly absorbed

Origins Plantscription Power Anti-Aging Cream is known for its potent, plant-based formula that targets signs of aging with natural ingredients, offering powerful anti-aging benefits to smooth, firm, and restore youthful vitality to the skin.

Pros:

Provides SPF 25 protection

Oil-free formula

Anti-aging benefits

Cons:

May not be suitable for very dry skin

Contains fragrance

One underrated component of anti-aging skincare for seniors is SPF protection. Since sun damage exacerbates signs of aging, shielding from UV rays is even more important for mature skin. That’s just one of many things I love about Origins Plantscription Power Anti-Aging Oil-Free Cream. It’s great for both dry and combination skin, erasing fine lines and protecting your skin from developing signs of sun damage that are anything but flattering. I recommend it for:

Oily and combination skin

Those who like a protective moisturizer that’s also lightweight

Anyone seeking a two-in-one sunscreen and anti-aging solution

Hyaluronic acid is one building block of this formula, and anogeissus supports the skin’s production of fibrillin, helping to make fine lines and wrinkles less apparent. Acetyl hexapeptide-8 is another powerful wrinkle buster, while brown algae encourages moisture retention and collagen production. Rose flower oil is also included for skin-protecting antioxidants.

Active Ingredients:

Anogeissus

Bamboo Extract

SPF 25

Key Benefits:

Provides sun protection

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Oil-free and lightweight

ISDIN Melatonik Anti-Aging Moisturizer is distinguished by its advanced formula designed to protect and rejuvenate sensitive skin, combining anti-aging properties with melatonin to improve skin resilience and reduce visible signs of aging.

Pros:

Contours and firms the skin

Lightweight formula

Provides hydration

Cons:

High price point

Limited availability

If you’re anything like me, achieving a brilliant contour using makeup is a challenge. In most cases, I end up looking like a clown! Through consistent use with the right product, you can begin to develop a more contoured, firm look naturally, and ISDIN Age Contour makes it a focus to lift and firm sagging skin for a more contoured, youthful appearance.

Perfect for aging skin, this product contains peptide and hyaluronic acid for hydration and support of the skin structure. Mature, sagging skin can benefit from the lightweight, hydrating formula

A tripeptide complex works on sagging skin, while alteromonas ferment extracts help your skin hold onto water and fight oxidative stress. Crosslinked hyaluronic acid also binds moisture to the skin, carnosine stops keeps skin’s elasticity intact, and niacinamide reinforces your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Users especially love how this cream’s texture is neither runny or sticky.

Active Ingredients:

Peptides

Hyaluronic Acid

SPF 30

Key Benefits:

Contours and firms the skin

Provides hydration

Lightweight and non-greasy

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream is renowned for its nourishing formula enriched with squalane and omega fatty acids, designed to restore skin’s natural barrier, provide deep hydration, and enhance overall skin resilience, making it ideal for aging skin.

Pros:

Rich in omega fatty acids

Deeply nourishing

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

May feel heavy on oily skin

Higher price point

We’ve been somewhat conditioned to shy away from the idea of fat, but they’re not all bad. From a nutrition standpoint, the right fats can help you maintain a healthy weight. In fact, there are even celebs like Lo Bosworth who keep their figure through a low-carb, high fat diet.

Fats are also an important part of all-hydrating and anti-aging skincare regimen as they’re anti-inflammatory and essential to healthy cell membranes. To give your skin all the lipids it needs and deserves, there’s this Squalane and Omega Repair Cream from Biossance, which focuses on undeniable moisture and luminosity without grease. If your skin is dry and in need of a little extra nourishment, this omega-rich moisturizer gets the job done.

Suitable for all skin types, a blend of active ingredients complement each other to keep your skin soft and moisturized all day. Acai berry sterols set this formula apart, supporting the skin’s natural cholesterol to sustain the structure of the moisture barrier, which prevents moisture loss. Hyaluronic acid provides that instant plumping effect, sugarcane-derived squalane and fatty acids allow moisture to sink in deep, and ceramides also reinforce the moisture barrier.

Active Ingredients:

Squalane

Omega Fatty Acids

Shea Butter

Key Benefits:

Provides deep nourishment

Hydrates and repairs the skin

Suitable for all skin types

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is celebrated for its rich, revitalizing formula that combines moisturizing ingredients with a blend of vitamins and peptides, designed to dramatically improve skin texture, boost hydration, and restore a youthful glow to aging skin.

Pros:

Provides instant hydration

Rich, luxurious texture

Smooths and plumps the skin

Cons:

Expensive

May be too rich for oily skin

Consistency is key, and good things come to those who wait. However, if you’re looking for something to provide a quick boost, Charlotte’s Magic Cream delivers instant hydration. This moisturizer gives your skin a quick pick-me-up, improving your pre-existing good looks to help you appear healthier, more well-rested, and maybe a few years younger.

In just one hour, this moisturizer improves your skin’s moisture by 213%, which is a change you can feel. It also increases skin’s elasticity and firmness by nearly as much and provides results that stick with you over a long period of time.

What’s the key? Hyaluronic acid mixed with a vitamin-rich formula. I love how the luxurious texture makes my skin feel immediately light and hydrated. This is a great fit for anyone with dry, aging skin. A peptide blend is behind some of these results, thoroughly conditioning the skin and helping replenish collagen. Vitamins C and E provide brightening benefits and antioxidants that neutralize free radical damage, and rosehip oil rejuvenates your complexion.

Active Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin C

Rosehip Oil

Key Benefits:

Provides instant hydration

Smooths and plumps the skin

Luxurious texture and feel

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Enriched is highly regarded for its sophisticated anti-aging formula that deeply hydrates and smooths the skin, targeting wrinkles and improving texture for a more youthful and radiant complexion.

Pros:

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

Rich and creamy texture

Provides deep hydration

Cons:

Expensive

Contains fragrance

The aging process progresses differently for everyone. Aspects like a loss of stored fat beneath the surface of the skin and reduced collagen production can make your face appear less plump and contribute to the gradual development of fine lines and wrinkles.

If you want to target these pesky signs of aging, Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Cream is a formula specifically designed to get the job done. Using proprietary ReNeura Technology+™, this cream gets to work directing internal sensory signals to make the skin more responsive, exactly what you need for wrinkles and fine lines. Other key ingredients at work include:

Three different algaes with chlorella extract to keep the skin barrier functional and soften the appearance of wrinkles

Turmeric extract for brightening, antioxidant, and calming power

Caffeine to tighten the skin

Camellia to keep irritation under control

The best part is that you get all these benefits without feeling like you’re wearing anything at all on your skin.

Active Ingredients:

Retinol

Hyaluronic Acid

Glycerin

Key Benefits:

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

Provides deep hydration

Rich and creamy texture

Doctor Babor Lifting Cellular Collagen Cream is noted for its advanced formula that combines collagen-boosting ingredients to firm and lift the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while enhancing overall skin elasticity and hydration.

Pros:

Boosts collagen production

Firms and lifts the skin

Lightweight and non-greasy

Cons:

Expensive

Limited availability

Approximately 30% of the protein that makes up our bodies is collagen. This essential building block is what keeps our skin looking youthful by preventing sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles. Doctor Babor Lifting Rx Collagen Cream is a 24-hour treatment that works like a dermatologist’s intervention in a cream you can use at home, providing fast results for a better-defined jawline. By supporting collagen synthesis, this cream stops the skin from losing its firmness over time.

If you have mature, sagging skin and are looking for a product designed to provide a firming lift, I’d definitely recommend considering this product. It works with hyaluronic acid for this effect plus plenty of fatty acids and antioxidants and a hefty dose of marine collagen. Tripeptides work on stabilizing the skin for a more lifted look, while panthenol and macadamia nut oil ensure moisture.

Active Ingredients:

Collagen

Peptides

Hyaluronic Acid

Key Benefits:

Boosts collagen production

Firms and lifts the skin

Lightweight and non-greasy

Symbiome The One Restorative Cream is distinguished by its innovative formulation designed to repair and rejuvenate the skin, providing deep hydration and support for a balanced, youthful complexion.

Pros:

Restores and repairs the skin

Rich in natural ingredients

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons:

Expensive

Limited availability

Is your skin showing the telltale signs that it needs restoration? By age 60 and beyond, you’ve been around the block enough times that your skin has likely experienced some damage, and you need a product that revitalizes with natural and organic ingredients. The lightweight formula and easy absorption of Symbiome The One Restorative Cream is just what the doctor ordered. This is especially true if your skin is:

Dry and dehydrated

Sun damaged

Mature

Acne-prone

Sensitive

Hyperpigmented

Barrier-damaged

By coating the skin in moisture, defending it from damage, and taking care of reactions, this cream helps to renew your appearance while increasing your comfort. It’s great for all skin types, but I’d argue that it shines for users over 60.

The best part? Symbiome’s Restorative Cream is made with just three ingredients. Yes, you read that right—three! Water is one of them, of course. Then sanoma leaf oil, which comes from a plant native to Brazil, uses its triglycerides and fatty acids to soothe and hydrate while lending antioxidant benefits through vitamin E and thymol for a fresh protective start.

The third ingredient is lactobacillus ferment, a postbiotic to support all your skin’s natural biological processes, including the hydrating ones. Simplicity meets efficiency all in one little bottle.

Active Ingredients:

Squalane

Peptides

Plant Extracts

Key Benefits:

Restores and repairs the skin

Provides rich nourishment

Suitable for sensitive skin

Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream is praised for its deeply nourishing formula that replenishes moisture and revitalizes aging skin, utilizing Avène Thermal Spring Water to enhance comfort and restore a youthful, radiant complexion.

Pros:

Gentle and soothing

Suitable for sensitive skin

Provides deep hydration

Cons:

May not be rich enough for very dry skin

Contains fragrance

Do you suffer from issues like redness, itching, swelling, peeling, flaking, or other skin irritation? You’re not alone. The wrong skincare products, allergens, environmental factors, and certain lifestyle factors can all contribute, and this product from Avène is packed with nutrients that support healthy, hydrated, and youthful skin without all the harsh chemicals. Suitable for sensitive skin, Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream gets to work restoring and soothing skin with thermal spring water. I highly recommend if you:

Have struggled in the past to find a product that didn’t cause skin irritation

Are in need of soothing and nourishment

Enjoy a lightweight, revitalizing formula

The ingredients that make this possible include a red fruit extract that is full of antioxidants and lipids for moisture barrier support, pre-tocopheryl that keeps free radical damage away, and the brand’s special thermal water for calming benefits.

Active Ingredients:

Thermal Spring Water

Shea Butter

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Gentle and soothing for sensitive skin

Provides deep hydration

Suitable for sensitive skin

Dermalogica Phyto-Nature Oxygen Cream is distinguished by its innovative formula that revitalizes and oxygenates aging skin, combining natural plant extracts and advanced technology to boost radiance, enhance hydration, and improve overall skin texture.

Pros:

Oxygenates and revitalizes the skin

Lightweight formula

Provides hydration

Cons:

Expensive

Limited availability

If the years have left your skin looking and feeling dull and tired, Dermalogica Phyto-Nature Oxygen Cream contains botanical extracts that provide hydration and a refreshing feel. For women, skin drying starts around menopause and continues as the skin loses the ability to hold onto moisture. That’s why using a moisturizer after washing your skin is non-negotiable.

This cream from Dermalogica is a great choice for those over 60 as it contains all the important hydrating ingredients plus a few extra for additional anti-aging help. Oxygenation of the skin provides numerous benefits. In fact, it’s so rejuvenating many women pay for full oxygen facials to reap advantages including:

Reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Improved circulation

Increased collagen production

The lightweight and refreshing formula is an excellent fit for anyone looking for a boost in skin vitality. Jojoba seed, sunflower seed, and soybean oils join forces to quench the skin’s thirst, squalane backs up the moisture barrier, and oxygen-optimizing phyto actives improve your skin’s tone to give you a healthy glow.

Active Ingredients:

Oxygen Complex

Botanical Extracts

Hyaluronic Acid

Key Benefits:

Oxygenates and revitalizes the skin

Provides hydration

Lightweight and refreshing

Best Products for Aging Skin- Your Ultimate Buying Guide

The moisturizers that made my list of the best on the market for skin over age 60 contain both anti-aging ingredients and intensive moisturizers to help your skin stay younger for longer and also feel far more comfortable.

As the years go by, our skin becomes more dry, loses elasticity, and develops fine lines and wrinkles. Incorporating the right skincare routine for your unique needs can go a long way in slowing this process down, but the key lies in finding the best routine for you. Just take it from stars like Molly Sims who make daily skincare a priority and look amazing as a result.

As a supplement to today’s list of product recommendations, I felt it beneficial to give you some food for thought to help you understand how to shop for a product that will most likely produce the results you’re looking for. Before you click on your shopping cart, take some time to read my comprehensive buyer’s guide to help you choose the best moisturizer for aging skin over 60.

Understanding Aging Skin

We are all unique, but there are some common characteristics and needs when it comes to aging skin. If you’re 60+, at least one of these telltale signs are going to strike a chord:

Decrease in natural oil production that causes dryness

Reduction in collagen and elastin proteins that results in a decrease in skin elasticity and firmnes

Thinner, fragile skin that may even resemble crepe paper

that may even resemble crepe paper Slowed cell renewal resulting in dullness and uneven texture

Increased sensitivity

If you’ve begun to notice any or all of these aging signs, I encourage you to take this skincare quiz to get you started on your journey for the best solution to slow the process and possibly even reverse some existing symptoms.

Four Basic Needs for Aging Skin

Here are some of the most important ways to take care of aging skin:

Focus on Moisturizing: It’s in your 60s that you’ll notice a lot of dryness that can be uncomfortable, so keep the focus on moisture. That means bathing, using moisturizing products, trying a humidifier when the air is dry, and avoiding hot water.

Protect Skin from the Sun: Your skin is always prone to sun damage but even more so when you hit your 60s. To protect the skin, dermatologists recommend dressing in layers, staying in the shade when outdoors, and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

See a Dermatologist: Because aging skin is prone to damage and skin cancer, it’s a good idea to make regular appointments with a dermatologist. You may also want to check your skin for suspicious moles and lesions to get ahead of any potential issues.

Use the Right Products: Ensure you use the right products on your skin. It’s fine to seek out anti-aging products, but make sure they have non-irritating formulas. Look for fragrance-free or natural-scented products rather than those infused with parfum, which can dry out and irritate your sensitive skin.

Key Ingredients: What to Look for and What to Avoid

The Good

Choosing a moisturizer with the right ingredients can help address the specific needs of aging skin. Here are some key ingredients to look for:

Aging skin needs deep hydration, and a product with hyaluronic acid will do the trick.

Restoration of the skin’s barrier helps retain that moisture, so look with something containing ceramides.

To improve skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, retinol is key.

You can prevent further loss of firmness and elasticity and possibly even regain some that’s been lost with retinol.

Free radicals are all around us and cause damage and dullness, and antioxidants fight this degradation.

Uneven skin tone can be a sign of low vitamin B3 (niacinamide).

Draw moisture back into the skin without clogging your pores with glycerin.

The Bad

Some products, especially the really cheap ones, add fillers that can do more harm than good. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with a few ingredients to steer clear of:

Alcohols that dry out skin and strip away the natural oils

Synthetic fragrances that can cause irritation, especially true if you’re prone to allergic reactions

Sulfates that strip the skin of moisture and cause dryness

Retinoids in high concentrations as this can lead to redness, peeling, and irritation

Petroleum jelly that can clog pores and promote acne

Aging skin pairs best with gentle, hydrating, nourishing products. Simply being aware of the good and bad ingredients can go a long way during your shopping spree.

Types of Moisturizers for Aging Skin Over 60

The delivery method of your moisturizer may seem like a small detail, but it can make all the difference in results. To match with the right type, skin type needs to be taken into consideration. Let’s take a look at five common skin types and the type of moisturizer that’s best suited.

Dry and Aged- Cream

Normal to Combination- Lotion

Oily or Acne-Prone- Gel

Dehydrated- Oil

Damaged- Balm

Aging Skin and SPF

Skin becomes more susceptible to photoaging from the sun’s rays as we age. This is especially true if you have light skin and/or a high frequency of unprotected sun exposure over the years. Even external factors like your climate and latitude make a difference. That’s what makes it so important to incorporate a moisturizer with SPF. It’s never too late to pick up a good habit, and this practice can prevent future sunburns that lead to further damage like sunspots and wrinkles. Here are common levels you will come across on the market and how to interpret their degree of protection:

Low protection- under 15

Medium protection- 15-29

High protection- 30-49

Excellent protection- over 50

A Few Final Tips for Best Results in Using Moisturizer for Aging Skin

Before trying any new moisturizer for aging skin, it’s a good idea to patch test. It’s always possible for a new product to contain an ingredient that doesn’t work with your skin, and this can lead to embarrassing allergic reactions and/or painful irritation.

Once determined a product is compatible with your skin, use it following the directions on a consistent basis. Don’t expect immediate results. Your skin didn’t become damaged overnight, nor will it repair like magic. Give any new product at least three months for results.

If you have specific concerns about your skin, it’s well worth the investment to see a dermatologist before you start your quest to find the best anti-aging moisturizer. They can provide personalized recommendations for best results.

FAQ

What Happens When Skin Ages?

As skin ages, several changes take place. While many of these processes start much earlier than 60, it’s during this decade of life that aging seems to accelerate. Even if you’ve taken excellent care of your skin over the years by avoiding damage, signs of aging can no longer be stopped. By this point, your skin is more fragile and vulnerable to damage, meaning it needs the right products now more than ever.

The epidermis—the outer layer of skin—becomes thinner.

Pigment cells decrease, leading to thinner, paler skin.

Connective tissue that holds the skin in place starts to degrade.

Skin protein production decreases, which causes sagging, wrinkles, and other issues.

Skin produces less oil, leading to increased dryness.

Skin may show more blemishes including skin tags and age spots.

What Are the Key Ingredients to Look for in a Moisturizer for Aging Skin Over 60?

Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, retinol, peptides, and antioxidants will provide the moisturization, restoration, damage protection, and boost in collagen production that aging skin needs.

Should I Use a Different Moisturizer for Day and Night?

Yes, the formulations are made with specific considerations surrounding the sun and your routine. While a daytime moisturizer typically contains SPF for UV damage protection, evening products are geared toward repair and rejuvenation and contain important ingredients that go to work while your body rests and repairs.

How Often Should an Aging Moisturizer be Applied?

It’s always best to follow the directions on the label. As a general rule of thumb, moisturizer for skin over 60 should typically be applied twice daily. Consider a daytime and nighttime product as they provide appropriate levels of protection and restoration based on time of day. The key is consistency.

Can the Same Moisturizer be Used on the Body and Face?

It depends on the product. Some are designed for both, but the skin on the body is often rougher and thicker than skin on the face. A lighter, non-comedogenic formula is typically recommended for use on the more sensitive areas.

How Do I Know If a Product is Suitable for Aging Skin?

There are a few keywords to keep an eye on. “Hypoallergenic,” “fragrance-free,” and “suitable for sensitive skin” are all good signs of a product that will address the specific needs of aging skin. Also avoid harsh ingredients like alcohol and synthetic fragrances. Patch testing a new product is a surefire way to find out if your skin is compatible.