The Top 24 Best Moisturizers for Mature Skin: Best Picks for Ages 60 and Up

As soon as the early 20’s, subtle signs of aging begin to emerge. The production of the proteins collagen and elastin begin to slow down, and subtle changes like fine lines and wrinkles become more pronounced in the 30’s and 40’s. By the time a woman reaches her fifth decade, the aging process accelerates as factors like menopause produce thinning of the skin and sagging.
It’s not all doom and gloom. Knowledge is power, and understanding the various factors at play that contribute to the aging process can help you develop an effective skincare routine. While preventive care goes a long way, it’s never too late to start taking care of your body’s largest organ.
In my work as a fitness professional, I teach active older adults, and the ladies in my class never fail to amaze me with their dedication to keeping their minds and bodies in great shape at any age. As I’ve queried my class participants over the years about how they stay looking young, sure, they attribute much of their success to consistent exercise, but coming in at a close second is choosing an effective moisturizer.
How does one go about picking out the best moisturizer for skin after age 60? Various factors including skin type, hyperpigmentation, lifestyle, formulation, budget, and more must be considered. I polled my senior fitness class and did my own research and consulting to come up with the top 24 moisturizers for aging skin. Read until the end to arm yourself with everything you need to know as you shop!
Table of Contents
- Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer – Best for Sensitive Skin
- SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore – Best for Replenishing Lipids
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream – Best for Budget-Friendly Hydration
- Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream – Best for Luxury Skincare Experience
- U Beauty The Super Hydrator – Best for Intensive Hydration
- Dr. Brandt Dare to Age Firming Day Cream – Best for Firming and Lifting
- Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream – Best for Multi-Functional Benefits
- Vichy Aqualia Thermal – Best for Deep Hydration
- Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference – Best for Improving Skin Texture
- ALASTIN Skincare Ultra Nourishing Face Moisturizer Cream – Best for Skin Repair
- Odacité Green Smoothie – Best for Natural Ingredients
- La Roche-Posay Substiane Riche – Best for Plumping Skin
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream – Best for Anti-Wrinkle Benefits
- Kate Somerville Total Repair Cream – Best for Overall Skin Health
- Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream – Best for Protein Enrichment
- Origins Plantscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Oil-Free Cream – Best for Sun Protection
- ISDIN Age Contour – Best for Contouring and Firmness
- Biossance Squalane Omega Repair Cream – Best for Omega Fatty Acids
- Charlotte’s Magic Cream – Best for Instant Radiance
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Cream – Best for Smoothing Fine Lines
- Doctor Babor Lifting Rx Collagen Cream – Best for Collagen Boost
- Symbiome The One Restorative Cream – Best for Restoration
- Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream – Best for Calming Irritated Skin
- Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream – Best for Oxygenating Skin
- Buyer’s Guide
- FAQs
1. Best for Sensitive Skin – Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer
Blue Atlas Face Moisturizer stands out for its high-quality formula designed specifically for aging skin, offering exceptional hydration and anti-aging benefits that help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Pros:
- Gentle formula
- Lightweight texture
- Fragrance-free
Cons:
- Might not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin
Key Features:
- Lightweight and non-greasy
- Natural and clean ingredients
- Suitable for all skin types
Blu Atlas is a trusted brand, and it makes my list as the number one best moisturizer for aging skin over 60 due to its versatility and focus on comfort. I love that the company relies on input from an experienced medical advisory board consisting of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologists who approved of the 98.5% naturally-derived formula that eschews parabens, phthalates, and sulfates for plant-based ingredients backed by science. Here’s how some of the key ingredients get to work fighting back against the signs of aging skin:
- Mango seed butter is loaded with vitamins E and C to fight oxidative stress and contains fatty acids that boost the skin’s suppleness.
- Seaweed extract acts as a gentle exfoliant and antioxidant.
- Ascorbic acid provides brightening and anti-aging effects.
- Moringa oil contains anti-inflammatory properties to bring down any swelling.
If you’re looking for a daily moisturizer for sensitive skin and appreciate natural ingredients, look no further than Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. Aging skin needs gentle formulation, and that’s exactly what you get. But that doesn’t mean you compromise on effectiveness. In a two-week assessment, 94% of users found that their skin looked smoother, felt more hydrated, and flaked less. Eighty-four percent even claimed that their wrinkles improved with regular use, which is great if you’d like some added anti-aging benefits.
Active Ingredients:
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Vitamin C
- Aloe Vera
Key Benefits:
- Provides lightweight hydration
- Calms and soothes sensitive skin
- Enhances skin’s natural glow
2. Best for Replenishing Lipids – SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 stands out with its cutting-edge formula that combines essential lipids to restore the skin’s natural barrier, improve texture, and enhance overall hydration, making it ideal for aging skin in need of rejuvenation and support.
Pros:
- Rich, nourishing formula
- Improves skin barrier function
- Enhances smoothness and radiance
Cons:
- Expensive
- Heavy texture
Restoration of the skin barrier is essential after age 60. This is the body’s outermost layer, also known as the stratum corneum, and contains cholesterol, fatty acids, and ceramides that act as a sort of brick wall against external components that can damage the deeper layers.
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 contains these essential lipids to improve texture and radiance and keep skin protected and youthful. Other key components include:
- Natural oils help the skin feel and look better than ever.
- Sunflower seed oil floods the skin with moisturizing linoleic acid.
- Rosemary leaf oil shields the skin with antioxidants.
- Lavender provides non-comedogenic healing.
- Peppermint oil prevents irritation and itching.
- Tocopherol keeps your complexion even and binds moisture to the skin.
Although this particular formula from SkinCeuticals costs a pretty penny, it delivers an optimized ratio of ceramides to cholesterol and fatty acids, which has been shown to keep the moisture barrier intact and help skin heal. With additional radiance-improving and plumping ingredients, this moisturizer is also a great anti-aging product.
Active Ingredients:
- Ceramides
- Cholesterol
- Fatty Acids
Key Benefits:
- Restores essential lipids
- Improves skin texture and radiance
- Enhances skin barrier function
3. Best for Budget-Friendly Hydration – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is renowned for its rich, hydrating formula that includes essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, making it ideal for restoring and maintaining the skin’s natural barrier, especially for aging skin
Pros:
- Affordable
- Non-comedogenic
- Contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid
Cons:
- Basic formulation
- May feel greasy on oily skin
I’m a big proponent of investing in the things that matter for positive, long-term results. As a personal trainer, I continually remind my clients of the costs to be saved down the road by investing in preventive measures today. That being said, I always take a little extra time into testing budget products before making recommendations. Many cheap moisturizers cut corners, and it can end up being a waste of money when you never see the results you intended.
For under $20, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream offers high-quality at a very affordable price. With three essential ceramides and a dermatologist-developed formula that’s safe on all skin types, this is certainly one of the top moisturizers for skin over 60. It keeps skin safe from harm and thoroughly moisturized with a combination of humectants and emollients, drawing moisture through the skin and forming a protective film to ensure it stays in place. It contains quality ingredients to keep skin hydrated and protected:
- Dimethicone, petrolatum, and glycerin are important in keeping the skin moisturized.
- Ceramide blend and sodium hyaluronate protect the skin barrier.
- Tocopherol, a form of vitamin E, protects and hydrates.
Always take a little extra time before buying a skincare product under $20. Sometimes just going through the daily motions makes you feel like you’re making a difference, but the wrong products will become a waste of time and money. I do give two thumbs up to CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. If budget is a main concern, I’d give it a try while incorporating other steps to achieve proper skincare on a budget.
Active Ingredients:
- Ceramides
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Glycerin
Key Benefits:
- Provides long-lasting hydration
- Supports skin barrier function
- Non-irritating and suitable for all skin types
4. Best for Luxury Skincare Experience – Claudalíe Premier Cru The Cream
Caudalie Vinoperfect Moisturizer distinguishes itself with its blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid, designed to enhance radiance and deeply hydrate aging skin while improving texture and reducing the appearance of dark spots.
Pros:
- Luxurious texture
- Rich in antioxidants
- Smooths and firms skin
Cons:
- High price point
- Fragrance may be irritating to some
If you won’t stand for anything less than pure luxury, The Cream from Claudalíe is definitely up your alley. Quite the opposite of the last product on today’s list, you have to pay a pretty penny, but the experience is one you’ll wonder how you ever went without. This rich cream is packed with firming and moisturizing ingredients with the ability to:
- Dissolve wrinkles
- Contour skin
- Improve moisture
- Reduce discoloration
- Boost radiance
- Help your skin retain elasticity
You’re not just paying extra for the experience. Each jar of The Cream contains years of research and scientific backing in its Vinergy® complex blend of ingredients specially formulated to revitalize aging skin and revitalize its natural luminosity. Development of this complex was achieved with the help of Dr. David Sinclair, genetics professor at Harvard Medical School. After a single treatment, the mitochondrial mass was shown to increase by an impressive 98%. This leads to better absorption and an increase in collagen production.
The Cream works against eight different signs of aging in the skin, and sugars pull the skin taut, reducing the appearance of wrinkles. If dryness is your main concern, rest assured that this cream will take care of that side of things, too. Shea butter, grape seed oil, and glycerin ensure your driest days are behind you. With a natural fragrance and 97% natural formula, you can count on this cream to be gentle on your mature skin as well.
Active Ingredients:
- Viniferine
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Grape Seed Polyphenols
Key Benefits:
- Provides intense hydration
- Smooths fine lines and wrinkles
- Rich in antioxidants to protect the skin
5. Best for Intensive Hydration – U Beauty The Super Hydrator
Beauty by Earth Hydrating Moisturizer sets itself apart with its potent combination of hyaluronic acid and natural ingredients, designed to provide deep hydration, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and support a youthful complexion.
Pros:
- Deeply hydrating
- Lightweight formula
- Fast-absorbing
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited availability
If you suffer from severe dehydration and have a hard time finding moisturizers that don’t continually need to be reapplied, I’d highly recommend you try Beauty by Earth Hydrating Moisturizer. It provides multi-level hydration with not one, not two… not even three or four… but five types of hyaluronic acid for the long-lasting hydration you need.
The brand’s proprietary HYDRA-SIREN technology helps by getting long-chain hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to the deeper layers of skin and where their benefits are most needed. Oat extract is included in this formula as a skin soother, shea butter works on the moisture barrier, peptides promote healthy collagen for firmer skin, natural oils like avocado and argan nourish skin, and antioxidants arrive in the form of vitamins E and B5.
Active Ingredients:
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Squalane
- Peptides
Key Benefits:
- Deeply hydrates and plumps the skin
- Lightweight and fast-absorbing
- Enhances skin’s moisture barrier
6. Best for Firming and Lifting – Dr. Brandt Dare to Age Firming Day Cream
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Time Defying Cream stands out for its advanced anti-aging formula, combining potent ingredients to firm, lift, and smooth the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Pros:
- Firms and lifts sagging skin
- Contains peptides
- Non-greasy texture
Cons:
- Pricey
- Scent may not be suitable for everyone
One of the biggest concerns as skin ages is the inevitable sagging that comes with living an active and full life. As you well know, there is no way to turn back time—yet. When it comes to aging skin, however, there are certainly ways to defy it, like with this cream from Dr. Brandt. Its rich formula firms and replenishes the skin in all the right places, supporting you to look well under 60 even if you don’t always feel it. Its proven ability to boost collagen production means a noticeable boost in firmness with consistent use. Other ingredients at work include:
- Shea butter, macadamia oil, glycerin, and tocopherol ensure ample hydration.
- Brown seaweed extract delivers a dose of antioxidants while contributing to the moisturizing mission.
- Tripeptides minimize sagging.
- Camellia sinensis fights free radical damage that accelerates aging.
- Linseed and grape seed provide nourishment.
- Botanicals create a natural scent
Active Ingredients:
- Peptides
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Amino Acids
Key Benefits:
- Firms and lifts the skin
- Provides moisture without greasiness
- Supports skin’s natural elasticity
7. Best for Multi-Functional Benefits – Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream
Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream is celebrated for its multi-action formula that targets key signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity, while providing comprehensive skin rejuvenation and a youthful glow.
Pros:
- Multi-action formula
- Smooths fine lines
- Boosts radiance
Cons:
- May be too rich for oily skin
- High price point
I’m a big fan of killing two birds with one stone. Time is money, and we don’t seem to have enough of it in our busy world. If you’re looking for an effective moisturizer for aging skin over 60 that addresses multiple signs of aging in a single product, Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream may be what you’ve been looking for. Beech tree extract, jasmonic acid, and hyaluronic acid go to work lifting, firming, and smoothing for a rejuvenating feel after each use. Other ingredients are at work in the background providing a well-rounded facial:
- Vitamin A blurs wrinkles and improves texture.
- Chaga mushroom boosts tone.
- Shea butter hydrates.
- Botanicals nourish.
Not all products can be used on both face and body, but, as your all-in-one solution, Kiehl’s delivers. When you’re over 60, it’s not only your face that can benefit from a top-notch moisturizer but also your neck. Slather Super Multi-Corrective Cream over both face and neck for extra lifting power. My favorite aspect of this best moisturizer for aging skin over 60 is how fast absorbing it is, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, and hyperpigmentation without an uncomfortable, sticky residue.
Active Ingredients:
- Jasmonic Acid
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Beech Tree Extract
Key Benefits:
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Improves skin texture and firmness
- Enhances overall radiance
8. Best for Deep Hydration – Vichy Aqualia Thermal
Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream is distinguished by its rich, hydrating formula featuring hyaluronic acid and thermal water, designed to deeply moisturize and revitalize aging skin while enhancing its natural radiance and resilience.
Pros:
- Intense hydration
- Lightweight and refreshing
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons:
- May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin
- Contains fragrance
There are various terms in skincare that are used interchangeably yet have slightly different meanings. “Hydrating” versus “moisturizing” is a perfect example. While both terms describe improving the skin’s hydration, they achieve this in different ways. While a moisturizer works to keep water in using occlusives like mineral oil, hydrating lotions for mature skin like Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream rely on humectants to increase your skin’s current water content. Let’s take a moment to differentiate specific needs and whether they’re better suited for hydrators or moisturizers:
- Your skin needs hydrated if it’s
- Looking dry and dull, a sign of dehydration
- Oily or combination type
- Subject to a hot or humid climate
- Your skin needs moisturizer if it’s:
- Flakey and rough, a sign it’s dry
- Aging
- Subject to a cold or dry climate
If you identify with the hydration symptoms, Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream could be a great solution. It’s designed for dull and dry skin, filling skin’s moisture stores with a cocktail of ingredients from 97% natural origins. With this product, you can count on safe and effective moisture for up to 48 hours, making it a great addition to your skincare regimen.
Pure hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient, as are the plant sugars that supply the skin with natural moisture. The brand’s volcanic water sourced from France comes with strengthening and protecting qualities from a whole host of minerals, and salicylic acid clears away dead skin from your face so the other ingredients can sink in deeper.
Active Ingredients:
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Thermal Water
- Glycerin
Key Benefits:
- Provides intense hydration
- Lightweight and easily absorbed
- Soothes and refreshes the skin
9. Best for Improving Skin Texture – Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Moisture Cream stands out with its advanced formulation, combining powerful antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients to enhance skin’s firmness, reduce wrinkles, and restore a youthful, radiant complexion.
Pros:
- Enhances skin texture
- Lightweight formula
- Absorbs quickly
Cons:
- May not be moisturizing enough for dry skin
- Contains parabens
Skin texture issues come in many forms. Because of the very generalized nature of this particular problem, it takes a product capable of offering comprehensive treatment. Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Moisture Cream is perfect for those with uneven skin tone and texture with its retinol and antioxidants, and the lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it easy to fit into your daily routine. I love that it goes to work fighting all kinds of texture issues including:
- Rough
- Bumpy
- Scaly
- Uneven tone
- Large pores
- Scarring
- Fine lines and wrinkles
- Cracked
You better believe that this formula makes a visible difference! It works to remedy fine lines and crepey skin, providing your complexion with the moisture it needs to stay in great shape. While this product has fewer anti-aging benefits than some of the other top moisturizers for skin over 60 on this list, it’s powered by glycerin, squalane, olive oil, and allantoin, providing a satisfying surge of moisture that will help refine your skin’s texture.
Active Ingredients:
- Retinyl Palmitate
- Glycerin
- Shea Butter
Key Benefits:
- Smooths and refines skin texture
- Provides lightweight hydration
- Absorbs quickly into the skin
10. Best for Skin Repair – ALASTIN Skincare Ultra Nourishing Face Moisturizer Cream
Alastin Ultra Nourishing Face Moisturizer excels with its rich, hydrating formula that supports skin rejuvenation and comfort, utilizing a blend of advanced ingredients to enhance moisture retention and improve skin texture.
Pros:
- Supports skin repair
- Non-irritating
- Lightweight and non-greasy
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited availability
Repairing damaged skin can be a difficult process, and it’s important that you’re willing to pay a little extra if you want to see noticeable results. Typically products with specialized technology like ALASTIN Skincare Ultra Nourishing Face Moisturizer Cream provide the formulation needed to repair and nourish aging skin. If you’re undergoing treatments and/or have a compromised skin barrier, the $90 investment is worth it.
This product contains unique TriHex Technology®. It employs the use of a three-point process to provide skin the level of rejuvenation needed:
- Removes aged elastin and collagen
- Rebuilds healthy elastin and collagen
- Replenishes new elastin and collagen
The beauty in this process is that it encourages the body to naturally produce what it needs to repair itself. In addition to its proprietary technology, ALASTIN also uses oat kernel extract and silver mushroom for a natural product less likely to cause irritation. Since this aging skin moisturizer utilizes a recycling mechanism, it’s important to prepare the skin bed by thoroughly washing before and after each use as this helps remove the aged and damaged fragments.
Active Ingredients:
- TriHex Technology®
- Oat Kernel Extract
- Silver Mushroom
Key Benefits:
- Supports the skin’s natural repair process
- Provides soothing and calming effects
- Non-irritating and suitable for post-procedure skin
11. Best for Natural Ingredients – Odacité Green Smoothie
Odacité Green Smoothie Cucumber & Apple Quenching Crème stands out with its refreshing blend of cucumber and apple extracts, designed to provide intense hydration and revitalization while soothing and nourishing the skin for a youthful, radiant appearance.
Pros:
- Made with natural ingredients
- Lightweight and refreshing
- Provides antioxidant protection
Cons:
- May not be rich enough for very dry skin
- Higher price point
Natural ingredients like those found in Odacité Green Smoothie are an excellent choice if you have combination to oily skin and are interested in organic ingredients less likely to cause irritation. This lightweight formula absorbs with ease, and it’s rich with antioxidants and vitamins to restore your youthful glow.
Cucumber is a great member of this formula’s ingredient list, keeping skin moisturized so it looks supple. Hyaluronic acid does the same, flooding the skin with moisture, and fruit extracts provide skin-brightening vitamins and plenty of antioxidants.
Algae and seaweed are in the mix, too, guaranteeing antioxidant protection while bringing a little marine moisture of their own. Kokum butter and kukui nut oil are just two of this formula’s pro moisturizers, ensuring that skin stays moisturized all day long.
Active Ingredients:
- Aloe Vera
- Green Tea Extract
- Vitamin C
Key Benefits:
- Hydrates and refreshes the skin
- Provides antioxidant protection
- Made with natural, skin-friendly ingredients
12. Best for Plumping Skin – La Roche-Posay Substiane Riche
La Roche-Posay Substiane+ Replenishing Moisturizer is renowned for its ability to firm and restore aging skin, featuring a specialized formula that replenishes moisture and enhances skin density for a smoother, more youthful complexion.
Pros:
- Plumps and firms the skin
- Rich, creamy texture
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons:
- May be too heavy for oily skin
- Contains fragrance
When your skin is fuller and firmer, it looks more youthful. If you’ve noticed your skin seems dull and thin, it may be time to find a moisturizer made for deep nourishment like La Roche-Posay Substiane Riche. I’ve made this my top pick for a plumping moisturizer due to its Pro-Xylane and Linactyl content that works to restore volume. Let’s take a look at how the ingredients work to reverse the signs of aging:
- Pro-xylane is an important plumping ingredient in this formula, single-handedly reversing signs of aging.
- Shea butter and glycerin work to keep skin soothed and hydrated.
- Silica gets to work on fine lines.
- Thermal water provides antioxidants and skin-loving minerals.
- Apricot kernel oil imparts its anti-inflammatory benefits.
- Linseed extract is great for eczema or flaking
La Roche-Posay is a luxury French skincare brand, and this is their moisturizer designed specifically for beautiful maturing skin like yours. It works to replenish moisture, address sagging, and get your skin’s bounce back. Since this formula is incredibly gentle, it’s great for those with sensitive skin who are looking for some anti-aging benefits without irritation, redness, or itching.
Active Ingredients:
- Pro-Xylane
- Linactyl
- Shea Butter
Key Benefits:
- Plumps and firms the skin
- Provides deep nourishment
- Suitable for sensitive skin
13. Best for Anti-Wrinkle Benefits – Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF stands out for its dual-action formula, combining powerful anti-aging ingredients with broad-spectrum sun protection to reduce wrinkles and improve skin firmness while shielding against harmful UV rays.
Pros:
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Lightweight and easily absorbed
- Provides intense hydration
Cons:
- High price point
- Contains fragrance
The term “anti-wrinkle” implies not only that a product will reduce the appearance of current wrinkles but also fight against the development of new ones. Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is packed with Padina Pavonica and Chlorella, making it a prime candidate to succeed at both goals.
There’s mimosa in this cream, but not the brunch staple! It’s actually a bark extract used to repair damaged skin while soothing inflammation. In addition to mimosa, rose provides a pleasant natural fragrance while also keeping skin calm. Brown algae improves the skin’s hydration, shea butter provides feel-good moisture, and carrot root extract is moisturizing while also nurturing skin with a number of essential vitamins.
Active Ingredients:
- Padina Pavonica
- Chlorella
- Ginkgo Biloba
Key Benefits:
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Provides intense hydration
- Lightweight and easily absorbed
14. Best for Overall Skin Health – Kate Somerville Total Repair Cream
Kate Somerville is distinguished by its advanced formula that combines potent anti-aging ingredients to improve skin texture, diminish wrinkles, and restore a youthful glow, offering a comprehensive approach to skin rejuvenation.
Pros:
- Repairs and strengthens the skin barrier
- Rich, nourishing formula
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons:
- Expensive
- May feel heavy on oily skin
You don’t need to have a particular goal in mind when it comes to your skincare routine. If you just want overall healthy skin after 60 at a reasonable cost that covers the general issues most of us face, I’d recommend you take a look at Kate Somerville Total Repair Cream. It combines lauded moisturizing ingredients with a peptide-infused ceramide complex that works wonders on irritation, wrinkles, and that important moisture barrier. (Riley Keough touts KateCeuticals’s complementary anti-aging eye cream, so that might be worth a look while you’re at it!)
To help you get soft and radiant skin, this moisturizer goes to work using its key ingredients to provide numerous benefits:
- Squalane boosts water retention.
- Hyaluronic acid fights wrinkles.
- Vitamin E staves off the effects of free radical damage.
- Combination of hemp, babassu, jojoba, and macadamia oils provide backup for the moisture barrier
Reviewers consistently give this product five stars, raving about its quick and noticeable improvements.
Active Ingredients:
- Ceramides
- Peptides
- Vitamin E
Key Benefits:
- Repairs and strengthens the skin barrier
- Provides rich nourishment
- Suitable for all skin types
15. Best for Protein Enrichment – Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream is celebrated for its innovative blend of polypeptides, amino acids, and growth factors, designed to strengthen and hydrate the skin while improving elasticity and reducing signs of aging for a revitalized, youthful appearance.
Pros:
- Boosts collagen production
- Lightweight, gel-like texture
- Absorbs quickly
Cons:
- High price point
- Scent may not be suitable for everyone
Proteins are the building blocks of our boies. As time goes by, changes occur that negatively impact the way these proteins are processed, utilized, and stored. While adequate protein intake, a balanced diet, and proper supplementation can help bridge the ever-growing gap between your body and ideal protein synthesis, your fragile skin can use a boost in collagen production for protein enrichment in addition to the other recommendations.
Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream excels in its ability to boost the production of collagen, and the ample volume of polypeptides and amino acids found within its formula make it a perfect agent for firming and tightening aging skin.
To meet this tall order, the formula starts with a signal peptide complex made up of amino acids to help the skin produce more protein that keeps your face plump and well-formed. Pygmy water lily stem cell extract soothes with a number of antioxidants, soybean folic acid ferment filtrate gives skin what it needs to bounce back from sun exposure, and sodium hyaluronate lends a helping hand in both the plumping and moisturizing departments.
Active Ingredients:
- Polypeptides
- Amino Acids
- Pygmy Waterlily Extract
Key Benefits:
- Boosts collagen production
- Firms and tightens the skin
- Lightweight and quickly absorbed
16. Best for Sun Protection – Origins Plantscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Oil-Free Cream
Origins Plantscription Power Anti-Aging Cream is known for its potent, plant-based formula that targets signs of aging with natural ingredients, offering powerful anti-aging benefits to smooth, firm, and restore youthful vitality to the skin.
Pros:
- Provides SPF 25 protection
- Oil-free formula
- Anti-aging benefits
Cons:
- May not be suitable for very dry skin
- Contains fragrance
One underrated component of anti-aging skincare for seniors is SPF protection. Since sun damage exacerbates signs of aging, shielding from UV rays is even more important for mature skin. That’s just one of many things I love about Origins Plantscription Power Anti-Aging Oil-Free Cream. It’s great for both dry and combination skin, erasing fine lines and protecting your skin from developing signs of sun damage that are anything but flattering. I recommend it for:
- Oily and combination skin
- Those who like a protective moisturizer that’s also lightweight
- Anyone seeking a two-in-one sunscreen and anti-aging solution
Hyaluronic acid is one building block of this formula, and anogeissus supports the skin’s production of fibrillin, helping to make fine lines and wrinkles less apparent. Acetyl hexapeptide-8 is another powerful wrinkle buster, while brown algae encourages moisture retention and collagen production. Rose flower oil is also included for skin-protecting antioxidants.
Active Ingredients:
- Anogeissus
- Bamboo Extract
- SPF 25
Key Benefits:
- Provides sun protection
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Oil-free and lightweight
17. Best for Contouring and Firmness – ISDIN Age Contour
ISDIN Melatonik Anti-Aging Moisturizer is distinguished by its advanced formula designed to protect and rejuvenate sensitive skin, combining anti-aging properties with melatonin to improve skin resilience and reduce visible signs of aging.
Pros:
- Contours and firms the skin
- Lightweight formula
- Provides hydration
Cons:
- High price point
- Limited availability
If you’re anything like me, achieving a brilliant contour using makeup is a challenge. In most cases, I end up looking like a clown! Through consistent use with the right product, you can begin to develop a more contoured, firm look naturally, and ISDIN Age Contour makes it a focus to lift and firm sagging skin for a more contoured, youthful appearance.
Perfect for aging skin, this product contains peptide and hyaluronic acid for hydration and support of the skin structure. Mature, sagging skin can benefit from the lightweight, hydrating formula
A tripeptide complex works on sagging skin, while alteromonas ferment extracts help your skin hold onto water and fight oxidative stress. Crosslinked hyaluronic acid also binds moisture to the skin, carnosine stops keeps skin’s elasticity intact, and niacinamide reinforces your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Users especially love how this cream’s texture is neither runny or sticky.
Active Ingredients:
- Peptides
- Hyaluronic Acid
- SPF 30
Key Benefits:
- Contours and firms the skin
- Provides hydration
- Lightweight and non-greasy
18. Best for Omega Fatty Acids – Biossance Squalane Omega Repair Cream
Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream is renowned for its nourishing formula enriched with squalane and omega fatty acids, designed to restore skin’s natural barrier, provide deep hydration, and enhance overall skin resilience, making it ideal for aging skin.
Pros:
- Rich in omega fatty acids
- Deeply nourishing
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons:
- May feel heavy on oily skin
- Higher price point
We’ve been somewhat conditioned to shy away from the idea of fat, but they’re not all bad. From a nutrition standpoint, the right fats can help you maintain a healthy weight. In fact, there are even celebs like Lo Bosworth who keep their figure through a low-carb, high fat diet.
Fats are also an important part of all-hydrating and anti-aging skincare regimen as they’re anti-inflammatory and essential to healthy cell membranes. To give your skin all the lipids it needs and deserves, there’s this Squalane and Omega Repair Cream from Biossance, which focuses on undeniable moisture and luminosity without grease. If your skin is dry and in need of a little extra nourishment, this omega-rich moisturizer gets the job done.
Suitable for all skin types, a blend of active ingredients complement each other to keep your skin soft and moisturized all day. Acai berry sterols set this formula apart, supporting the skin’s natural cholesterol to sustain the structure of the moisture barrier, which prevents moisture loss. Hyaluronic acid provides that instant plumping effect, sugarcane-derived squalane and fatty acids allow moisture to sink in deep, and ceramides also reinforce the moisture barrier.
Active Ingredients:
- Squalane
- Omega Fatty Acids
- Shea Butter
Key Benefits:
- Provides deep nourishment
- Hydrates and repairs the skin
- Suitable for all skin types
19. Best for Instant Radiance – Charlotte’s Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is celebrated for its rich, revitalizing formula that combines moisturizing ingredients with a blend of vitamins and peptides, designed to dramatically improve skin texture, boost hydration, and restore a youthful glow to aging skin.
Pros:
- Provides instant hydration
- Rich, luxurious texture
- Smooths and plumps the skin
Cons:
- Expensive
- May be too rich for oily skin
Consistency is key, and good things come to those who wait. However, if you’re looking for something to provide a quick boost, Charlotte’s Magic Cream delivers instant hydration. This moisturizer gives your skin a quick pick-me-up, improving your pre-existing good looks to help you appear healthier, more well-rested, and maybe a few years younger.
In just one hour, this moisturizer improves your skin’s moisture by 213%, which is a change you can feel. It also increases skin’s elasticity and firmness by nearly as much and provides results that stick with you over a long period of time.
What’s the key? Hyaluronic acid mixed with a vitamin-rich formula. I love how the luxurious texture makes my skin feel immediately light and hydrated. This is a great fit for anyone with dry, aging skin. A peptide blend is behind some of these results, thoroughly conditioning the skin and helping replenish collagen. Vitamins C and E provide brightening benefits and antioxidants that neutralize free radical damage, and rosehip oil rejuvenates your complexion.
Active Ingredients:
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Vitamin C
- Rosehip Oil
Key Benefits:
- Provides instant hydration
- Smooths and plumps the skin
- Luxurious texture and feel
20. Best for Smoothing Fine Lines – Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Cream
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Enriched is highly regarded for its sophisticated anti-aging formula that deeply hydrates and smooths the skin, targeting wrinkles and improving texture for a more youthful and radiant complexion.
Pros:
- Reduces the appearance of wrinkles
- Rich and creamy texture
- Provides deep hydration
Cons:
- Expensive
- Contains fragrance
The aging process progresses differently for everyone. Aspects like a loss of stored fat beneath the surface of the skin and reduced collagen production can make your face appear less plump and contribute to the gradual development of fine lines and wrinkles.
If you want to target these pesky signs of aging, Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Cream is a formula specifically designed to get the job done. Using proprietary ReNeura Technology+™, this cream gets to work directing internal sensory signals to make the skin more responsive, exactly what you need for wrinkles and fine lines. Other key ingredients at work include:
- Three different algaes with chlorella extract to keep the skin barrier functional and soften the appearance of wrinkles
- Turmeric extract for brightening, antioxidant, and calming power
- Caffeine to tighten the skin
- Camellia to keep irritation under control
The best part is that you get all these benefits without feeling like you’re wearing anything at all on your skin.
Active Ingredients:
- Retinol
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Glycerin
Key Benefits:
- Reduces the appearance of wrinkles
- Provides deep hydration
- Rich and creamy texture
21. Best for Collagen Boost – Doctor Babor Lifting Rx Collagen Cream
Doctor Babor Lifting Cellular Collagen Cream is noted for its advanced formula that combines collagen-boosting ingredients to firm and lift the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while enhancing overall skin elasticity and hydration.
Pros:
- Boosts collagen production
- Firms and lifts the skin
- Lightweight and non-greasy
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited availability
Approximately 30% of the protein that makes up our bodies is collagen. This essential building block is what keeps our skin looking youthful by preventing sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles. Doctor Babor Lifting Rx Collagen Cream is a 24-hour treatment that works like a dermatologist’s intervention in a cream you can use at home, providing fast results for a better-defined jawline. By supporting collagen synthesis, this cream stops the skin from losing its firmness over time.
If you have mature, sagging skin and are looking for a product designed to provide a firming lift, I’d definitely recommend considering this product. It works with hyaluronic acid for this effect plus plenty of fatty acids and antioxidants and a hefty dose of marine collagen. Tripeptides work on stabilizing the skin for a more lifted look, while panthenol and macadamia nut oil ensure moisture.
Active Ingredients:
- Collagen
- Peptides
- Hyaluronic Acid
Key Benefits:
- Boosts collagen production
- Firms and lifts the skin
- Lightweight and non-greasy
22. Best for Restoration – Symbiome The One Restorative Cream
Symbiome The One Restorative Cream is distinguished by its innovative formulation designed to repair and rejuvenate the skin, providing deep hydration and support for a balanced, youthful complexion.
Pros:
- Restores and repairs the skin
- Rich in natural ingredients
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited availability
Is your skin showing the telltale signs that it needs restoration? By age 60 and beyond, you’ve been around the block enough times that your skin has likely experienced some damage, and you need a product that revitalizes with natural and organic ingredients. The lightweight formula and easy absorption of Symbiome The One Restorative Cream is just what the doctor ordered. This is especially true if your skin is:
- Dry and dehydrated
- Sun damaged
- Mature
- Acne-prone
- Sensitive
- Hyperpigmented
- Barrier-damaged
By coating the skin in moisture, defending it from damage, and taking care of reactions, this cream helps to renew your appearance while increasing your comfort. It’s great for all skin types, but I’d argue that it shines for users over 60.
The best part? Symbiome’s Restorative Cream is made with just three ingredients. Yes, you read that right—three! Water is one of them, of course. Then sanoma leaf oil, which comes from a plant native to Brazil, uses its triglycerides and fatty acids to soothe and hydrate while lending antioxidant benefits through vitamin E and thymol for a fresh protective start.
The third ingredient is lactobacillus ferment, a postbiotic to support all your skin’s natural biological processes, including the hydrating ones. Simplicity meets efficiency all in one little bottle.
Active Ingredients:
- Squalane
- Peptides
- Plant Extracts
Key Benefits:
- Restores and repairs the skin
- Provides rich nourishment
- Suitable for sensitive skin
23. Best for Calming Irritated Skin – Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream
Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream is praised for its deeply nourishing formula that replenishes moisture and revitalizes aging skin, utilizing Avène Thermal Spring Water to enhance comfort and restore a youthful, radiant complexion.
Pros:
- Gentle and soothing
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Provides deep hydration
Cons:
- May not be rich enough for very dry skin
- Contains fragrance
Do you suffer from issues like redness, itching, swelling, peeling, flaking, or other skin irritation? You’re not alone. The wrong skincare products, allergens, environmental factors, and certain lifestyle factors can all contribute, and this product from Avène is packed with nutrients that support healthy, hydrated, and youthful skin without all the harsh chemicals. Suitable for sensitive skin, Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream gets to work restoring and soothing skin with thermal spring water. I highly recommend if you:
- Have struggled in the past to find a product that didn’t cause skin irritation
- Are in need of soothing and nourishment
- Enjoy a lightweight, revitalizing formula
The ingredients that make this possible include a red fruit extract that is full of antioxidants and lipids for moisture barrier support, pre-tocopheryl that keeps free radical damage away, and the brand’s special thermal water for calming benefits.
Active Ingredients:
- Thermal Spring Water
- Shea Butter
- Vitamin E
Key Benefits:
- Gentle and soothing for sensitive skin
- Provides deep hydration
- Suitable for sensitive skin
24. Best for Oxygenating Skin – Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream
Dermalogica Phyto-Nature Oxygen Cream is distinguished by its innovative formula that revitalizes and oxygenates aging skin, combining natural plant extracts and advanced technology to boost radiance, enhance hydration, and improve overall skin texture.
Pros:
- Oxygenates and revitalizes the skin
- Lightweight formula
- Provides hydration
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited availability
If the years have left your skin looking and feeling dull and tired, Dermalogica Phyto-Nature Oxygen Cream contains botanical extracts that provide hydration and a refreshing feel. For women, skin drying starts around menopause and continues as the skin loses the ability to hold onto moisture. That’s why using a moisturizer after washing your skin is non-negotiable.
This cream from Dermalogica is a great choice for those over 60 as it contains all the important hydrating ingredients plus a few extra for additional anti-aging help. Oxygenation of the skin provides numerous benefits. In fact, it’s so rejuvenating many women pay for full oxygen facials to reap advantages including:
- Reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Improved circulation
- Increased collagen production
The lightweight and refreshing formula is an excellent fit for anyone looking for a boost in skin vitality. Jojoba seed, sunflower seed, and soybean oils join forces to quench the skin’s thirst, squalane backs up the moisture barrier, and oxygen-optimizing phyto actives improve your skin’s tone to give you a healthy glow.
Active Ingredients:
- Oxygen Complex
- Botanical Extracts
- Hyaluronic Acid
Key Benefits:
- Oxygenates and revitalizes the skin
- Provides hydration
- Lightweight and refreshing
Best Products for Aging Skin- Your Ultimate Buying Guide
The moisturizers that made my list of the best on the market for skin over age 60 contain both anti-aging ingredients and intensive moisturizers to help your skin stay younger for longer and also feel far more comfortable.
As the years go by, our skin becomes more dry, loses elasticity, and develops fine lines and wrinkles. Incorporating the right skincare routine for your unique needs can go a long way in slowing this process down, but the key lies in finding the best routine for you. Just take it from stars like Molly Sims who make daily skincare a priority and look amazing as a result.
As a supplement to today’s list of product recommendations, I felt it beneficial to give you some food for thought to help you understand how to shop for a product that will most likely produce the results you’re looking for. Before you click on your shopping cart, take some time to read my comprehensive buyer’s guide to help you choose the best moisturizer for aging skin over 60.
Understanding Aging Skin
We are all unique, but there are some common characteristics and needs when it comes to aging skin. If you’re 60+, at least one of these telltale signs are going to strike a chord:
- Decrease in natural oil production that causes dryness
- Reduction in collagen and elastin proteins that results in a decrease in skin elasticity and firmnes
- Thinner, fragile skin that may even resemble crepe paper
- Slowed cell renewal resulting in dullness and uneven texture
- Increased sensitivity
If you’ve begun to notice any or all of these aging signs, I encourage you to take this skincare quiz to get you started on your journey for the best solution to slow the process and possibly even reverse some existing symptoms.
Four Basic Needs for Aging Skin
Here are some of the most important ways to take care of aging skin:
- Focus on Moisturizing: It’s in your 60s that you’ll notice a lot of dryness that can be uncomfortable, so keep the focus on moisture. That means bathing, using moisturizing products, trying a humidifier when the air is dry, and avoiding hot water.
- Protect Skin from the Sun: Your skin is always prone to sun damage but even more so when you hit your 60s. To protect the skin, dermatologists recommend dressing in layers, staying in the shade when outdoors, and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.
- See a Dermatologist: Because aging skin is prone to damage and skin cancer, it’s a good idea to make regular appointments with a dermatologist. You may also want to check your skin for suspicious moles and lesions to get ahead of any potential issues.
- Use the Right Products: Ensure you use the right products on your skin. It’s fine to seek out anti-aging products, but make sure they have non-irritating formulas. Look for fragrance-free or natural-scented products rather than those infused with parfum, which can dry out and irritate your sensitive skin.
Key Ingredients: What to Look for and What to Avoid
The Good
Choosing a moisturizer with the right ingredients can help address the specific needs of aging skin. Here are some key ingredients to look for:
- Aging skin needs deep hydration, and a product with hyaluronic acid will do the trick.
- Restoration of the skin’s barrier helps retain that moisture, so look with something containing ceramides.
- To improve skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, retinol is key.
- You can prevent further loss of firmness and elasticity and possibly even regain some that’s been lost with retinol.
- Free radicals are all around us and cause damage and dullness, and antioxidants fight this degradation.
- Uneven skin tone can be a sign of low vitamin B3 (niacinamide).
- Draw moisture back into the skin without clogging your pores with glycerin.
The Bad
Some products, especially the really cheap ones, add fillers that can do more harm than good. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with a few ingredients to steer clear of:
- Alcohols that dry out skin and strip away the natural oils
- Synthetic fragrances that can cause irritation, especially true if you’re prone to allergic reactions
- Sulfates that strip the skin of moisture and cause dryness
- Retinoids in high concentrations as this can lead to redness, peeling, and irritation
- Petroleum jelly that can clog pores and promote acne
Aging skin pairs best with gentle, hydrating, nourishing products. Simply being aware of the good and bad ingredients can go a long way during your shopping spree.
Types of Moisturizers for Aging Skin Over 60
The delivery method of your moisturizer may seem like a small detail, but it can make all the difference in results. To match with the right type, skin type needs to be taken into consideration. Let’s take a look at five common skin types and the type of moisturizer that’s best suited.
- Dry and Aged- Cream
- Normal to Combination- Lotion
- Oily or Acne-Prone- Gel
- Dehydrated- Oil
- Damaged- Balm
Aging Skin and SPF
Skin becomes more susceptible to photoaging from the sun’s rays as we age. This is especially true if you have light skin and/or a high frequency of unprotected sun exposure over the years. Even external factors like your climate and latitude make a difference. That’s what makes it so important to incorporate a moisturizer with SPF. It’s never too late to pick up a good habit, and this practice can prevent future sunburns that lead to further damage like sunspots and wrinkles. Here are common levels you will come across on the market and how to interpret their degree of protection:
- Low protection- under 15
- Medium protection- 15-29
- High protection- 30-49
- Excellent protection- over 50
A Few Final Tips for Best Results in Using Moisturizer for Aging Skin
Before trying any new moisturizer for aging skin, it’s a good idea to patch test. It’s always possible for a new product to contain an ingredient that doesn’t work with your skin, and this can lead to embarrassing allergic reactions and/or painful irritation.
Once determined a product is compatible with your skin, use it following the directions on a consistent basis. Don’t expect immediate results. Your skin didn’t become damaged overnight, nor will it repair like magic. Give any new product at least three months for results.
If you have specific concerns about your skin, it’s well worth the investment to see a dermatologist before you start your quest to find the best anti-aging moisturizer. They can provide personalized recommendations for best results.
FAQ
What Happens When Skin Ages?
As skin ages, several changes take place. While many of these processes start much earlier than 60, it’s during this decade of life that aging seems to accelerate. Even if you’ve taken excellent care of your skin over the years by avoiding damage, signs of aging can no longer be stopped. By this point, your skin is more fragile and vulnerable to damage, meaning it needs the right products now more than ever.
- The epidermis—the outer layer of skin—becomes thinner.
- Pigment cells decrease, leading to thinner, paler skin.
- Connective tissue that holds the skin in place starts to degrade.
- Skin protein production decreases, which causes sagging, wrinkles, and other issues.
- Skin produces less oil, leading to increased dryness.
- Skin may show more blemishes including skin tags and age spots.
What Are the Key Ingredients to Look for in a Moisturizer for Aging Skin Over 60?
Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, retinol, peptides, and antioxidants will provide the moisturization, restoration, damage protection, and boost in collagen production that aging skin needs.
Should I Use a Different Moisturizer for Day and Night?
Yes, the formulations are made with specific considerations surrounding the sun and your routine. While a daytime moisturizer typically contains SPF for UV damage protection, evening products are geared toward repair and rejuvenation and contain important ingredients that go to work while your body rests and repairs.
How Often Should an Aging Moisturizer be Applied?
It’s always best to follow the directions on the label. As a general rule of thumb, moisturizer for skin over 60 should typically be applied twice daily. Consider a daytime and nighttime product as they provide appropriate levels of protection and restoration based on time of day. The key is consistency.
Can the Same Moisturizer be Used on the Body and Face?
It depends on the product. Some are designed for both, but the skin on the body is often rougher and thicker than skin on the face. A lighter, non-comedogenic formula is typically recommended for use on the more sensitive areas.
How Do I Know If a Product is Suitable for Aging Skin?
There are a few keywords to keep an eye on. “Hypoallergenic,” “fragrance-free,” and “suitable for sensitive skin” are all good signs of a product that will address the specific needs of aging skin. Also avoid harsh ingredients like alcohol and synthetic fragrances. Patch testing a new product is a surefire way to find out if your skin is compatible.