Molly Sims doesn’t need people to tell her she “looks good” for her age.

“I think it’s just a mindset. I hate when people are like, ‘Oh, my God. She looks good for 50.’ Listen, I’m not trying to look 30. I’m definitely not trying to look 20. I am trying to look the best that I can,” Sims exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her skincare brand, YSE Beauty, at our New York City studio on Wednesday, May 15.

Sims hopes the sentiment that looking good and feeling good can be ageless is realized through YSE, which she founded in April 2023. The brand offers a variety of products including a brightening spot treatment, a cleanser, a vitamin C serum, exfoliating pads and a moisturizer. (The cosmetic company’s exfoliating pads are especially popular due in part to their funny moniker, Your Favorite Ex.)

“With YSE Beauty, you’re going to come out knowing just a little bit more than you knew before,” Sims told Us, adding that the name is a play on the word wise and a nod to her late mother, Dottie, who was “very wise.”

“YSE is a lot about education and wellness. It’s about living your best life. All of our products are multihyphenated, meaning they do more than one thing,” Sims continued. “YSE was born from a really bad situation that I had gotten myself into with my skin and hyperpigmentation and unevenness. A lot of things that I was using, they didn’t have efficacy. With YSE, I’m all about efficacy without messing up the barrier.”

The Problem Solver (brightening treatment) works to fade dark spots with the use of tranexamic acid and niacinamide as the Your Favorite Ex (exfoliating pads) retexturize, brighten and refresh the skin with glycolic acid. Sims gushed that the pads can also be used “every day,” unlike most exfoliating treatments on the market.

“I’m 50, and I’ve been using [my line] now for almost four years,” Sims told Us.

In addition to creating products that work, Sims wanted YSE to actually look “beautiful.”

“We want women to be proud to have it on their vanity,” she said, explaining that some skincare lines that are geared towards older women always made her feel decrepit.

Related: Shop the Best Beauty Products of 2024: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, More Tested b... Cosmetic brands are always dropping new products, but what launches are really worth splurging on? Us Weekly’s beauty team did the testing for you, rounding up the best beauty products of 2024. In January, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode dropped its first Pineapple Refresh cleanser. The face wash, which retails for $28, works to cleanse […]

“I don’t want to be spoken to like I’m someone’s grandmother. I don’t want to be targeted like, ‘I’m sorry you’re so old.’ I don’t want my products to reflect that,” Sims shared, adding that simplicity was also a priority. “I wanted something easy because as a mom, I don’t have a lot of time for downtime. If I did, I would be in my closet drinking, but I don’t have time. So for me, that’s how YSE came about. I said, ‘What can we do in a very short amount of time in a very efficacious way?’”

Sims’ desire to champion self love and be the best version of herself comes after years in the spotlight, working in an industry that didn’t always make her feel confident. She recently spoke out about being made to feel ashamed of her figure while modeling and how that warped her view of herself. Sims was able to further reflect on those past feelings while shooting the cover of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She was named a “Legend” in the issue alongside Tyra Banks, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley and more. The women posed together on the cover in sparkling gold gowns.

“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us. Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day gushed ahead of the issue’s Friday, May 17, release.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Looks From the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ 2024 Launch Par... The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party red carpet was a hit. Stars including Tyra Banks, Kate Upton and Chanel Iman wowed Us at the New York City event, which took place on Thursday, May 16 and celebrated the publication’s 60th anniversary, which was officially sponsored by Gold Bond. This year’s cover models included […]

“In your 20s, you’re already so fragile in your mind and you’re questioning everything,” Sims told Us. “I think for me, Sports Illustrated was a big deal. I do think though, even coming from runway, then going to Sports Illustrated, I [didn’t have to be so skinny]. I felt like they accepted me more as opposed to being just rail-thin. I think there was so much pressure handling it at 20-something years old. So when it came to the 60th issue, I was like, ‘I’ve got this. I got it.’” (Sims has been an SI staple since the early 2000s and appeared in six issues between 2000 and 2006.)

Sims works to instill that same confidence in her children.

“We don’t talk about weight. If it’s skinny, we replace it with healthy. We talk about feeding the body. It’s just about being balanced and feeling good,” Sims, who shares kids Grey, 7, Scarlett, 9, and Brooks, 11, with husband Scott Stuber, told Us.