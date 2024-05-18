Molly Sims proved she’s the ultimate Swiftie after going to great lengths to ensure her daughter, Scarlett, and her friends could meet Taylor Swift.

“We went to the concert movie premiere at The Grove [in Los Angeles]. It took literally two hours to get there,” the supermodel, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her skincare brand, YSE Beauty. “We hid behind a bush, we got to meet Taylor. Oh, it was amazing.”

Noting that it was a “dream come true” for the entire group and that Swift, 34, and Scarlett, 9, exchanged handmade bracelets – a common practice amongst fans at Swift’s concerts – Sims went to explain why sharing the experience with her daughter was so memorable.

“For someone like me who is 50 and to have a daughter who can like the same person. It’s so special,” she said. “Taylor just represents such a really beautiful icon that my kids can look up to, but also that I can relate to. It’s a really nice mother and daughter moment. We had the best time.”

Related: A Guide to Every Celebrity at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere Taylor Swift‘s concert movie has already enchanted her fan base — and fellow stars. Maren Morris, Mariska Hargitay and more celebrities strutted on the red carpet at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11, for the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a filmed version of her record-breaking, career-spanning run of performances. […]

She added, “I’m a true Swiftie mom. I think she is just [great].”

Sims also told Us that she and Scarlett are planning on flying to either “Miami, Germany or Canada” to catch the next leg of her Eras Tour, which kicked off in Paris earlier this month.

“I’m excited that she’s adding new songs from The Tortured Poets Department and it’ll be good,” she said.

Sims then dished about her favorite songs from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April. (Hours after her 11th studio album was released, Swift surprised fans by releasing another 15 songs on the second part of the album, The Anthology.)

“I would say ‘Down Bad’ [is one of my favorite songs]. Yeah. I love ‘Florida!!!’ I love ‘Fortnite.’ I love ‘But Daddy, I Love Him.’ I love ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Little Old Me.’ I’ve listened to the entire album!” she said. “I just love her lyrics. And her storytelling is phenomenal.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Friends Pick Their Favorite 'TTPD' Songs Getty Images (3) Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department is one of the most talked about albums of 2024 – and not just amongst her fans. Celebrities and friends like Lana Del Rey, Sophie Turner and more have been outspoken about their love for Swift’s 11th studio album, which she announced during her acceptance speech […]

And while Sims praised Swift not only as a stellar artist but as someone her daughter can look up to, she told Us that she takes her job as a role model to her kids seriously, too. The model detailed how she works “hard” to fight toxic beauty standards at home. (Sims is also mom to sons Brooks, 11, and Grey, 7. She shares her three children with husband Scott Stuber.)

“We don’t talk about being skinny. We talk about being healthy. We talk about taking care of our mental health. We talk about building up our confidence. Working hard at that,” Sims said. “It is not easy. [Kids] start to pick up on things that you have to kind of get in front of. I model what I want [Scarlett] to see, what I want her to hear and what I want her to be a part of.”