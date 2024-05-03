Molly Sims doesn’t want her kids to get wrapped up in unrealistic beauty standards.

After recently making headlines for revealing that she was considered “too fat” to model in the ’90s, Sims, 50, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she’s making sure her kids aren’t subjected to that same experience.

“Body positivity is everything,” Sims told Us on the red carpet at the Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala on Thursday, May 2, in Los Angeles, which she attended with her 9-year-old daughter, Scarlett. (She shares Scarlett and sons Brooks, 11, and Grey, 7, with husband Scott Stuber.)

“We don’t talk about being skinny. We talk about being healthy. We talk about taking care of our mental health. We talk about building up our confidence. Working hard at that,” Sims said. “It is not easy. [Kids] start to pick up on things that you have to kind of get in front of. I model what I want [Scarlett] to see, what I want her to hear and what I want her to be a part of.”

Sims also reflected on her own comments about societal pressures, telling Us, “How in the world did I ever think or let someone make me feel that I wasn’t good enough? That I was heavy or too fat? Even when I was reading my own story about myself — it was heartbreaking.”

She added, “I think [we as a society] have come a long way. I think we have a lot more [work to do]. I hope it doesn’t go back to that way.”

Sims initially opened up about feeling insecure about her weight as a model on the April 7 episode of the podcast “Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone.” During her early days on the job, she said photographers would make comments about her figure and her nose.

“Finally after two weeks of modeling, I’m like, ‘Is there something wrong?’ They’re like, ‘Your nose is crooked. You’re not symmetrical.’ And then, you know, ‘Too fat, too big, too blonde, too dark.’ I mean, it was definitely a stressful time,” Sims said.

With reporting by Amanda Williams