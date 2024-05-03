Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Molly Sims Works ‘Hard’ to Fight Toxic Beauty Standards at Home: ‘We Don’t Talk About Being Skinny’ (Exclusive)

By
Molly Sims Talks Modeling More
Molly Sims Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Sims doesn’t want her kids to get wrapped up in unrealistic beauty standards.

After recently making headlines for revealing that she was considered “too fat” to model in the ’90s, Sims, 50, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she’s making sure her kids aren’t subjected to that same experience.

“Body positivity is everything,” Sims told Us on the red carpet at the Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala on Thursday, May 2, in Los Angeles, which she attended with her 9-year-old daughter, Scarlett. (She shares Scarlett and sons Brooks, 11, and Grey, 7, with husband Scott Stuber.)

“We don’t talk about being skinny. We talk about being healthy. We talk about taking care of our mental health. We talk about building up our confidence. Working hard at that,” Sims said. “It is not easy. [Kids] start to pick up on things that you have to kind of get in front of. I model what I want [Scarlett] to see, what I want her to hear and what I want her to be a part of.” 

Molly Sims Talks Modeling More
(L-R) Molly Sims and Scarlett Stuber Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sims also reflected on her own comments about societal pressures, telling Us, “How in the world did I ever think or let someone make me feel that I wasn’t good enough? That I was heavy or too fat? Even when I was reading my own story about myself — it was heartbreaking.” 

She added, “I think [we as a society] have come a long way. I think we have a lot more [work to do]. I hope it doesn’t go back to that way.”

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

Florence Pugh Body Positive Celebs

Related: Celebrities That Are Leading the Body-Positive Movement

Sims initially opened up about feeling insecure about her weight as a model on the April 7 episode of the podcast “Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone.” During her early days on the job, she said photographers would make comments about her figure and her nose. 

“Finally after two weeks of modeling, I’m like, ‘Is there something wrong?’ They’re like, ‘Your nose is crooked. You’re not symmetrical.’ And then, you know, ‘Too fat, too big, too blonde, too dark.’ I mean, it was definitely a stressful time,” Sims said. 

With reporting by Amanda Williams 

In this article

1271086842molly sims m

Molly Sims

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!