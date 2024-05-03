Kelly Rowland Unveils Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover

Kelly Rowland has an icy new ‘do.

Rowland, 43, showed off her new platinum hair at the Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala hosted by Jhpiego in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 2. Her blonde tresses were cut above her shoulders and finished with a dark root growing in. She parted her mane — which was previously dark brown — down the middle and styled it in a bouncy blowout.

Rowland teamed the makeover with a black latex dress featuring a plunging neckline, strappy back and mermaid skirt. She accessorized with oversized crystal earrings, dainty bracelets and long nails.

For glam, Rowland donned rosy cheeks, a contoured and highlighted nose, filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips.

On the red carpet, Rowland posed with Ciara, who looked chic in an all-white ensemble featuring a double-breasted jacket, baggy pants and a floor-length coat. The singer elevated her getup with funky sunglasses, a diamond necklace and gold bangles.

Roland isn’t the only star who’s gone platinum blonde lately. In November 2023, her close pal Beyoncé debuted her bold blonde locks at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé movie premiere in Los Angeles.

The singer opted for white strands for the premiere, a much brighter shade from her previously golden blonde hair.

For the premiere, Beyoncé, 42, rocked a silver chainmail dress designed by Donatella Versace. The down featured a plunging neckline and fitted silhouette. She teamed the look with chrome gloves and soft makeup.

Kim Kardashian also — briefly — went bleach blonde earlier this month. She showed off her platinum locks, which featured her dark roots growing in, at the 22nd Annual Lo Máximo Gala in Los Angeles. With the help of hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kardashian, 43, sported her tresses in a slicked-back bun with her face framing pieces falling out.

Later that week, Kardashian debuted a pastel pink pixie cut via Instagram.