Kim Kardashian is back to blonde ahead of the 2024 Met Gala.

Kardashian, 43, stunned in platinum blonde hair at the 22nd Annual Lo Máximo Gala in Los Angeles gala on Saturday, April 27, where was the Kinship Honoree for her commitment to criminal justice reform.

The Kardashians star rocked a floor-length fur coat with silver Balenciaga earrings, pulling her freshly-dyed hair back in a bun with some loose hair to the side. For her makeup, she donned a nude lip.

Celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, took to TikTok to show off Kardashian’s final look. In the clip, Kardashian walked ahead of Appleton and gave a soft smile for the camera as she glanced back at him.

Appleton also posted a snap of Kardashian via his Instagram on Saturday, explaining his vision for her new hair color: “Ice kimmy 🧊. We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy. I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy.”

Kardashian previously unveiled blonde locks ahead of 2022’s annual benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She bleached her hair in an homage to Marilyn Monroe, whose dress Kardashian borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum. (Monroe famously wore the gown in 1962 while singing “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy.)

Months after the event, Kardashian opened up about the behind-the-scenes preparation that went into her look. “This hair dying process is so tedious and annoying. We don’t have a shampoo bowl, so we have to rinse it a million times. It is what it is,” she explained in a confessional during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians in November 2022.

Kardashian explained it took nearly two days for her to prepare her hair. “It has to be the right color [and] my hair can’t fall out. We have to get it right because we have one day to dye it, so we are going to be up for the next 15 hours just dying it,” she said.

Appleton praised Kardashian for her commitment and being so “dedicated” to the idea. “We are just on a time crunch to get it blonde for the Met, which is tomorrow. At the moment, it is half black and half blonde. The last time we took a week to do the color and now we have two days to do it,” he told the camera. “She is ready to sit down for 15-hour sessions, but every strand of hair matters so we are just taking it really slow.”