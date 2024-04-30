Kim Kardashian has gone pink.

Kardashian, 43, showed off her new pastel hair color via Instagram on Monday, April 29. Her hair — which was done by her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton — was cut to her chin and dyed a light pink hue. She pushed her wet strands back and posed for the camera. Kardashian completed her getup with a fitted black mock neck top, spandex shorts from her lifestyle brand Skims, and leather Balenciaga thigh-high boots.

For glam, Kardashian donned soft makeup including filled-in eyebrows and long lashes.

“💗,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends complimented the reality star’s new ‘do in the comments section. “Looooooove,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, as Appleton, 40, added, “Hot.” Friend Olivia Pierson gushed, “Baddddie 😍.”

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

While it isn’t entirely clear if this is a new or old photo, it’s the second hair change Kardashian has debuted in one week. On Saturday, April 27, she showed off platinum blonde tresses at the 22nd Annual Lo Máximo Gala in Los Angeles. For the event, her mane was bleached white with a black root growing in. Appleton worked his magic and styled her hair in a slicked back bun with her face framing pieces left out.

At the gala, Kardashian donned a black fur coat and dark strapless catsuit underneath. She accessorized with silver chain earrings and a black ring.

The reality star’s makeup featured rosy cheeks, soft eyeshadow, manicured eyebrows and a nude lip.

Before her hair transformation, Kardashian donned her signature long brunette strands that cascaded to her waist.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Through the years, Kardashian has experimented with a number of hair colors and styles. She’s slayed blonde highlights, a balayage, light brown hair, a bob, bangs, colorful wigs and more.

In September 2023, she donned a buzz cut in the form of a wig for the CR Fashion Book cover. Kardashian completed the edgy look with razor thin eyebrows and grunge makeup. For the photoshoot, she wore a stained tank top and eyeglasses.