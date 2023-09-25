Kim Kardashian is nearly unrecognizable on the latest cover of CR Fashion Book.

The 42-year-old reality star donned a fuzzy pixie cut for the magazine’s 10th anniversary issue, which debuted on Monday, September 25, and the shocking hair transformation — presumably a wig — had Us doing a double take. Kardashian, who is most known for rocking Rapunzel-like locks, looks like a completely different person with the spiky ‘do.

Photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen, Kardashian also donned thin eyebrows. In one shot, she paired the makeover with a white tank top covered in black stains and a sheer black bra in a different snap. She could also be seen in a chunky red sweater teamed with a white tutu and ballerina flats.

Kardashian shared a slideshow of the shoot via Instagram on Monday and opened up about the meaningful moment.

“CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue,” Kardashian began. “Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @CarineRoitfeld. I love you. Thank you for having me.”

Kardashian first appeared on the cover of CR Fashion Book in 2013. At the time, she was pregnant with North West and was photographed by Karl Lagerfeld and styled by Riccardo Tisci — a close friend of then-fiancé Kanye West. (Kardashian and West — who split in February 2021 after tying the knot in May 2014 — also share daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.)

In the issue, Kardashian posed in high-end pieces from Céline, Givenchy and Comme des Garcons as well as a bejeweled Margiela mask that completely shielded her face. The photographs changed the way many saw Kardashian and solidified her place in the fashion industry with the help of West, 46, who continued to guide her through the world of style.

Carine Roitfeld — who launched the book in 2012 — opened up about the cover in an interview with Time Out London that year, praising Kardashian as “beautiful” and “controversial.”

‘First of all she’s beautiful – and in fashion, that is a talent you know,” Roitfeld told the publication. “She was also a very sweet person, a hard worker. You don’t see her at parties drinking loads of alcohol. She’s controversial, but so was Marilyn Monroe and I always like controversial people. I hope the issue will be a good souvenir for her and her baby.”

She added, “I don’t think normally she would wear those sort of clothes – I’ve never seen her in a Comme des Garcons jumpsuit or a basketball jacket, but she said yes to everything. She was the easiest model we’ve had. And when we put a mask on her face, she didn’t say anything.”

Since then, Kardashian has landed a number of Vogue covers, attended several Met Galas and starred in brand campaigns for major fashion houses.

Most recently, she creative directed Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2022.

“This is a big deal to me,” Kardashian said of the moment during season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “It’s the first time that I’m really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.”

She continued: “I do Skims, I’m very confident in that, but I never thought I’d ever have an opportunity like this.” Kim explained that designing for a famous fashion house is a completely different ball game that took her “outside of my comfort zone.”

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people want to wear and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself,” Kim shared.