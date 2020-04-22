The Most Stunning Bouquets to Order Now for Mother’s Day

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re just about two weeks away from Mother’s Day. This is an especially important year to plan ahead when it comes to what to get for mom — so she feels extra special and loved!

It’s crucial to get your order in early due to the uncertain climate we’re living in. Many retailers have already experienced delays in their delivery schedules because of an unprecedented influx of sales. With families not being able to travel for the holiday and gather together for in-person gifting, bouquet orders are about to skyrocket! That said, it’s best that you have everything organized now so that your flowers get to mom right on time! Luckily, FTD makes this process as easy as possible. You can set your delivery date and see which bouquets are available to you. With that in mind, here are some of our favorite arrangements that you can pick up from FTD for floral inspiration!

This Light Pastel Bouquet

For an extravagant bouquet with an understated color scheme, this one is the absolute dream.

Get the Simply Gorgeous™ Bouquet for prices starting at just $65, available from FTD!

This Bright Pink Bouquet

This arrangement is for the mom who adores the color pink! It’s also a shorter bouquet that’s ideal if you know that the lady in your life prefers a smaller height.

Get the Cherry Blossom™ Bouquet for prices starting at just $52, available from FTD!

This Classic Rose Arrangement

You can’t go wrong with a mixed assortment of roses — especially if this is your mom’s favorite flower.

Get the Mixed Roses Bouquet (originally starting at $42) on sale for prices starting at just $35.25, available from FTD!

This Lilac Arrangement

Lillies are a dramatic addition to any bouquet, and we love how the ones in this arrangement stand out beautifully against the rest of the purple color scheme.

Get the Full of Joy™ Bouquet for prices starting at just $50, available from FTD!

This Sunny Yellow Bouquet

This bouquet is sure to brighten up any room. Yellow is the happiest color in the rainbow, and this bouquet expertly captures the Mother’s Day spirit!

Get the Sunny Sentiments™ Bouquet & Gift Set for prices starting at just $65, available from FTD!

This Upbeat Arrangement

There’s just something about sunflowers that brings Us such joy. We love a good bouquet that features the fabulous flower, and the different stems blend perfectly together to make it shine.

Get the Best Day™ Bouquet for prices starting at just $52, available from FTD!

This Creative Kit

If you’re looking for a bit of a different floral gift for mom, why not get her this bonsai gardenia plant? It comes with all the pot, rocks and flower. Think of it as a crafty project to pass the time!

Get the Blossoming Abundance Gardenia Bonsai – 8 inches for $70, available from FTD!

Looking for a different bunch? Check out all of the Mother’s Day bouquets available to order from FTD here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!