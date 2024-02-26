Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Music lovers, get ready! Festival season is officially on the way. Now that you’ve probably secured your tickets, it’s time to get started on your festival prep checklist. Will you road trip with your besties and camp out on festival grounds? Maybe you’ll stay at a luxe hotel and go to off-site events hosted by your favorite brands! Once you get all of those deets squared away, it’s time to get your festival looks together.

Whether you’re into new trends like coquette-core or want to recreate classic looks inspired by retro aesthetics like boho and Y2K, festival season is the perfect opportunity to do the absolute most. You can wear the most over-the-top ensemble with the utmost confidence, as there will probably be someone with an outfit even more grandiose than yours. Don’t you just love that?

With that in mind, we rounded up 13 fashion essentials from different retailers to make sure festival season kicks off without a hitch. Read ahead for our top picks!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This lightweight tank is ideal if you love to channel coquette vibes. It includes whimsical lacey detailing and sassy tie-front features.

2. We Also Love: Get ready to lay eyes on the most romantic muscle tank you’ve ever seen. This adorable Free People find features lacey floral embroidery throughout, a ruffled high neckline and ruched seaming at the sides for additional shape.

3. We Can’t Forget: This shimmering butterfly top will turn your Y2K dreams into a reality.

4. Seeing Stars: Turn any look into a celestial slay, courtesy of this shimmering top. The gradient-inspired shades will transport you to another universe.

5. Basic Instinct: This crop top is the perfect base for a festival outfit. You can dress it up or down depending on your go-to style!

Bottoms & Dresses

6. Bling, Bling: Leave a little bit of glamour everywhere you go with the help of these River Island jeans. They feature glistening crystal embellishments that will help you stand out among the crowd.

7. Flower Power: Boho vibes are coming back strong this festival season. This flowy Free People dress looks great paired with denim shorts or biker shorts for a trendy no-pants vibe!

8. Laidback Looks: Calling all street-style enthusiasts. These cargo pants add a sporty touch to any ensemble!

9. Rave Girls: Get ready to dance the night away. This mesh skirt is embellished with glistening rhinestones. Best of all? It comes equipped with built-in undies so that your bottom is concealed!

Shoes & Accessories

10. Western Vibes: Ready to enter your western era? Nothing screams yeehaw like a structured cowboy hat!

11. Comfy ‘N Chic: There’s no denying that you’ll do tons of walking at your next festival. If comfort is key, you’ll want to rock out in these celeb-approved adidas Gazelle sneaks.

12. Versatile Vibes: This multipurpose satin three-piece set can work as a bandana to wipe away your sweat or a shield to protect your face from desert dust

13. All About Accessories: No aesthetic is complete without a touch of accessories. This three-piece set features western-inspired earrings, bracelets and a festive choker.

