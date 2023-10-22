Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Although securing eight hours of sleep might be exactly what you need each night to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day, our skin does not work in the same way. In contrast to what we might assume, while we sleep, our skin switches into a recovery mode to repair any damage from environmental stressors, and regenerate new cells that help fortify our skin barrier. Therefore, opting to add a well-formulated night cream to your night regimen can give your skin the helping hand it needs, without losing a blink of sleep.

An additional layer to consider is that different skin types are not treated the same, with there being a spectrum from dry to oily skin and everything in between! Nevertheless, most night creams are enriched with moisturizers and luxuriants, which together slow the rate of premature aging and make you feel re-energized so you don’t hit the snooze alarm. Therefore, to save you from spending hours searching for a night cream that is tailored to your particular skin requirements, we have collated a list of the 15 best night creams for men in 2023.

If you have been after a one-stop shop to treat all your skin concerns while you sleep, then your search stops here with the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. With 98.5% of the ingredients utilized within this cream being of a natural origin, Blu Atlas has taken both a transparent and fuss-free approach toward male maintenance. This moisturizer contains a balanced blend of seaweed extract, vitamin C, and mango seed butter to target regions of dry and damaged skin. But how do these ingredients actually work?

Well, as we know, seaweed extract is dense in a range of nutrients and antioxidants, which can work on a molecular level to help mop up harmful free radicals produced from the environment and ultimately damage our delicate skin barrier. However, interestingly for those of us who suffer from oily acne-prone skin, seaweed extract has been shown to help regulate the production of sebum—an oil produced by the skin to keep it hydrated and protected.

While sebum is normally good, if its production becomes unbalanced, too much of it can lead to the skin becoming greasy and highly prone to acne. Therefore, having seaweed extract within your skincare helps to reduce the amount of these oils, without drying your skin out or fully stripping it of natural oils—as some products can. Well-formulated vitamin C, by comparison, can penetrate deep into the layers of your skin and stimulate collagen production. This protein keeps your skin free of fine lines and looking young! Like seaweed extract, both mango seed butter and vitamin C are powerful antioxidants that help protect your skin from environmental stressors and prevent the onset of premature aging.

Ultimately, the Blu Atlas moisturizer is a 24-hour solution to all of your skincare concerns and can either be applied early in the morning as a light layer to protect you from environmental damage or in a thicker layer before bed to help renew your skin while you sleep!

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, seaweed extract, and mango seed butter

Benefits: Potent antioxidant properties

The American brand, CeraVe, has gained marked attention from its users for being globally recognized as one of the top picks for dermatologists. And when it comes to night creams, it doesn’t disappoint. The high-absorbing Skin Renewing Night Cream by CeraVe is a great option for those still on the fence about whether Night creams are a necessary addition to their skin routine.

It features a peptide complex, which stimulates the skin to synthesize new collagen, known as neocollagenesis. Increased collagen deposition can provide strength and integrity to the skin, giving it a younger-looking appearance. In addition, hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides work in unison to retain moisture, restoring your skin’s protective barrier overnight. Ceramides are lipid-based molecules that are endogenously expressed on the skin’s surface. However, in aged individuals, ceramides become deficient, leading to a dull, dry profile. Therefore, the team at CeraVe has intricately designed multivesicular emulsion (MVE) technology to encapsulate ceramides, increasing delivery to the skin’s surface. In addition, a slow-release mechanism ensures a prolonged absorption of ceramides, ensuring the night cream works while you get some slumber. This helps to rejuvenate our skin’s surface long after it’s been applied, meaning you can wake up looking rested and free of that “morning face,” where your skin lacks luster.

So, if you want to look like your younger self, then the Skin Renewing Night Cream is the perfect candidate to get you started on that journey!

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptide complex, essential ceramides

Benefits: Anti-aging, hydrating, and increases skin barrier function

Designed to combat the classical signs of aging, and rejuvenate the skin while you sleep, the PC4MEN Nighttime Repair, by Paula’s choice, puts in the work so you don’t have to. Powered by retinol (or vitamin A)—one of the most dermatologically recommended products on the market for aging—this product helps combat signs of environmental stress and aging to give the skin an overall healthier appearance.

Mechanistically, retinol works to increase the production of new skin cells through a process known as proliferation, which in turn helps the skin appear younger and plumper. However, the actions of this powerful agent don’t stop here, as retinol is also known to exfoliate the skin to unclog and minimize the appearance of pores and increase collagen production. This, ultimately, increases the elasticity of the outermost layer of skin and hence minimizes fine lines and improves skin texture.

When developing this product, the team at Paula’s Choice has taken a fuss-free approach to male maintenance, with the lightweight and non-greasy PC4MEN Nighttime Repair being perfect for your nighttime regimen, or paired with a 25+ SPF during daytime usage. Ultimately, this 24-hour troubleshooter is ideal for anyone wanting a well-formulated, versatile product that packs a punch when combating the signs of male skin aging.

Key Ingredients: Retinol (vitamin A), glycerin, squalane, and ceramide NP

Benefits: Anti-aging properties and provides protection from environmental stressors

While we know that better quality sleep equals greater skin cell regeneration, what happens to those of us who aren’t always able to lock in eight hours a night? Well, the team at Dermalogica has provided us with the perfect solution in the form of their Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream, which optimizes skin regeneration and promotes restful sleep in the product’s user.

Although this might sound too good to be true, this product has been uniquely designed with a plethora of essential oils, including motion-activated French lavender, sandalwood, and patchouli. Not only does this mean this product smells delightful, but it works to help soothe your mind and promote deeper sleep through a process known as aromatherapy—whereby aromatics are used to calm the mind and increase psychological and physical well-being.

Once this product has helped you get to sleep, it gets to work in helping the skin’s natural regeneration process. Specifically, within this product, Persian Silk Tree Extract increases cellular energy production, combats the process of glycation (which ages the skin through binding to collagen, and elastin), and supports the skin’s detoxification process. Wu-Zhu-Yu Extract then stimulates your skin’s microcirculation to decrease inflammation and brighten the region, while Tamarind Seed Polysaccharide extract boosts the production of water-binding molecules to keep your skin moisturized and fortify your skin barrier.

Key ingredients: Essential oils (motion-activated French lavender, sandalwood, and patchouli), persian silk tree extract, wu-zhu-yu extract, and tamarind seed polysaccharide extract

Benefits: Reduces skin fatigue, promotes restful sleep, and has anti-aging properties

If you’re looking for a lightweight night cream to apply at your bedside, then the Midnight Concentrate Cream by Kiehl’s has got you sorted.

With naturally derived and infused with botanicals potent in omega-3 and omega-6, it is no surprise that this cloud-like product gives you a youthful-looking appearance that rids you of any under-eye puffiness. Both omega-3 and 6 are essential fatty acids (EFA), which help regulate the skin’s oil production, improve hydration, and subdue breakouts. Specifically, omega-3 helps to modulate the composition of fatty acids, thereby enriching the skin milieu (environment) with a perfect blend of ingredients.

This replenishes the protective lipid barrier, delivering visible radiance and brightness to one’s skin. The addition of squalene, a saturated fatty acid that works as an emollient, boosts hydration by locking in moisture. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, it can also aid in treating acne and eczema, conditions often accompanied by an inflammatory “storm.” Overall, squalene gives a more vibrant, softer texture to the skin while easing dry patches and fine lines.

Key Ingredients: Omega-3/6 and squalene

Benefits: Hydrating, anti-inflammatory, reduces skin stress

Now for those of you with sensitive and eczema-prone skin, don’t worry; we have not forgotten about you! When it comes to making sure skincare is inclusive for all skin types, the team at La Roche Posay has truly got you covered. When formulating Toleriane Dermallergo Overnight Cream, it is evident that La Roche Posay has taken a simpler yet better approach—opting instead to select a low quantity of high-quality ingredients to give this light-weight cream its powerful hydrating and soothing properties.

Within this product, a compound called Neurosensine has been developed to mimic the action of naturally occurring molecules that help regulate pain. Therefore, within an episode of skin sensitivity when the nerve endings become hyperexcitable (or over-activated), Neurosensine helps lower their reactivity threshold to alleviate the signs of skin discomfort, such as redness, itching, and tingling.

Once the irritated skin has been soothed, glycerin can then spring into action to draw moisture out of the skin’s surrounding environment and into the skin itself, helping it appear more hydrated and lush. Lastly, this night cream contains a large percentage of thermal spring water that helps to soothe and cool the skin, while also providing a surge of antioxidants to combat the free radical damage which occurs following exposure to environmental stressors—a process at the heart of skin aging.

Overall, as this product is formulated for those with oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, the La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Overnight Cream is the new nighttime bestie for anyone wanting to calm their skin while they sleep.

Key Ingredients: Neurosensine, glycerin, and thermal spring water

Benefits: Soothes skin irritation, combats free radical damage, and boosts water retention at the skin barrier

Is your skin feeling as stressed as you are at the end of a busy day? Then the Weleda Moisture Cream For Men is essential in combating the harsh environment your skin endures. Weleda is a New Zealand pioneer in manufacturing organic skincare medicines and has earned its spot in the beauty hall of fame in recent years (and our list of the best night creams for men!)

Enriched with organic jojoba seeds and derivatives of the marshmallow root, this traditional product provides the light hydration needed to maintain the skin barrier. Native to Europe, extracts of the marshmallow root have been found to reduce skin irritation and inflammation. Further, it is thought to contain a bioactive enzyme that helps to inhibit bacteria, reducing the incidence of relapsing skin infections. This calming agent contains a rich assortment of compounds that ultimately soothes redness and fights against fine lines, particularly in regions with delicate skin prone to dryness.

The last signature ingredient is sesame seed oil, which provides a great source of vitamin E (tocopherol) and other phenolic compounds. As a natural antioxidant, vitamin E shields skin cells from environmental stressors, such as ultraviolet (UV) rays, pollutants, and toxins. As such, vitamin E prevents cellular damage, which halts blemish formation, ultimately giving a smooth texture to the skin’s surface.

So, if you are looking for a more intense night cream that repairs damage sustained during the day, then the Weleda Moisture Cream for Men is unmatched.

Key Ingredients: Jojoba seeds, marshmallow root extracts, and sesame seed oil

Benefits: Tackles redness, reduces blemishes, and gives a low-dose hydration boost to the skin

If dehydrated, irritated, and dull skin is turning your skin into the thing of nightmares, then the Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream by First Aid Beauty needs to be instantly added to your shopping cart. While first aid beauty is something of a cult classic when it comes to sensitive skin in the beauty world, this night cream has truly earned its place on our list of the 15 best night creams for men in 2023.

The secret behind this buttery cream’s powerful properties is a six-ingredient blend of colloidal oatmeal, sodium hyaluronate, Gatuline In-Tense, and niacinamide, which act in unison to restore your skin’s hydration and repair irritation from within. To relieve stressed-out skin, colloidal oatmeal binds to skin cells to promote rehydration and fortify the skin barrier itself. In addition, colloidal oatmeal displays anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal agent to help soothe skin irritation.

Next, as a derivative of hyaluronic acid, sodium hyaluronate works as a humectant or moisture magnet, which can attract water from the surrounding environment and pull it into skin cells, making your skin more hydrated and lush! Comparatively, Gatuline In-Tense penetrates deep into the extracellular matrix of the skin, stimulating cells to produce collagen to restore the firmness and smoothness of the face. Lastly, the powerful antioxidant properties of Niacinamide make it the perfect tool to combat uneven skin tones and restore skin back to its glory days!

Key Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, sodium hyaluronate, Gatuline In-Tense, and niacinamide

Benefits: Boosts hydration, calms skin irritations, and restores uneven textures and skin tones

Struggling with the trials and tribulations of aging? Well, the bespoke Brightening Night Cream by Glow Lab may just ease some of those concerns. Nourished with Superox-C, a Kakadu plum extract fortified with vitamin C (ascorbic acid), serves to heal blemishes, reduce hyperpigmentation, and give your skin an out-of-this-world glow.

This antioxidant works by antagonizing oxidative damage caused by external factors, giving you a re-energized look with improved skin luminosity. An additional active ingredient, called ProRenew Complex, works by speeding epidermal growth, thereby accelerating skin barrier recovery. This helps to battle the signs of aging and improve skin radiance (brightness). Like most skin care products, Glow Lab purposefully added aloe vera into the formula, a widely utilized moisturizer that helps to soothe and cool the skin. This lowers skin irritation and supports wound healing, a process elevated while you’re taking much-needed beauty sleep.

If your skin tends to be aggravated with the environment it’s subdued in, this intense, wound-healing Night Cream may just be the perfect addition!

Key Ingredients: Superox-C, ProRenew Complex, and aloe vera

Benefits: Wound-healing properties, hydrating, and anti-aging

Get ready to glow up overnight with the Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème by OleHenriksen. This luxurious product is the perfect addition to your nighttime self-care routine, and due to its powerful yet simple formulation helps minimize the steps required to achieve nourished, well-cared-for skin.

Taking innovation to the next level, the team at OleHenriksen has opted to fuel this cream with the plant-based “cousin” of retinol, which is named bakuchiol. Like retinol, clinical studies have shown that bakuchiol is just as efficacious when it comes to fighting the signs of aging within the skin and if anything is more suited for sensitive skin types, making it perfect for tackling wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots without irritating your skin. While bakuchiol gets to work reversing the signs of aging, a high concentration of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) helps gently exfoliate the skin to remove any built-up skin cells, ultimately improving the texture and appearance of the skin.

Overall, the lightly lavender-scented and nutrient-packed Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème is your one-stop shop for achieving healthy skin and a good night’s sleep.

Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol, AHAs, and edelweiss stem cell

Benefits: Combats the signs of aging, dryness, pigmentation, and dark spots

A hot topic in the beauty world is the use of seaweed for skin-enhancing purposes, with the Seaweed Night Cream by Mario Badescu being a timely example. This algae ingredient is a powerful humectant, with potent polysaccharides (long-chain sugars) that draw moisture to the skin surface. This yields long-lasting hydration for the entire night, making your skin look plump and revitalized for that difficult wakeup.

An additional ingredient supplemented within this night cream is collagen, a structural protein within the skin’s matrix (environment) that provides rigidity and structural integrity. Hence, the application of collagen-containing creams serves to improve skin tone and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Lastly, hyaluronic acid packs a punch with its moisture-binding qualities and further nourishes the skin barrier, giving that added glow we’ve all been waiting for.

Key Ingredients: Seaweed, collagen, and hyaluronic acid

Benefits: Hydration, anti-wrinkling, and enhances skin tone

When designing their Special Care Cica Sleeping Mask, Laneige has redefined what it means to create a product powered by nature. The trendy ingredient Cica (Centella asiatica) has an unlimited blend of plant-derived chemicals (phytochemicals), antioxidants, amino acids, and anti-inflammatory agents. This synergistically creates an environment to combat dryness, even furrowed skin, and promote the appearance of collagen-rich skin.

One of the more superstar components is madecassoside, a repairing agent that combats redness and enhances skin quality. Another feature of madecassoside is its ability to inhibit UV-induced melanin synthesis. Melanin is a pigment responsible for determining skin color, but with prolonged sun exposure, melanin synthesis is increased, leading to hyperpigmentation (or dark spots). Inhibiting such a pathway reduces blemishes and gives an ultra-luxuriant skin tone.

Those with sensitive skin can rejoice, as this sleeping mask is compliant to irritation-prone skin, so you don’t have to worry about hypersensitivity reactions when catching some Zs.

Key Ingredients: Cica, madecassoside

Benefits: Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, collagen-promoter, and repairing agent

If you are after a night cream which is formulated to contain only the best natural and vegetarian ingredients, then what you have been searching for is the Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream by Antipodes.

Within this product, New Zealand native manuka honey, avocado oil, and Vinanza Grape work in perfect synergy to help refresh dull skin and restore any hydration lost to a busy day. On a molecular level, the powerful antibacterial properties of honey both prevent and treat acne, while it also works to increase the water content of your skin. Vinanza Grape and avocado oil, in comparison, are both high-efficacy antioxidants that are enriched with a large concentration of vitamins and omega compounds. Having these ingredients within your skincare means that you get to enjoy having hydrated skin that is primed against daily exposure to environmental stressors.

Now, for those of us who enjoy products being backed by scientific validation, don’t worry because the team at Antipodes has spared no expense when conducting their own research. In fact, the Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream, according to trails, stimulates a 92% increase in type I collagen production by human fibroblast skin cells. Therefore, you can sleep easy knowing this cream has your skin concerns covered.

Key Ingredients: New Zealand native manuka honey, avocado oil, and Vinanza Grape

Benefits: Hydrating and anti-aging

When you doubt whether a product will slot into your skincare regimen without causing skin irritation, you can always fall back on the reliable brand that is Cetaphil. The well-balanced blend of moisture-locking glycerin and hyaluronic acid, free radical scavenging vitamin E, and restorative vitamin B5 within their Rich Hydrating Night Cream gives your skin the boost it needs to combat a new day.

In addition, as these nutrients are all delivered to your skin in a fragrance-free, paraben-free, and hypoallergenic formula, this night cream truly is prepared to defend your skin from the five signs of skin sensitivity—dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin moisture barrier.

Overall, this cream is as gentle on your skin as it is on your wallet, making it a highly accessible addition to a nighttime routine for all!

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and vitamin B5

Benefits: Hydrating and ultra-sensitive

While we all know that exfoliation is vital in giving your skin a helping hand to slough away dead skin cells that build up on the skin’s surface, selecting what product or method to exfoliate is not quite as easy. Overall, although physical exfoliants can help you target uneven skin texture and age-related concerns, chemical exfoliants should be employed to even your skin tone and reduce dullness. Therefore, if you want to gently introduce yourself to the world of skin exfoliation, without any hassle or fuss, then Glow Recipes Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment is the product for you!

Simply pop this night treatment following your normal skin regimen and leave it up to the 2.5% AHA complex to gently rid your skin of unwanted dead cells without causing irritation. Beneficially, once exfoliated, the additional multi-weight hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, quinoa peptide, and watermelon enzymes incorporated within this product have the chance to penetrate your skin and where they respectively act to hydrate, brighten and firm.

Key Ingredients: 2.5% AHA, multi-weight hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, quinoa peptide, and watermelon enzymes

Benefits: Evens skin tone and brightens dull skin

Frequently Asked Questions?

What makes a night cream any different from a daytime moisturizer?

The key distinction is that day-time moisturizers have a high sun protection factor (SPF) that reduces the harmful effects of sun exposure. Meanwhile, Night creams tend to be more potent moisturizers that have a long-lasting effect of keeping the skin nourished and hydrated throughout the night. Additionally, night creams are typically formulated with regenerative agents that support cell turnover and repair defective skin barriers. Hence, if you need a product to keep your skin blemishes and imperfections at bay, then Night creams are the way to go!

How do I get the most out of my night cream?

It is important to note that aimlessly applying night cream without direct instructions or an appropriate regimen will not take you very far. As such, we have listed the appropriate steps needed to get the most out of your night cream.

Wash your face with your chosen cleanser. Pat it dry. Apply your desired serums and toner (for those with oily skin). Introduce your Night cream according to the rule of 5’s (5 dots total: 1 on the forehead, both cheeks, nose, and chin). Gently massage into the skin using your fingertips (promotes lymphatic drainage). Make sure to apply within 10-15 minutes prior to getting in bed.