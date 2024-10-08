Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve browsed social media even a little bit, you’ve likely come across the viral Our Place Always Pan. It’s the pretty pan that graces the stove tops of countless social media influencers and celebs alike, including Selena Gomez and Cameron Diaz. Simply put, this is one of the best ceramic cookware brands money can buy. Luckily, their beloved kitchenware is seriously marked down for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (happening right now!). Here are our favorite Our Place deals, from the viral Always Pan to the Dream Cooker.

The Best Our Place Kitchen Deals

First on our list of Our Place deals is none other than viral Always Pan. It’s called the “Always Pan” because it quite literally accomplishes every. single. task. without having to break out extra pots and pans just to cook dinner. Fry chicken cutlets, saute veggies, sear salmon and even steam dumplings thanks to the included metal steamer basket. This pan truly does it all!

This year, the best Always Pan deal is on the medium-size pan — currently 37% off! The best part? It’s free of toxic chemicals like PFAs including teflon. You’ll understand the buzz around ceramic cookware after trying this beloved pan. It also makes a perfect housewarming or holiday gift, so scoring the pan on sale is exciting. The hardest part is choosing your favorite color!

Get the medium Our Place Always Pan for $94 (originally $150) on Amazon!

Already in love with the Always Pan? We’re also snatching up the Dream Cooker while it’s $30 off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. This multi-cooker is designed to replace several appliances, including a slow cooker and pressure cooker. Not to mention it’s much cuter than a traditional slow cooker. With cooler weather settling in, I love the idea of a set-it-and-forget-it hot meal that basically cooks itself. Lasagna soup, anyone?

Get the Our Place Dream Cooker for $169 (originally $200) on Amazon!

If you love Always Pan look but prefer the cooking performance of stainless steel, you’re in luck. Our Place recently introduced the Titanium Always Pan Pro to combine the best of both worlds. “I’m so impressed with the Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro,” raves one five-star reviewer. “The advanced nonstick technology is a total game-changer. It’s not like your traditional nonstick pans; it’s made with a tri-ply construction that includes titanium and stainless steel, making it feel more premium and durable. I love that it heats up quickly and evenly, and the fact that it’s oven-safe gives me the confidence to cook with high heat without worrying about damage.” The $40 off pan will transform your cooking skills in no time!

Get the Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro for $155 (originally $195) on Amazon!

