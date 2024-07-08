Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you spent the whole last month counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day. And the wait has paid off! We’re so excited to snag deals and exclusive discounts on everything from home accessories to loose-fitting and oversized fashion essentials.

The annual savings event takes place in the middle of July, so that means we need to find styles to beat the heat! We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day clothing deals on summertime essentials like oversized tops, roomy skirts and flowy bottoms. Check out our top picks ahead!

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Clothing Deals

Best Early Prime Day Shirt Deals

Showcase your arms this summer in stunning short-sleeve shirts. Amazon has seasonal staples across a number of trends including this nautical style and dreamy blouses currently on sale!

Best Early Prime Day Dress Deals

There’s no telling where you’ll need to wear an eye-catching dress this summer. Whether you’re heading to a dreamy picnic or you’re looking for a cover-up, like this chic option, there are so many options to choose from when you’re checking out Prime Day deals!

Best Early Prime Day Bottoms Deals

‘Tis the season for flowy skirts, pants and trousers. Now is an ideal time to stock up on everything from Boho skirts to workout gear on sale!