Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Summer is in full swing and there are so many sales on the horizon! Want to spruce up your home and kitchen now that the weather is warming up? You’re in luck! Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, so you can stock up on home and kitchen deals during the two-day sale!
From July 16-17, the retailer will offer massive markdowns during the 10th annual sale. Whip up meals in a hurry, thanks to discounted air fryers and pressure cookers. Showcase your barista skills with luxe coffee makers and espresso machines for less. There are so many deals and exclusive discounts. We’ve rounded up our top home and kitchen picks. Check them out below.
Best Prime Day 2024 Home and Kitchen Deals
Best Prime Day Instant Pot Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Deals
Tired of toiling over a hot oven? These pressure cookers and air fryers make preparing meals quicker, easier, and fun. Pick one up, and you’ll quickly find it at the centerpiece of your meal prep experience.
- Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 – was $170, now $150!
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 – was $130, now $85!
- COSORI Air Fryer 6 Qt, 9-in-1 – was $120, now $86!
- Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL – was $160, now $90!
- Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer – was $180, now $116!
- Hawkins Classic CL15 1.5-Liter New Improved Aluminum Pressure Cooker – was $35, now $29!
- Crux x Marshmello 3.0 QT Digital Air Fryer – was $50, now $40!
- Presto 01784 23-Quart Induction Compatible Pressure Canner – was $176, now $132!
- Nuwave Brio 10-in-1 Air Fryer – was $100, now $85!
- Chefman 12-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with Digital Timer – was $150, now $90!
Best Prime Day Storage and Tupperware Deals
Food waste is a huge problem, and it’s hard to fix without proper storage. Fortunately, there are a ton of excellent food containers on sale this Prime Day to help you prevent wastage and save money.
- Bandesun Divided Serving Tray with Lid and Handle – was $30, now $19!
- JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Count Pantry Kitchen Storage Containers – was $70, now $40!
- Airtight 24-piece Food Storage Containers with Lids – was $53, now $37!
- Stock Your Home Aluminum Pans – was $16, now $13!
- Vtopmart 4 Pack Large Stackable Storage Drawers – was $46, now $37!
- 4-Pack Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer – was $25, now $20!
- Miyawell Fruit Vegetable Storage Basket – was $50, now $39!
- Veken Coffee Canister – was $38, now $30!
- Cisily Kitchen Sink Caddy – was $27, now $25!
Best Prime Day Coffee and Espresso Machine Deals
Unleash your inner java monster with these great deals on coffee and espresso machines. From basic models to industrial-grade presses, Prime Day has you covered.
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker – was $90, now $65!
- De’Longhi Magnifica Start Espresso & Coffee Machine with Automatic Milk Frother – was $1,000, now $550!
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine – was $750, now $550!
- Zulay Magia Super Automatic Coffee Espresso Machine – was $1,000, now $800!
- Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker + Coffee Grinder – was $150, now $100!
- Laekerrt 20 Bar Espresso Maker CMEP01 with Milk Frother Steamer – was $150, now $110!
- Sowtech Espresso Coffee Machine – was $50, now $38!
- Black + Decker Thermal Coffee Maker – was $68, now $56!
- KitchenAid Metal Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine – was $350, now $230!
- Gevi Espresso Machine 20 Bar – was $230, now $158!
Best Prime Day Home Deals
Spruce up your home with these can’t-miss discounts on everything from furniture to vacuums and all the other goodies available to deck out your dwelling with. It’s time you saved big on the things you need the most for your sanctuary.
- WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table – was $150, now $98!
- PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier – was $199, now $150!
- Gevi Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – was $170, now $110!
- Amazon Echo Pop – was $40, now $18!
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner – was $140, now $100!
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum – was $260, now $200!
Looking for more? Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: