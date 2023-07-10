Cancel OK
Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

The Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $10

By
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 might just be the biggest iteration of the two-day shopping event yet! The Prime-exclusive sale takes place on July 11 and 12 this year!

Want to treat yourself to a whole bunch of goodies under $10? There’s no better feeling than seeing a batch of boxes waiting for you on your front step! That’s why we’ve picked out the very best Prime Day deals you can nab now for under $10! But first…

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

Where Can I Shop More Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Absolute Best Deals Under $10 at Amazon

Sea-Maid Plumping Lip Oil

Sea-Maid Plumping Lip Oil, Hydrating Gloss Tinted Lip Balm Transparent Lip Care, Big Brush Head Glitter Shine, Long Lasting Nourishing Non-sticky Fresh Texture
Sea-Maid

Pros:

  • Available in different colors and flavors
  • Nourishing ingredients
  • Can be worn alone or over lipstick

Cons:

  • Not actually a luxury brand
  • May feel a little sticky
  • Not for someone who wants strong pigment
Was $14On Sale: $8You Save 43%
See it!

Hanes Women's Socks, 6-Pack

Hanes womens Lightweight Breathable Super No Show Socks, 6-pair Pack Casual Sock, Pink/Grey Accent Design, 5 9 US
Hanes

Pros:

  • Sizes range from 5 to 12
  • No-show design
  • All-over mesh ventilation

Cons:

  • May want different colors from different sets
  • Not padded
  • Remember to wash on cold
Was $11On Sale: $9.71You Save 12%
See it!

Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle

Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle, Vanilla Crème Brûlée, 10 oz
Yankee Candle

Pros:

  • Available in numerous amazing scents
  • Made with essential oils
  • Up to 65 hours of burn time

Cons:

  • No lid
  • No BOGO deals
  • Can't smell through the screen!
Was $16On Sale: $9.99You Save 38%
See it!

Hamoery Lava Rock 7 Chakras Bracelet

Hamoery Men Women 8mm Lava Rock Beads Chakra Bracelet Braided Rope Natural Stone Yoga Bracelet Bangle(Lava Chakra)
Hamoery

Pros:

  • Apply essential oils to lava stones for aromatherapeutic effects
  • Adjustable
  • Potential healing benefits

Cons:

  • Doesn't come with essential oil
  • A few shoppers thought the dangling ends were too long
  • May be too large for smaller wrists
Was $12On Sale: $9You Save 25%
See it!

Ioygood Sakura Mug

Sakura Cup, Creative Sakura Mug, Cute Heat-resistant , Transparent , Borosilicate Glass Coffee Cup,Gift( Color : Pink A , Size : 400ML )
IOYGOOD

Pros:

  • Comes with ceramic lid and golden spoon
  • Borosilicate glass
  • Absolutely adorable

Cons:

  • Can't microwave
  • Not dishwasher-safe
  • Breakable
Was $12On Sale: $3You Save 75%
See it!

HT-INTL Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws

Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws, 12 Pcs Eco Friendly Silicone Straws 2 cleaning Brushes,for 30oz and 20oz Tumblers, Rtic,Yeti, Ozark, (Two-tone Dot, 10 inches)
HT-INTL

Pros:

  • 12 straws, six colors
  • Silicone is safer than glass or metal
  • Comes with cleaning brushes

Cons:

  • Can be difficult to thoroughly clean
  • A couple of shoppers had leak issues
  • No bendable designs
Was $13On Sale: $9.99You Save 23%
See it!

Jialeey Floral Rose Bath Soaps

JIALEEY Floral Scented Bath Soap Rose Flower Petals, Plant Essential Oil Rose Soap Set Guest Soap Shaped Petals Best Gifts Ideas for Her Women Teens Girls Mom Birthdays, 18 PCS Pink
JIALEEY

Pros:

  • Comes in beautiful gift box
  • 18 pieces
  • Can break off petals

Cons:

  • Only one scent
  • A couple of shoppers thought the fragrance was too faint
  • May need to wipe tub after use
Was $12On Sale: $9You Save 25%
See it!

Tavaleu Sun Hat

Sun Hat Womens - Beach Hats for Women, Wide Brim Straw Womens Sun Hat with Wind Lanyard Roll Up Beach Hat UV Protection Hat Foldable - Khaki
Tavaleu

Pros:

  • Adjustable band
  • Inner sweat band
  • Chin strap for windy days

Cons:

  • Different prices on different colors
  • A few shoppers had trouble getting creases out
  • Not for someone who wants a super, super wide brim
Was $13On Sale: $9.99You Save 23%
See it!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Moisturizing Gel Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Moisturizing Gel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, Non-Greasy & Fast Absorbing, Lightweight Hydrating Body Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin, Paraben- & Dye-Free, 16 oz
Neutrogena

Pros:

  • Formulated with hyaluronic acid
  • Developed with dermatologists
  • Paraben-free, dye-free

Cons:

  • No specific fragrance description
  • Only one size
  • A few shoppers with super sensitive skin were not fans
Was $15On Sale: $9You Save 40%
See it!

Gaiam Dumbbell Hand Weight, 3 lbs

Dumbbell Hand Weight 3 lb - Neoprene Coated Exercise & Fitness Dumbbell for Home Gym Equipment Workouts Strength Training Free Weights for Women, Men (3 Pound, Purple)
Gaiam

Pros:

  • Non-slip neoprene shell
  • Hexagonal shape keeps weights from rolling
  • Great for yoga, physical therapy and more

Cons:

  • Sold as singles
  • Heavier weights cost more
  • Only one color per weight
Was $20On Sale: $8You Save 60%
See it!

