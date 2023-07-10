Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 might just be the biggest iteration of the two-day shopping event yet! The Prime-exclusive sale takes place on July 11 and 12 this year!
Want to treat yourself to a whole bunch of goodies under $10? There’s no better feeling than seeing a batch of boxes waiting for you on your front step! That’s why we’ve picked out the very best Prime Day deals you can nab now for under $10! But first…
The Absolute Best Deals Under $10 at Amazon
Sea-Maid Plumping Lip Oil
Pros:
- Available in different colors and flavors
- Nourishing ingredients
- Can be worn alone or over lipstick
Cons:
- Not actually a luxury brand
- May feel a little sticky
- Not for someone who wants strong pigment
Hanes Women's Socks, 6-Pack
Pros:
- Sizes range from 5 to 12
- No-show design
- All-over mesh ventilation
Cons:
- May want different colors from different sets
- Not padded
- Remember to wash on cold
Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle
Pros:
- Available in numerous amazing scents
- Made with essential oils
- Up to 65 hours of burn time
Cons:
- No lid
- No BOGO deals
- Can't smell through the screen!
Hamoery Lava Rock 7 Chakras Bracelet
Pros:
- Apply essential oils to lava stones for aromatherapeutic effects
- Adjustable
- Potential healing benefits
Cons:
- Doesn't come with essential oil
- A few shoppers thought the dangling ends were too long
- May be too large for smaller wrists
Ioygood Sakura Mug
Pros:
- Comes with ceramic lid and golden spoon
- Borosilicate glass
- Absolutely adorable
Cons:
- Can't microwave
- Not dishwasher-safe
- Breakable
HT-INTL Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws
Pros:
- 12 straws, six colors
- Silicone is safer than glass or metal
- Comes with cleaning brushes
Cons:
- Can be difficult to thoroughly clean
- A couple of shoppers had leak issues
- No bendable designs
Jialeey Floral Rose Bath Soaps
Pros:
- Comes in beautiful gift box
- 18 pieces
- Can break off petals
Cons:
- Only one scent
- A couple of shoppers thought the fragrance was too faint
- May need to wipe tub after use
Tavaleu Sun Hat
Pros:
- Adjustable band
- Inner sweat band
- Chin strap for windy days
Cons:
- Different prices on different colors
- A few shoppers had trouble getting creases out
- Not for someone who wants a super, super wide brim
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Moisturizing Gel Cream
Pros:
- Formulated with hyaluronic acid
- Developed with dermatologists
- Paraben-free, dye-free
Cons:
- No specific fragrance description
- Only one size
- A few shoppers with super sensitive skin were not fans
Gaiam Dumbbell Hand Weight, 3 lbs
Pros:
- Non-slip neoprene shell
- Hexagonal shape keeps weights from rolling
- Great for yoga, physical therapy and more
Cons:
- Sold as singles
- Heavier weights cost more
- Only one color per weight
