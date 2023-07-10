Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 might just be the biggest iteration of the two-day shopping event yet! The Prime-exclusive sale takes place on July 11 and 12 this year!

Want to treat yourself to a whole bunch of goodies under $10? There’s no better feeling than seeing a batch of boxes waiting for you on your front step! That’s why we’ve picked out the very best Prime Day deals you can nab now for under $10! But first…

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

Where Can I Shop More Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Absolute Best Deals Under $10 at Amazon

Sea-Maid Plumping Lip Oil Pros: Available in different colors and flavors

Nourishing ingredients

Can be worn alone or over lipstick Cons: Not actually a luxury brand

May feel a little sticky

Not for someone who wants strong pigment Was $14 On Sale: $8 You Save 43% See it!

Hanes Women's Socks, 6-Pack Pros: Sizes range from 5 to 12

No-show design

All-over mesh ventilation Cons: May want different colors from different sets

Not padded

Remember to wash on cold Was $11 On Sale: $9.71 You Save 12% See it!

Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle Pros: Available in numerous amazing scents

Made with essential oils

Up to 65 hours of burn time Cons: No lid

No BOGO deals

Can't smell through the screen! Was $16 On Sale: $9.99 You Save 38% See it!

Hamoery Lava Rock 7 Chakras Bracelet Pros: Apply essential oils to lava stones for aromatherapeutic effects

Adjustable

Potential healing benefits Cons: Doesn't come with essential oil

A few shoppers thought the dangling ends were too long

May be too large for smaller wrists Was $12 On Sale: $9 You Save 25% See it!

Ioygood Sakura Mug Pros: Comes with ceramic lid and golden spoon

Borosilicate glass

Absolutely adorable Cons: Can't microwave

Not dishwasher-safe

Breakable Was $12 On Sale: $3 You Save 75% See it!

HT-INTL Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws Pros: 12 straws, six colors

Silicone is safer than glass or metal

Comes with cleaning brushes Cons: Can be difficult to thoroughly clean

A couple of shoppers had leak issues

No bendable designs Was $13 On Sale: $9.99 You Save 23% See it!

Jialeey Floral Rose Bath Soaps Pros: Comes in beautiful gift box

18 pieces

Can break off petals Cons: Only one scent

A couple of shoppers thought the fragrance was too faint

May need to wipe tub after use Was $12 On Sale: $9 You Save 25% See it!

Tavaleu Sun Hat Pros: Adjustable band

Inner sweat band

Chin strap for windy days Cons: Different prices on different colors

A few shoppers had trouble getting creases out

Not for someone who wants a super, super wide brim Was $13 On Sale: $9.99 You Save 23% See it!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Moisturizing Gel Cream Pros: Formulated with hyaluronic acid

Developed with dermatologists

Paraben-free, dye-free Cons: No specific fragrance description

Only one size

A few shoppers with super sensitive skin were not fans Was $15 On Sale: $9 You Save 40% See it!

Gaiam Dumbbell Hand Weight, 3 lbs Pros: Non-slip neoprene shell

Hexagonal shape keeps weights from rolling

Great for yoga, physical therapy and more Cons: Sold as singles

Heavier weights cost more

Only one color per weight Was $20 On Sale: $8 You Save 60% See it!

