As a redhead, I take sun protection very seriously. I’m the type of person who will apply sunscreen before going out at night. (Is that excessive? Yes, but my foundation has SPF built in . . . and when you’re as pale as me, you can never be too safe!)

For my recent vacation to St. Lucia, I made sure to pack plenty of sunscreen to keep my skin protected in the tropics. With the following five formulas on hand, I managed to stave off any signs of sunburn during my three day trip. Remember, the key is diligently applying and reapplying, but that becomes easy when you have trusty sunscreens you can rely on — the following five have become my holy grails for beating the Caribbean sun!

Say so long to the goopy, hard-to-rub-in sunscreens that ruled your childhood. SunBum completely revamped their facial offerings, and this SPF 50 pick is a godsend for anyone with normal-to-dry skin. Infused with vitamin E and antioxidants, this lightweight liquid face sunscreen melts into skin and doubles as a moisturizer. I was able to simplify my skin routine to only this formula during the day while away, and it managed to keep my skin supple, soft, and — most importantly — protected.

Just $20!

I loved having this spritzer on hand for touch ups throughout the day — and it really came in handy during my balmy bamboo raft excursion in the middle of the day. Although it’s not the type of sunscreen you can mist directly onto your face, the liquid formula is weightless and blends into skin on contact. A burst of hyaluronic acid boosted my complexion’s moisture retention, too, so it maintained its bounce.

Just $14!

Don’t be fooled by the itty bitty bottle — this SPF is a super protector! Small enough to fit in your crossbody or fanny pack during hikes and beach days alike, this mineral sunscreen is a dream to use. I never needed to excessively rub to get it to blend into my skin for a comfortable, invisible finish.

Just $15!

Face sunscreen is easy to pack since most of the formulations come in TSA-friendly tubes. Body sunscreen, on the other hand, is rarely available in small containers. Luckily, my hotel provided us with this delightful spray. Along with producing the finest, most even mist, this sunscreen kept the tropical vibes rolling with an energizing coconut-mango scent. Every time I reapplied I was greeted with an uplifting aroma that only enhanced my vacation. It really is the little things!

Just $20!

While I chose to go makeup free most of the trip, I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to get dolled up for a sunset boat ride. Instead of layering on sunscreen before foundation, I simply opted for this hybrid product. The tinted formula smooths out any skin imperfections and imparts a dewy radiance that rivals a golden hour glow…not to mention the SPF 50 protection gave me peace of mind as we sailed towards the setting sun.

Just $42!

Looking for the Glow Recipe pick? Check out the newer version of the brand’s SPF here!