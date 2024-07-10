Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we love the summer season, we don’t enjoy all the sweat and discomfort that scorching temperatures bring, and wearing uncomfortable panties doesn’t help. Not only can it enhance sweat down there, but heavy pairs can create bulky panty lines under your favorite outfits. That’s where the best seamless underwear for summer comes to help.

Seamless underwear isn’t just an excellent option to conceal panty lines under your favorite leggings and dresses; it’s also perfect for combating discomfort in the summer heat. Since most pairs are crafted with breathable and lightweight fabrics like nylon, the underwear has cooling benefits that feel buttery and soft against your skin.

Ready to shop for some new picks? Ahead, we rounded up 15 pairs of the best seamless underwear for summer.

Cool and Comfortable Seamless Underwear for Summer