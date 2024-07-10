Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While we love the summer season, we don’t enjoy all the sweat and discomfort that scorching temperatures bring, and wearing uncomfortable panties doesn’t help. Not only can it enhance sweat down there, but heavy pairs can create bulky panty lines under your favorite outfits. That’s where the best seamless underwear for summer comes to help.
Seamless underwear isn’t just an excellent option to conceal panty lines under your favorite leggings and dresses; it’s also perfect for combating discomfort in the summer heat. Since most pairs are crafted with breathable and lightweight fabrics like nylon, the underwear has cooling benefits that feel buttery and soft against your skin.
Ready to shop for some new picks? Ahead, we rounded up 15 pairs of the best seamless underwear for summer.
Cool and Comfortable Seamless Underwear for Summer
- Sunm Boutique Seamless Thongs (6 pack): The six-pack of seamless thongs feel so soft on the skin. They’re made from 100% nylon, which gives them a lightweight feel. The best feature? They don’t feature any panty lines, even if you wear them under leggings. You get six pairs for just $8!
- Athleta Ritual Boyshort Underwear: Sometimes, you just want to throw on a comfortable pair of full-coverage panties, but in the summer, you also need them to be breathable and cool. Athleta’s Ritual boyshort underwear offers the perfect amount of stretch that never sags. Snag a pair for $16.
- lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear (5 pack): Although pricey ($74 for the pack), these underwear are some of the most comfortable pairs you can purchase, especially if you work out a ton. Each one moves with your body and contains moisture-wicking fabric.
- Vince Camuto Hipster Underwear: The Vince Camuto Hipster Underwear is ultra-breathable and soft. Its seamless hipster design looks smooth under any outfit. Right now, they’re on sale for $15 (originally $18) before Prime Day!
- Bali Seamless Shaping Brief (2 pack): These seamless underwear offer firm control shaping benefits and sit at your natural waistline. Better yet, they have four-way stretch microfiber—get them for $39.
- Calvin Klein Invisible Hipster Panty: Shoppers praise these $11 pack of panties’ seamless design and incredibly lightweight feel. Many reviewers also report that the underwear doesn’t cling to clothes or bunch up under pants, even when it’s hot out.
- Victoria’s Secret Pink No Show Cheekster Panty Pack: Did you know you can buy Victoria’s Secret underwear at Amazon? Don’t miss this pack of seamless panties for $30. That’s five pairs for $6 apiece!
- Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear: While nylon is the premier material for seamless undies, cotton is just as exceptional. The Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear is breathable and lightweight, making it an excellent buy for summer.
- Aerie Smoothez No Show Cheeky Underwear: Get cheeky in this pair of seamless panties from Aerie. Of course, they’re soft and cooling, which keeps you comfortable all day for only $9.
- Under Armour Pure Stretch No Show Hipster Underwear (3 pack): Crafted with plenty of stretch, these hipster undies will quickly become a favorite in your intimates drawer. They have laser-cut edges that offer a hem-free construction for the smoothest silhouette.
- FallSweet Seamless High Cut Briefs: If you prefer a higher-cut brief, add this $20 pack to your account immediately. You get five pairs of no-show panties, made with a double-layer band that boats excellent elasticity.
- Jockey Generation Ribbed Bikini Underwear: Seamless underwear gets a bad reputation for only coming in simple, neutral colors. But this pair from Jockey banishes that myth. It has the prettiest hue and a classic, seamless fit.
- Spanx Undie-Tectable Smoothing Brief: The Spanx Undie-Tectable Smoothing Brief provides cooling coverage and a little smoothing help around your tummy area. The best part? It has elastic-free edges, so your panties never show.
- Bombas Ribbed Seamless Full Brief (3 pack): Bombas is known for its covetable, super soft socks, and now we love the brand for its cloud-soft seamless briefs, which melt into your skin. The briefs are tagless and crafted from a cooling nylon modal blend for optional comfort! A three-pack is $57 (originally $60).
- Gap No-Show Bikini: If you prefer to purchase a single pair instead of an entire pack, these no-show panties are just $10 at Gap (originally $12).