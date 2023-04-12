Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In order to achieve and maintain strong, healthy hair, consider what products you’re using in the shower. A top-quality shampoo and conditioner combo is the answer for any man looking to take his hair care regimen to the next level.

Ready to upgrade your grooming routine? We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the 15 best shampoos and conditioners for men.

How to Pick Your Perfect Shampoo and Conditioner Combo

When picking out the best shampoo and conditioner for your needs, first consider your hair and scalp type. There are formulas made to be suitable for all types, but you might want to seek out options made specifically for your needs. For example, if you have a dry scalp and coily hair, look for a hydrating duo. Alternatively, those with oily scalps and fine hair might want a purifying shampoo and a lightweight conditioner.

Next, think about any concerns or hair goals you have. Maybe you have thinning hair and are looking for products aimed at promoting growth, or maybe you have damaged hair in need of some serious repair. Considering these concerns will help you pick the best options for your needs.

You should also consider whether you’d prefer using clean shampoos and conditioners. We typically recommend sticking with clean formulas, as they tend to be gentler on the hair and scalp and better for the environment. If this is important to you, look for formulas made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.

Finally, consider your budget. Keep your price point in mind as you research, and avoid reaching for products that will put unnecessary strain on your wallet. After all, there’s no point in splurging on a hair care product if it feels like too much of a luxury item to use.

The Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Men

Now, let’s discuss some of the best shampoos and conditioners for men currently available on the market. We’ve compiled a list of options that work for all different budgets, hair types, and lifestyles. Whether you want a simple wallet-friendly two-in-one product to streamline your showering process, a spa-like duo to add luxury to your routine, or something in between, you’ll find options that will suit your unique needs.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner

Our all-time favorite shampoo and conditioner combo for men of all hair and scalp types comes from premium men’s grooming company Blu Atlas. The company’s shampoo and conditioner (which come in two different scent options) both have powerful formulas made with high-quality ingredients that nourish and restore the strands and scalp to help you achieve your healthiest hair yet. These vegan and cruelty-free products have clean formulas and are made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.

The Blu Atlas Shampoo is designed with coconut-derived surfactants that gently whisk away excess oil and debris on the hair and scalp without stripping the skin’s natural moisture. Vegan biotin fortifies and protects the hair while replenishing hydration levels, while nutrient-dense jojoba protein repairs the strands for maximum health and strength. Additionally, the formula is infused with vitamin and antioxidant-rich aloe, which calms, moisturizes, and nourishes the strands and scalp. Saw palmetto also works to block the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that often contributes to hair loss in men.

After washing with the shampoo, follow up with the equally impressive Blu Atlas Conditioner, which improves dryness, frizz, and damage without weighing the hair down. Nutrient-dense argan and avocado oils provide moisture to the hair and scalp while repairing hair damage and taming frizz for hair that looks as good as it feels. Barley protein promotes healthy hair growth and conditions the hair, while white tea extract moisturizes while providing anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial benefits.

If you’re a man with hair in need of some serious moisture, add this R+Co duo to your routine. The R+Co Atlantis Moisturizing B5 Shampoo is crafted with pro-vitamin B5 (also known as panthenol) to douse the hair and scalp with hydration while strengthening the strands. It’s joined by antioxidant-rich prickly pear stem extract, which improves moisturization levels while defending the hair against damaging free radicals. Nettle extract fortifies to protect against breakage, while glycerin helps with moisture retention.

Just like the shampoo, the R+Co Atlantis Moisturizing B5 Conditioner is formulated with pro-vitamin B5. It also contains a blend of rice bran, acai fruit, and maracuja seed oils. These oils nourish and strengthen the hair and minimize split ends while taming frizz, boosting shine, moisturizing, and improving softness.

Both the shampoo and conditioner come in the company’s Rosy Eyed fragrance, which features refreshing and warming notes of cedarwood, bergamot, fig, and tonka beans. The formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and don’t contain sulfates or parabens.

Another one of our favorite product duos for all hair types is the Verb Ghost Weightless Shampoo and Conditioner. These products are designed to gently cleanse and provide the strands with moisture and nourishment without weighing the hair down.

The Verb Ghost Weightless Shampoo is made with fatty acid-packed moringa oil, which hydrates the hair while smoothing strands to reduce frizz. This oil is joined by aloe vera, an ingredient that reduces scalp irritation and minimizes flakiness. It also strengthens weak strands, improving their elasticity to prevent breakage. Sunflower seed extract nourishes and provides UV protection (which is particularly helpful for men with colored hair), while antioxidant-rich green tea extract defends the hair against free radical damage.

The Verb Ghost Weightless Conditioner is made with omega fatty acid-packed peach oil to hydrate the hair and boost shine. Vitamin and antioxidant-rich rosehip oil fortifies while locking in hydration, while squalane replenishes moisture levels and defends against damage. The Verb shampoo and conditioner have light, fresh scents with notes of grapefruit and oatmeal, making them the ideal options for men who prefer more subdued fragrances. Both are also vegan and cruelty free, as well as made without sulfates or parabens.

4. The Groomed Man Co. Cool Cola Hair and Beard Shampoo and Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner duo, designed to be used on both the hair and beard, from Australia-based The Groomed Man Co. is designed to effectively remove build up and debris from the hair while maintaining a dandruff-free scalp and promoting soft, easy-to-style hair. The products have summer-cocktail inspired scents, with refreshing notes of neroli, lime, and cinnamon.

The sulfate-free Cool Cola Hair and Beard Shampoo is made with pomegranate enzymes loaded with minerals and omegas. These enzymes strengthen hair follicles and improve moisture levels for healthy, soft hair. They are joined by pro-vitamin B5 to fortify and moisturize the strands and scalp. Activated charcoal also detoxifies and cleanses, while a range of essential oils soothe and nourish.

The Cool Cola Hair and Beard Conditioner is formulated with watermelon seed oil, which is loaded with fatty acids, B vitamins, zinc, and copper—all of which support optimal hair health. This oil also moisturizes the hair and scalp and works to prevent breakage. Fatty acid-rich shea butter softens and seals moisture into the hair while calming the skin and repairing damage.

For the man who just wants to simplify his routine, we recommend the 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner from budget-friendly men’s grooming brand Every Man Jack. This single product offers everything needed to help you maintain healthy, strong, and optimally hydrated hair.

This Every Man Jack formula is made with shea butter to provide the hair and scalp with maximum moisturization. The shea butter works alongside soothing and hydrating aloe vera, as well as hydrolyzed wheat protein, which repairs damage and fortifies the strands while defending against moisture loss.

We’re also big fans of the quality of the clean, cruelty-free formula, which is made without parabens, phthalates, dyes, or sulfates. It also comes in various scent options, including Tea Tree, Natural Menthol, Sandalwood, and Eucalyptus Mint.

Jupiter offers the best shampoo and conditioner for men prone to dandruff. These formulas help control dandruff and prevent dryness, itchiness, and skin flakes for comfortable and healthy hair.

The dandruff-controlling power of this set comes from the Balancing Shampoo, which is made with a 1% concentration of zinc pyrithione. This medicated active ingredient has been scientifically proven to treat dandruff, helping to promote a flake-free scalp. It’s joined by squalane, coconut oil, and sugar kelp extract, which boosts moisture levels, nourishes, softens, prevents breakage, and provides antibacterial and anti-aging benefits. The powerful formula has even been shown to reduce breakage by an impressive 30%.

After using the Balancing Shampoo, treat your hair with the Nourishing Conditioner. This formula is made with antioxidant-rich green tea extract to defend against free radicals and support overall scalp and hair health, as well as probiotics that balance the skin’s microbiome. It also contains colloidal oatmeal, a moisturizing ingredient proven to soothe and minimize itchiness, as well as pataua oil, which repairs damage and split ends.

These formulas are vegan, cruelty free, and made without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. They both also have a natural fragrance with notes of mint, sage, lavender, and vanilla.

Adwoa Beauty specializes in creating formulas that support and enhance coily, kinky, and curly hair types. The company’s Blue Tansy collection is designed to detoxify the strands as it repairs and strengthens. It’s particularly well-suited for men with damaged or color-treated hair in need of a bit of TLC.

The Blue Tansy Clarifying Gel Shampoo works into a rich lather, effectively removing debris and impurities from the hair and scalp. It’s infused with blue tansy flower oil, which fortifies the follicles to promote healthy hair growth. Bamboo extract strengthens and boosts shine, while nutrient-dense jojoba oil defends against dryness while repairing breakage and split ends.

The Blue Tansy Reparative Conditioner is also made with blue tansy flower oil to maximize the benefits of this natural ingredient. It’s joined by avocado oil, which fortifies the hair while protecting it against pollutants, and buriti seed oil, which repairs damaged hair while also hydrating and strengthening. We also love the quality of both products, which are vegan and cruelty free. They’re also made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic colors.

Another 2-in-1 product that we love is the Head & Shoulders Charcoal Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner, which is targeted toward men prone to dandruff. It’s incredibly effective and perfectly suited for men on a budget.

This clinically proven Head & Shoulders formula is made with a 1% concentration of zinc pyrithione to treat and prevent dandruff for a comfortable, flake-free scalp. It’s joined by charcoal, which purifies the strands and scalp by drawing out excess oil and impurities for refreshed, super clean hair.

The dermatologist-recommended formula is also made with menthol, which creates a refreshing cooling sensation on the scalp, as well as conditioners that keep the hair soft and manageable. The company is also so confident in the formula that it guarantees 100% visible dandruff protection with regular use.

Men’s grooming company Oars + Alps hits it out of the park with this dermatologist-tested shampoo and conditioner duo. Both products are packed with nutrients and are designed to promote soft, hydrated, and healthy hair. The Hydrating Shampoo is made with naturally derived cleansing agents that work into a creamy lather and gently whisk away oil and debris.

The shampoo is also infused with kelp and algae extracts. Kelp is packed with vitamins and minerals that support strong, healthy hair and promote hair growth, while algae deeply moisturizes the strands and scalp. The formula also features creatine to strengthen and rebuild strands and smooth down frizz and flyaways.

The Hydrating Conditioner is also made with kelp and algae extracts for maximum nourishment and moisturization. The formula also features olive and grapeseed oils, which are able to improve moisture and boost shine without weighing the hair down. Additionally, it contains the company’s proprietary Alpine Caribou Moss, an ingredient packed with antioxidants that defends the hair against harmful free radicals.

These products are both also made with an irresistible fragrance that features crisp, fresh water notes. They are also cruelty free and made without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.

Another product that will help any man streamline his grooming routine is the Jack Black Double-Header Shampoo + Conditioner, a 2-in-1 product. This formula is designed to gently cleanse as it detangles and soothes the skin for a comfortable scalp and healthy, refreshed hair. It’s vegan and cruelty free and made without parabens, sulfates, or synthetic colorants or fragrances.

This Jack Black shampoo and conditioner is formulated with creatine and rice seed protein to strengthen and thicken the hair for maximum volume and density. These ingredients are joined by white lupine protein, an ingredient packed with peptides, vitamins, and minerals that promote a healthier, more resilient scalp.

The formula also contains coconut oil to prevent moisture loss and improve hydration levels. Nutrient-dense sea kelp nourishes the hair and scalp, while sage leaf extract soothes for maximum comfort. Antioxidant-rich ingredients—including basil and green tea extracts—also defend against environmental aggressors, while peppermint oil creates a natural cooling, refreshing sensation on the scalp.

We recommend Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Special Shampoo and Conditioner for men looking to achieve squeaky clean and soft hair. Both of these paraben-free formulas are powered by an invigorating combination of tea tree, peppermint, and lavender oils, which the company refers to as the Tingle Complex. These oils boost circulation to promote healthy hair growth. They also offer antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits, promoting a purified and calm scalp. Additionally, they create a cooling tingling sensation on the skin that awakens the senses.

In addition to the Tingle Complex, the Tea Tree Special Shampoo is made with ingredients that soothe and moisturize the hair and scalp, including panthenol, jojoba seed oil, and aloe extract. The formula also features rosemary leaf extract, which strengthens the follicles and promotes the growth of strong, healthy hair. The Tea Tree Special Conditioner features a blend of ingredients that soften and detangle the hair for easy manageability. This includes aloe and jojoba extracts, as well as soothing chamomile.

This 2-in-1 Kiehl’s product can be used on both the scalp and beard, making it the ultimate multitasking solution for any man who wants to speed up his grooming routine. The Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner is designed to gently remove buildup from the hair and beard as it promotes fuller, softer strands. It’s particularly well-suited for dry, damaged, and frizzy hair.

This formula is powered by pracaxi oil, packed with behenic acid. The oil smooths down the cuticles to fight frizz as it conditions for easy manageability. It also contains ingredients like ginger root and peppermint oils to soothe the scalp and promote circulation, as well as vitamin E to provide antioxidant benefits.

This 2-in-1 product also contains an essential oil blend featuring cedarwood, sandalwood, and eucalyptus oils. These oils promote strand and scalp health while also creating a woodsy fragrance that lingers on the hair throughout the day.

13. Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner

Rahua’s cult-favorite Classic Shampoo and Conditioner—created to be suitable for all hair types—are the answer to any man looking to achieve his healthiest hair yet. These clean formulas (which are vegan, cruelty free, and made without sulfates or parabens) are designed to deeply nourish the hair and scalp, promoting softer, stronger strands. They also both feature a naturally scented fresh and woodsy fragrance, which is made with palo santo oil.

The Classic Shampoo is formulated with gentle surfactants that cleanse the hair without aggravating the scalp or causing dryness. It features omega-9-rich rahua ungurahua oil, a nutrient-dense ingredient that fortifies the hair to repair damaged strands. It also improves scalp health and nourishes the follicles to encourage healthy growth. This oil works alongside hydrolyzed quinoa, which improves moisture retention and rejuvenates the skin for optimal scalp health. Antioxidant-rich ingredients (including organic green tea, organic aloe, and organic raspberry leaf) also defend against free radical damage while soothing and hydrating the hair and scalp.

The Classic Conditioner has a rich texture that effectively softens and detangles hair while taming frizz. Like the shampoo, it is made with rahua ungurahua oil, hydrolyzed quinoa protein, and antioxidant-packed botanicals to fully give the hair the benefits of these ingredients. It is also formulated with jojoba seed and sunflower seed oils, both of which nourish the hair as they soften. Shea butter also seals moisture into the strands and scalp as it fortifies the hair.

Huron’s Hair Duo features a shampoo and conditioner that work together to refresh the hair and scalp while promoting soft, hydrated, and strong strands. We also can’t get enough of the energizing, fresh scent of these formulas, which features notes of citrus, greens, juniper, and menthol.

The Wash and Strengthen Shampoo works into a rich lather to effectively wash away impurities and excess oil in the hair. It is formulated with argan oil, a nutrient-dense ingredient that fortifies the follicles and smooths the hair while boosting moisture levels. Argan oil works alongside panthenol, which seals in moisture and strengthens the strands, as well as vitamin E, which nourishes and provides antioxidant protection against free radical damage.

The Smooth and Nourish Conditioner has a lightweight yet deeply moisturizing formula. It’s also made with argan oil and panthenol but also features shea butter for maximum moisturization benefits. The formula is also infused with biotin and wheat protein, which work in tandem to increase strength and minimize breakage while promoting fuller, thicker hair.

Like many of our other recommendations, these Huron products are vegan and cruelty free and have clean formulas. They’re made without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.

Any man dealing with thinning hair who wants thicker, fuller hair would benefit from adding this dermatologist-developed shampoo and conditioner combination to his routine. These products are loaded with powerful ingredients that strengthen the strands and stimulate growth to help you achieve your best-looking hair yet.

The Thick Fix Thickening Shampoo is powered by saw palmetto, an herb that blocks DHT—a hormone that is one of the most common causes of hair loss in men. The formula is also made with gentle surfactants that wash away sebum and debris to refresh and purify the hair and scalp.

The Thick Fix Thickening Conditioner is made with niacinamide and panthenol. These B vitamins moisturize the hair and soothe the scalp while boosting circulation to further stimulate the growth of healthy hair. These vegan and cruelty-free products also have clean formulas and are made without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. They are also each scented with eucalyptus, which creates a refreshing spa-like experience as you shower.

FAQs

Have you picked out your perfect shampoo and conditioner duo? Before adding your products of choice to your routine, let’s go over the answers to a few of the most frequently asked hair care questions.

How often should you wash your hair?

A lot of men wash their hair on a daily basis, automatically doing it when they hop in the shower. However, we’re here to tell you that this frequency probably isn’t necessary. In fact, overwashing your hair can irritate the scalp and strip it of its natural oils. While it may seem counterintuitive, this can actually trigger the scalp to produce even more oil in response.

While this will differ from person to person, most men typically shouldn’t wash their hair more frequently than every other day. Men with drier scalps may be able to go three or four days between washes, whereas men with oily hair may stick with an every-other-day routine. If you want, you can still run your hair under water in between washes to get rid of any excess hair product or debris.

Should you condition your hair every time you shampoo?

Yes, you’ll want to condition your hair each time you wash it with shampoo. Conditioner counteracts the drying effects of shampoo, softening and strengthening the hair. It will also help with detangling and improving manageability, which is especially important for men with longer hair.

