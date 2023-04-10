21 Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to everyday body grooming habits and maintenance, taking care of our hair is usually one of the top priorities for most people. At times, it can be difficult to find the best products for your hair type. Sulfate is a common ingredient in many skin, body, and hair care products, but it can be harmful to some individuals. To provide healthier, high-quality personal care products, many companies now offer sulfate-free options for those looking to avoid applying harsh chemicals to their face, skin, and hair.

What Is a Sulfate?

Sulfate is a chemical agent, or a polyatomic ion, that consists of a mixture of atoms. In a more specific sense, sulfate is a mineral salt formed when sulfuric acid combines with another chemical. Sulfates can be human-made or found in the earth. Many cleaning and personal care items include sulfate. According to health experts, sulfate is oftentimes produced from plant sources, such as palm or coconut oil, or petroleum. The most common sulfates found in personal care items are synthetic sulfate-based chemicals known as sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES).

Sulfate-Related Concerns

For some, sulfate can be a harmful ingredient to apply to the body, skin, or hair. The ingredient has both positive and negative side effects. People may respond differently to sulfate, based on their genetic makeup. A few concerns that arise surrounding sulfates are focused on the long-term effects that the ingredient could have on people, animals, and the environment.

People: Sulfates are a concern for some because the ingredient can irritate certain parts of the body after long-term exposure.

Animals: Products that include sulfate are often tested on animals to determine how the ingredients affect the skin, hair, lungs, and other body parts. This is controversial to some, especially animal-rights activists and those who are opposed to animal testing.

Environment: Sulfates are often produced from palm oil, which in many cases, comes from palm tree plantations located in tropical rainforests. Environmental rights activists are often against the production of sulfates in these areas, as the waste and runoff from palm oil products can harm the animals located nearby.

The long-term effects of sulfate will take some time to be uncovered, but the ingredient has been known to cause negative side effects for some people after the consistent use of sulfate-infused products. Many people who react negatively to sulfate-infused products reportedly experience eye, mouth, skin, and lungs irritation. Diarrhea, bloating, cramping, dermatitis, and dry skin are also common side effects of those who have been exposed to sulfates consistently.

Common Products With Sulfates

Sulfates are commonly found in personal care items that are used on various parts of the body. The ingredient is often included in these products because it provides a deep cleanse to the hair, skin, or body when applied. While good in some cases, sulfates can be overly cleansing at times, and can strip the body or hair of natural moisture, leaving it dry and damaged.

A few of the most common products that you might find sulfates in are listed below:

Shampoos

Laundry detergent

Toothpaste

Liquid soaps

Bath bombs

Dish detergent

Face cleansers and moisturizers

Many products like the ones mentioned above are now being made without sulfates to reduce the risk of harm or illness among personal care product users.

Are Sulfates Safe?

The long-term effects of sulfates on the human body are still being studied. Sulfates have not been proven to cause cancer or developmental issues at this time, but many people prefer to avoid the ingredient to reduce the risk of developing an illness or health-related issues over time.

Benefits of Using a Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Finding a good sulfate-free product or shampoo has become much easier over the last few years. Many brands have several sulfate-free shampoos that gently cleanse the hair without stripping it of needed moisture, vitamins, and nutrients.

Sulfate-free shampoos are recommended because they are often developed with unique ingredients. These products remove excess oils and dirt while also helping the hair and scalp retain hydration. Sulfate-free shampoos are also popular because they are free of fragrances, parabens, silicones, dyes, and other chemicals that can harm the hair.

Who Should Use Sulfate-Free Shampoo?

There are a few instances when using a sulfate-free shampoo is recommended. If you have sensitive skin or dermatitis, health experts suggest using sulfate-free products, including shampoos, to avoid itchiness on the scalp. Beauty experts also recommend that those with dry, coarse hair, chemically-treated hair, or color-treated hair use sulfate-free shampoos to keep the hair in a healthy state.

Occasionally, people are allergic to sulfates. In these instances, it’s recommended to switch over to using sulfate-free products. A sulfate allergy might show up as redness, a rash, hives, inflammation, or itchiness after using a product with sulfates. If you notice that your skin or hair consistently gets inflamed after using certain products, that might be a sign that you are allergic to sulfate, or that your body responds to it negatively.

Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos

If you’re on the hunt for a sulfate-free shampoo that won’t leave your hair damaged after use, then you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list below of more than twenty highly-rated and positively-reviewed sulfate-free shampoo products for you to choose from.

Vegan | 96-100% naturally derived | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Aloe barbadensis leaf, saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba oil

The Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo comes in first on the best sulfate-free shampoos list. This rejuvenating hair cleanser gently washes away impurities and dirt from the scalp and hair strands. It’s formulated with key ingredients such as jojoba oil, saw palmetto, vegan biotin, and aloe barbadensis leaf. Together, these ingredients work to remove excess dirt and oils, while also leaving the hair moisturized. This product is ideal for anyone looking for a hydrating, sulfate-free shampoo.

The Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is a vegan, cruelty-free product. No artificial fragrances are used during the production of the shampoo, making it one of the healthiest shampoo options on the market. The shampoo has several positive reviews online, with many people sharing that they experienced or saw a notable change in their hair after using the product.

Paraben-free | SLS-free | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil

Next up on the list is the Monday Haircare’s Smooth Shampoo. This product is sulfate-free and it’s ideal for anyone looking to treat their hair without the use of harsh chemicals. Formulated with standout ingredients shea butter and coconut oil, this shampoo will provide a deep, nourishing cleanse to the hair and scalp.

The coconut oil and shea butter will moisturize hair strands and leave them feeling well-hydrated and sleek after a wash. This shampoo is recommended for those with frizzy, dry, coarse, coily, curly, or dull hair. Many online reviewers have shared that these products helped them moisturize and manage their often frizzy hair.

Sulfate-free | Gluten-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Sunflower seed extract, citric acid

The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo also makes the top 10 on the list of the best sulfate-free shampoos in 2023. According to the Olaplex website, this shampoo helps to manage frizz, nourish damaged hair, prevent breakage and repair split ends. It’s infused with sunflower seed extract, citric acid, and other ingredients that repair and strengthen the hair.

The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is free of gluten, sulfates, parabens, and silicones. The shampoo can be used daily on all hair types and textures. It’s ideal for anyone wanting to nourish and replenish dry, dull hair strands with a healthy product. Many reviewers online have written about this shampoo, noting how it is a great moisturizing and cleansing product.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Apple cider vinegar, tamarind seed extract, chelating agents, keratin

Coming in fourth on the list is the OUAI Detox shampoo. This product is sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. The OUAI Detox shampoo helps cleanse oils, dirt, and grease from the scalp and hair strands. The clarifying shampoo includes vital ingredients like apple cider vinegar and tamarind seed extract that hydrate and moisturize the hair during the cleansing process. Other components, like chelating agents, help to prevent new build-up from occurring on the hair and scalp. Keratin is also infused in the shampoo to provide much-needed protein. It also helps smooth the hair and adds shine.

OUAI’s Detox shampoo is best for those wanting to do a deep cleanse and prevent future buildup of oils without putting harsh chemicals on their hair. OUAI is an excellent option for anyone looking to rejuvenate oil strands or address dry scalp issues. This shampoo is safe to use on color-treated or chemically-treated hair. It’s suitable for all hair types.

Soy-free | SLS-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Avocado, almond oil, botanical blend

The Design Essentials Natural Hair Almond and Avocado Moisturizing and Detangling Sulfate-Free Shampoo is a great product for detangling and moisturizing hair. This product blends botanicals, avocado, almond oil, and other ingredients to cleanse and treat the hair. Along with being sulfate-free, the shampoo is also free of mineral oils, soy, and parabens. The Design Essentials Natural Hair Almond and Avocado Moisturizing and Detangling Sulfate-Free Shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

Sulfate-free | Silicone-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Vanilla and coconut scent, citric acid

Native Hair’s Moisturizing Coconut & Vanilla Shampoo is free of sulfates, silicones, and parabens. It’s one of the healthiest shampoos that you can use to treat your hair. It gently cleanses the hair without stripping it of natural oils. The shampoo is infused with a fragrant coconut and vanilla scent. Native Hair’s Moisturizing Coconut & Vanilla Shampoo is best suited for anyone wanting to nourish their hair and boost its volume and shine.

Dye-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Coconut oil, algae extract, zinc pyrithione, sugar kelp extract

Jupiter’s Balancing Shampoo both cleanses and soothes the hair and scalp. It’s developed with a unique blend of coconut oil, zinc pyrithione, sugar kelp extract, and algae extract. The coconut oil and zinc provide moisture and prevent dandruff build-up, while the sugar kelp extract provides anti-aging and antibacterial properties. Squalane is also infused in the product to boost the hair’s overall shine and prevent future breakage.

Overall, this shampoo helps to reduce itching, irritation, and inflammation on the scalp. It’s particularly helpful to those who deal with dandruff. The sulfate-free product is also free of dyes and parabens. It’s scented with a pleasant scent that includes mint, lavender, and sage notes. Jupiter’s Balancing Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and can be used daily.

Sulfate-free | Vegan | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Baobab Tree extract, Oribe signature complex, bioflavonoids

Oribe’s Shampoo for Beautiful Color is another item that makes the list of the best sulfate-free shampoos. This product has a unique blend of ingredients that work to rejuvenate and protect the hair. It’s a healthy shampoo option for those with colored-treated, chemically-treated, or dry hair. Though cleansing, the shampoo will not remove natural oils, color, or moisture.

The shampoo is also uniquely developed with UV Protection agents that protect hair strands and prevent breakage. According to the brand website, those who use this product can expect hydrated, moisturized, and vibrant locks. For those concerned about animal safety, Oribe is a PETA-approved brand. The shampoo is both vegan and cruelty-free.

Many reviewers online have shared that, after consistent use, the Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color left their hair feeling clean and silky. The shampoo is suitable for those with all hair types and textures.

Sulfate-free | Silicone-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, ceramide

Also making the list is Kerastase’s Curl Manifesto Hydration Shampoo. This sulfate-free product is primarily recommended for those with curly or coily hair. According to the brand’s website, the shampoo reduces build-up in the hair, preserves natural oils, and boosts the hair’s overall radiance. It’s developed with shea butter, coconut oil, and other ingredients that gently cleanse the hair.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: coconut milk, coconut oil, egg white proteins

Rejuvenate your locks with the OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo. This product combines coconut milk, coconut oil, whipped egg white proteins, and other ingredients to strengthen, moisturize, and repair dry or damaged hair. This shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, and toxic chemicals. According to the brand’s website, the OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo will hydrate and restore balance to dry hair and scalp areas. This shampoo would be best for anyone wanting to improve their hair elasticity, strengthen hair strands, or gently cleanse the scalp.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Lemon peel extract, honey, citric acid

The Harm Me Knot Shampoo by Miss Jessie aids in hydrating, moisturizing, and detangling the hair during and after a wash. It’s formulated with honey, citric acid, and lemon peel extract. The shampoo provides a gentle, sud-free cleanse to the hair and scalp. Along with being sulfate-free, it’s also free of parabens, mineral oils, and other harsh chemicals.

This product is highly recommended for those who struggle with dry, dull, tangled, or matted hair. Retain your hair color and rejuvenate damaged locks with Miss Jessie’s Harm Me Knot Shampoo. Follow up with a Miss Jessie’s conditioner for best results.

Sulfate-free | Silicone-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Sugar beet extract, coconut water

Playa’s Every Day Shampoo is another popular product that gently cleanses the hair and scalp. Formulated with coconut water and sugar beet extract, this shampoo is uniquely developed to clarify, moisturize, and hydrate the hair. The product removes impurities, dirt, and oil without stripping the hair of natural moisture. It’s free of several harsh chemicals like silicones and parabens. The shampoo is also cruelty-free, and it is not tested on animals. The shampoo has a pleasant coconut fragrance, according to the brand’s website and comments left by reviewers online.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Cocamide mea, glycerin, argan oil, linden bud extract

Moroccanoil’s Extra Volume Shampoo also makes the list of the 21 best sulfate-free shampoos in 2023. This product is nourishing and hydrating. It’s developed with glycerin and argan oil to restore elasticity and smoothness. Cocamide mea and linden bud extract helps to boost the hair’s overall condition and add shine. The Moroccanoil Extra Volume Shampoo is free of parabens, phthalates, and phosphates.

Sulfate-free | Vegan | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Ginger root oil, carrot root oil, avocado, olive oil, shea butter, hydrolyzed quinoa

The Rucker Roots Smoothing Sulfate-Free Shampoo is full of unique ingredients that aid in cleansing and moisturizing the hair. Ginger root oil, carrot root oil, avocado, shea butter, and hydrolyzed quinoa are just a few of the main ingredients that make up this shampoo’s formula. This vegan, paraben-free shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It’s recommended for those wanting to remove build-up without stripping away the hair’s natural oils.

Sulfate-free | Vegan | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Rosemary leaf oil, hydrogenated coconut acid

Another good option for those looking to reduce their exposure to sulfates is the L’Oreal Paris Ever Pure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo. It’s developed with key ingredients rosemary leaf oil and hydrogenated coconut acid, which both provide moisture to the hair. This product is ideal for anyone wanting to rejuvenate dry, dull hair strands.

According to the brand’s website, this shampoo also protects color-treated hair. This nourishing shampoo can be used daily and is suitable for all hair types. Follow up a shampoo with a L’Oreal Paris conditioner for best results.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Notes of citrus, vanilla, and orange blossom, cactus extract, aloe barbadensis leaf juice

Dae’s Signature Shampoo is ideal for anyone looking for a sulfate-free hair cleanser. The vitamin-rich shampoo gives the scalp a deep cleanse without stripping it of its natural moisture and oils. This product is developed with cactus extract, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, and contains citrus, vanilla, and orange blossom notes.

It’s also infused with moringa seed oil, hibiscus flower extract, and false daisy extract. All of the ingredients work together to hydrate, strengthen, and moisturize hair strands. The ingredients also provide protein via keratin, increase hair shine, and restore elasticity.

Along with being sulfate-free, Dae’s Signature Shampoo is also cruelty-free and paraben-free. The shampoo has hundreds of rave reviews online. Many customers have shared that the shampoo has a pleasant scent, leaving their hair feeling soft and manageable after use.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, caviar extract, shea butter, soy amino acids

The Alterna Caviar Anti-aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo is full of unique ingredients that can help treat hair. Sunflower seed oil, caviar extract, shea butter, and soy amino acids are just a few of the many standout ingredients that hydrate, strengthen, and rejuvenate dry, dull hair strands. Other ingredients like Omega 3’s boost the hair’s moisture levels and increase shine. Proteins, antioxidants, and minerals are also infused to provide nourishment.

Alterna’s Caviar Anti-aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo is free of sulfates and parabens, making it one of the healthiest sulfate-free shampoos to use. It’s ideal for anyone looking for a shampoo that gently cleanses the hair without removing natural oils. The shampoo would be a good product for anyone with dyed or color-treated hair, as the cleanser will not remove the added color. This product is recommended for those with coily, curly, wavy, and straight hair.

Sulfate-free | Silicone-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Citric acid, kernel oil, argan oil

Next on the list is Pantene’s Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo. This product is marketed primarily towards those with curly or coily hair types. It’s infused with standout ingredients: argan oil, kernel oil, and citric acid. These ingredients moisturize the hair, leaving it feeling silky and smooth after washing.

The sulfate-free product is also free of parabens and silicones. Apply the product to remove excess build-up, dirt, and oils from the hair and scalp whenever you deem fit. It’s recommended that the Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo be used in conjunction with the brand’s co-wash or moisturizer for best results.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Jojoba esters, phytantriol, proprietary amino cleansing complex

Living Proof’s No Frizz Shampoo is one of the healthiest sulfate-free products on the market. Not only is it free of sulfates, but it’s also paraben-free, silicone-free, and cruelty-free, as well. The shampoo is cleansing, but does not dry out the hair and scalp. This product is recommended for anyone wanting to treat frizz and smooth their hair.

This cleanser’s key ingredients are jojoba esters, phytantriol, and a unique proprietary amino cleansing complex. The phytantriol helps to retain color and reduces heat damage. Jojoba esters decrease the impact of humidity on the hair and the amino cleansing complex aids in providing a deep, moisturizing cleanse. The Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo removes oil, dirt, and build-up. The shampoo is suitable for all hair types. After washing with the shampoo, it’s recommended that individuals follow up with the Living Proof Conditioner for best results.

Sulfate-free | Vegan | Gluten-free

Standout ingredients: Acai, banana, coconut, pineapple fruit extract

Restore and replenish hair nutrients with Briogeo’s Superfoods Banana + Coconut Shampoo. This unique product is developed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that hydrate dry, dull hair strands and leave long-term moisture after use. A few of the standout ingredients in this shampoo are banana, acai, coconut, and pineapple fruit extract.

Each fruit nourishes the hair differently. Banana protects the hair and coconut provides hydration while acai and pineapple extract boosts the overall smoothness of the hair. This sulfate-free shampoo is vegan and gluten-free. It’s recommended for those with all hair types and textures.

Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Jojoba oil, coconut, biotin

Pattern’s Hydration Shampoo is a highly-rated product that has thousands of positive reviews online. It’s developed with a blend of jojoba, biotin, coconut, almond oils, and aloe barbadensis leaf extract. These ingredients provide a high level of moisture and hydration to hair strands and the scalp. This gentle, cleansing shampoo is ideal for anyone who wants to remove dirt build-up from the hair without drying it out or damaging it during the wash process.

The cruelty-free product is not tested on animals. It’s free of both sulfates and parabens. Use the Pattern Hydration Shampoo and the Pattern Conditioner immediately after for best results.

